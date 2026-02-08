Michael Carrick Sends Kobbie Mainoo Message After Latest Man Utd Win

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick insisted there’s more to come from Kobbie Mainoo after he put in another impressive performance in the 2–0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

United’s latest victory was their fourth straight since Carrick took charge until the end of the season, and was all the more important as Chelsea kept up the pressure later in the day with a comfortable away win at Wolves.

Carrick urged patience with Mainoo after the final whistle, stating pundits and supporters should “not expect too much from him all the time,” but he admitted that the 20-year-old’s trajectory is only heading one way after another quality outing.

Mainoo Continues to Prove Ruben Amorim Wrong

Mainoo found opportunities hard to come by under Ruben Amorim (left). | PETER POWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Much has been made of Ruben Amorim’s decision to ostracise Mainoo during his 14-month reign at Old Trafford. The Portuguese’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system didn’t play to the strengths of the young midfielder—in his opinion at least—and there was a strong possibility that the United academy graduate could leave the club, either permanently or on loan.

But immediately restored to the fold by Carrick, who has reverted back to a conventional 4-2-3-1 system that has freed Bruno Fernandes to push forther forward, Mainoo is back strutting his stuff having failed to start a single Premier League game this season while Amorim was in charge.

“There’s no doubt of Kobbie’s ability and what he can bring,” Carrick enthused in his post-match briefing, before urging expectations to be tempered. “He’s still so young and let’s be careful of not putting so much right on his shoulders and expecting so much of him. He’s still learning the game. Because he’s had the big high and then obviously didn’t play for a bit, it’s easy to think he’s a lot older and more experienced probably than he is.

But credit to him, he’s come right in and find his rhythm with football, which is not easy after a period of time out and he’s found that physically and mentally. We know he can handle the ball and hopefully over time, I’m sure he’ll keep improving. We’ve got to be patient and not expect too much from him all the time.”

Encouraging Signs for United With Mainoo’s Seamless Transition

Michael Carrick’s placed his faith in Kobbie Mainoo—and is being rewarded. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Playing alongside the vastly experienced Casemiro, who is enjoying somewhat of a career resurgence having looked to be on the decline over the past 12 to 18 months, Mainoo is flourishing in a team that looks to be reenergised. Carrick noted that Mainoo is “picking things up just by being next to him,” and that he’s “probably not even realising” that he’s doing so.

Cristian Romero’s sending off helped United gain control of the clash with Spurs, but Mainoo had already started to show his all-round ability prior to there being a numerical advantage. He won six of the 11 duels he contested on the ground, mopped up possession on numerous occasions and showed his ability to progress the ball at speed and get United up the field.

Mainoo’s attacking instinct is perhaps what caught the eye most. Tasked with playing vertical passes into the final third, he did so successfully on 10 separate occasions and ending up creating four chances for his team-mates. He also played a critical role in the corner routine that led to United’s opener—his perfectly weighted first-time pull back to the edge of the box allowed Bryan Mbeumo to stroke a measured shot into Guglielmo Vicario’s far corner.

“There’s definitely more to come from him, that’s just the age he’s at, the stage he’s at in his career you’d like to think, he’s just starting out really essentially,” Carrick continued. “He has got so much experience under his belt in big games and pressured situations, which is going to help him develop learning the game.

I’m really conscious that he’s come in, he’s played the four games and he’s found his rhythm. Young players, they have times when they’re up and then they might have a little dip. That’s not all of a sudden he’s good or he’s a poor player, Kobbie is what he is. Managing that’s really important, especially for younger players and understanding that. He’s doing fantastic at the moment, he’s having a really big impact on games, and we’ll keep working with him and helping him, trying to keep improving him as well as we go.”

Mainoo’s World Cup Dream Alive

All of Mainoo’s international caps were earned in 2024. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Inevitably, Mainoo’s impressive return to the fold has sparked debate over whether or not he’ll be included in England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

A starter in the final of Euro 2024 aged just 19—he’d become the youngest player to play a semi-final for England at a major tournament four days previously—Mainoo already has 10 international caps to his name.

But he hasn’t played for the Three Lions since that breakout year, largely because of his reduced role in Manchester. “He's lacking minutes. I don't think he lacks anything else,” England manager Thomas Tuchel previously said of Mainoo.

“He has the experience, the power, the quality, the talent to be on our list - he is on our list - but in his position No. 6, No. 8, No. 10, we have players in full rhythm and play key parts in their clubs.”

The next three months will be huge for United as they bid to return to next season’s Champions League, but they could be equally as important for Mainoo. Now back in the team and able to deliver what Tuchel alluded to, there’s every chance his summer plans will revolve around off to North America to help deliver a first major international trophy win in 60 years.

