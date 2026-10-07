How Mikel Arteta’s ‘Doubled’ Arsenal Salary Compares to Rival Premier League Managers

Arsenal have rewarded Mikel Arteta with a new contract until 2030 which is reportedly worth double what he was previously earning to make him the highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

“It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal,” Arteta gushed once the worst-kept secret at the club had been finally confirmed on Wednesday.

“This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue. We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

Arteta is now thought to make more than £20 million ($26.4 million) per season over a contract which will stretch across the next four years, The Times report.

The Premier League’s Highest Paid Managers

The managers in north London have to pay for accommodation somehow. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Following the departure of Pep Guardiola, the Premier League’s previous top earner, Arteta is in a wage bracket all on his own. Arsenal’s manager also outstrips the big personality beasts of the international game, with the likes of Atlético Madrid’s Diego Simeone and Paris Saint-Germain’s back-to-back Champions League winner Luis Enrique the only ones who can come close to his earnings.

Intriguingly, the next highest-paid manager in the Premier League is thought to reside on the other side of north London. Tottenham Hotspur’s Roberto De Zerbi currently sits at the foot of the top-flight table, not that his pay packet would reflect such a position. Spurs were in dire straits when they went after the Italian tactician last spring, staring relegation in the face with the walking corpse of Igor Tudor stumbling around the dugout.

As the transfer window has proven, De Zerbi was able to guarantee a swollen influence over extravagant spending which has also found its way into his own pocket, with an annual salary of £12 million ($15.9 million), per ESPN.

Liverpool’s Andoni Iraola agreed a yearly package worth £10 million ($13.2 million) after leaving Bournemouth, the same outlet has reported. Enzo Maresca is thought to take home a similar sum at Manchester City but his arrival from Chelsea was costly enough.

After engaging in discussions with Guardiola’s former assistant before he ended up leaving Chelsea, City reportedly agreed to pay €20 million ($22.8 million) in compensation to smooth through negotiations.