Mikel Arteta Backs Chelsea for Premier League Title Challenge for One Key Reason

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Chelsea have “every ingredient” needed to mount a Premier League title challenge this season, particularly with a relaxed schedule compared to their rivals.

The two London rivals collide on Sunday in the first blockbuster affair of the 2026–27 Premier League, which represents one of just three trophies available to Chelsea this season after their failure to qualify for any form of European competition.

While Arsenal, Manchester City and the other title hopefuls will all be navigating tricky European fixtures between their domestic games, Chelsea will have more opportunities to rest between their Premier League outings, which Arteta believes could ultimately prove decisive.

“I think they have every ingredient to be in the highest part of the table,” Arteta explained.

“Knowing [Xabi Alonso], knowing the history of the club, the quality of the squad that they have, the schedule that they are going to face in relation to other teams ... it is very, very possible that is going to be the case.”

The Double-Edged Sword of Missing Out on Europe

Chelsea are working to make the best of a bad situation. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Make no mistake about it, Chelsea wanted to be in the Champions League this season, and they would gleefully give up any “advantage” that comes with their absence if it led to a spot in Europe’s top competition.

Playing in the Champions League brings enormous boosts to both finances and club stature, making it easier to sign big-name players whose aspirations live in the top tier of Europe. Chelsea have to work incredibly hard to navigate those obstacles.

That being said, Chelsea cannot change the past. There will be no European action at Stamford Bridge this season, and Xabi Alonso’s side must now look to make the best of a bad situation.

As Arteta rightly points out, the lack of European fixtures can be a huge blessing. Last season, the Gunners played a total of 63 games, making it to the finals of both the Carabao Cup and Champions League as well as the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. That is four more than Chelsea and no fewer than 23 games more than Manchester United, who had no European obligations and crashed out of the domestic cups early.

2025–26 Arsenal Chelsea Man Utd Total Games Played 63 59 40 Premier League 38 38 38 Europe 15 10 0 Domestic Cups 10 11 2

With nothing else to focus on in the second half of the season, United were stunning in the Premier League. After elimination from the FA Cup in January, the Red Devils lost just two league games and ended the season in third. In the 17 games that followed that exit, United actually picked up three more Premier League points than Arsenal, setting a tempo that would have led to a league title had it lasted the entire campaign.

United benefited from a limited need to rotate and rest players, who were typically playing 90 minutes just once a week. Chelsea will find the same positive this year, even if they will hope for more domestic cup games mixed in between.

While Arteta has to worry about resting his biggest names and lowering the risk of injuries during the busiest stages of the season, Alonso may be able to call on his superstars time and time again. As United proved last year, that could make all the difference.