Mikel Arteta has challenged his Arsenal team to become just the second side in the history of the English top flight to rack up 100 points in a single season. As the Basque boss pointed out, he has already been part of such a feat.

Arteta served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant when Manchester City cracked a century in the 2017–18 season, racking up an unprecedented and unreplicated tally of 32 wins, four draws and two defeats across 38 games. Even when accounting for past campaigns when a win was only worth two points, no side in the 138-year history of England’s top flight had ever previously amassed a three-digit points haul.

The circumstances of City’s win have been cast in a new light since an independent commission found the club guilty of artificially inflating revenues to avoid spending breaches. In the 2017–18 season alone, City reported total sponsorship fees worth £145.73 million ($190.9 million at current rates), yet 92% of those funds were found to have come from Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd (ADUG), the company which owned Manchester City.

Most Points in a Premier League Season

Manchester City shattered all sorts of records in 2017–18. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Man City (2017–18): 100

(2017–18): 100 Liverpool (2019–20): 99

(2019–20): 99 Man City (2018–19): 98

(2018–19): 98 Liverpool (2018–19): 97

(2018–19): 97 Chelsea (2004–05): 95

(2004–05): 95 Chelsea (2016–17): 93

(2016–17): 93 Man City (2021–22): 93

(2021–22): 93 Liverpool (2021–22): 92

(2021–22): 92 Man Utd (1993–94): 92

(1993–94): 92 Chelsea (2005–06): 91

(2005–06): 91 Man City (2023–24): 91

(2023–24): 91 Man Utd (1999–00): 91

(1999–00): 91 Arsenal (2003–04): 90

(2003–04): 90 Man Utd (2008–09): 90

Regardless of the almost impossible nature of the task, Arteta has insisted that this is the standard which Arsenal must strive after.

“You want to be the best version that you can,” he told assembled media before taking on Manchester City on Sunday. “That’s something that’s been done only once in the league and that’s what we want to do. It’s going to be extremely difficult but we want to be as close as that because that’s what is going to increase the probability of winning the championship again.”

“We haven’t hit the level yet that they did and I was there when we did 100 points,” Arteta added. “That’s the level that is unprecedented and every record was beaten. That’s what we have to aim for because that’s what I expect that all the clubs and all the squads with the capacity they have in this league are going to aim for this season or the next few seasons.”

/iframe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

What Do Arsenal Need to Do to Hit 100 Points?

Declan Rice will be crucial. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Arsenal’s Premier League record after 11 games: 9-1-1, 28 points

For Arteta to match the feat of his mentor, his Arsenal side don’t have much room for error remaining. The Gunners need to take at least 72 points from their final 27 Premier League fixtures of the season to dip into the realm of centurions, that’s an average of 2.67 per game. They are currently running along at a rate of 2.55, so standards need to be raised.

Arsenal can still afford to drop nine more points this season. There are only eight different ways the Gunners can play out the remaining 27 games of the season and still match Arteta’s ambitions, all of which include winning at least 23 matches and losing no more than three.

Every Possible Run of Remaining Results to Get Arsenal 100 Points

24-0-3, Pts: 100

23-4-0, Pts: 101

25-0-2, Pts: 103

24-3-0, Pts: 103

25-2-0, Pts: 105

26-0-1, Pts: 106

26-1-0, Pts: 107

27-0-0, Pts: 109

Yet, beyond the numbers of Arteta’s demands, there will have to be a fundamental change to his side should they hope to win the league at all, let alone be considered among the competition’s best champions.

For all the fickle nature of finishing luck, Arsenal still don’t create anywhere near enough chances for a side with such lofty ambitions. Arteta’s measured outfit headed into the weekend with a non-penalty xG record of 16.84, marginally ahead of relegation-threatened Manchester United (16.66), per Opta. The set-piece supremacy which bailed them out in recent years has dwindled and the modest attacking reserves of last term have been weakened further by the sales of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Considering this wobbling iteration of Manchester City can close the gap to Arsenal to just three points with a win at the Emirates on Sunday, Arteta may be best advised focusing on the immediate challenge ahead of him rather than the record books.