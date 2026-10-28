What Does Michael Carrick Staying Mean for Bruno Fernandes After Talks to ‘Clear the Air’?

Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes have reportedly held talks to “clear the air” in order to restore their broken relationship following Manchester United’s dismal 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Fernandes was an unused substitute during the humiliating defeat after his controversial criticism of Carrick and his coaching staff in the aftermath of the equally embarrassing 4–1 loss to Como four days prior.

United’s skipper launched a remarkable rant about the club’s tactical setup in the wake of a chastening evening in northern Italy, following in the footsteps of Lisandro Martínez after he publicly criticized director of football Jason Wilcox the previous week.

Sunday’s loss to Bournemouth seemed set to be Carrick’s final match in charge following a disastrous start to the current campaign, but the Red Devils have decided to keep him in place for the upcoming match with Chelsea in the Premier League this Saturday.

Following United’s decision regarding Carrick’s immediate future, The Guardian have revealed that the 45-year-old has reconciled with Fernandes following discussions held at the club’s training ground on Tuesday.

The Portugal international reportedly made “assurances that he is fully committed and intent on trying to turn the team’s season around,” which was followed by a whole squad meeting in which his teammates “made the same vow.”

What Next for Fernandes After Carrick Truce?

Fernandes has underperformed this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

On paper, this is a fresh start for Carrick, Fernandes and the rest of the United squad. However, things are never so straightforward at Old Trafford.

As per the report from The Guardian, Fernandes is expected to start the game against Chelsea as he aims to bring his own disappointing run of form to an end. He’s managed just four goals and one assist so far this season—all of which have come during home games against Ipswich Town and Sabah FK.

As is the case for Carrick and many members of United’s dressing room, Fernandes desperately needs a swift upturn in performance.

The Red Devils currently languish in 16th and 21st in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, while they were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup following a shock implosion at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Patience is running incredibly thin—as evidenced by boos following the Bournemouth game, which were aimed at the players rather than Carrick—and another loss at the hands of Chelsea could prove fatal for the current regime.

Dressing Room Reacts to Carrick Sack Decision

Carrick has been undermined by the poor performances of his players. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Carrick will be hopeful that recent soul-searching sparks a positive response when United visit Chelsea this weekend, and there are signs he retains the backing of at least some players.

“The feeling is that we all want to put it right. Players, staff, everyone,” one unnamed United player recently told BBC Sport.

If Carrick is searching for a good omen ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge, he can take solace in the fact United secured back-to-back wins over Chelsea last season—including an impressive 1–0 win under his guidance back in April.

The Red Devils have a relatively strong recent record against the Blues, winning four of the seven past meetings, and they have only lost three times in this fixture since the 2017–18 FA Cup final.