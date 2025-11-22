Mikel Arteta Responds to Wayne Rooney’s Viktor Gyokeres Comments
Mikel Arteta has responded to Wayne Rooney’s praise of Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres, saying it’s refreshing to see the new signing judged on his overall contribution to the team rather than just the numbers of goals he’s scored.
Gyökeres has netted six goals in 14 appearances across all competitions, with four of those strikes coming in the Premier League, but he did go on a scoreless run of nine games that included blank outings for Sweden.
A quick-fire double against Atlético Madrid got things back on track in the goals department, but his overall link-up play with Arsenal’s midfield and forward line has been good, as well as his willingness to stretch the game and run the channels. Gyökeres’s physicality has also caused problems for central defenders, adding a different dynamic to Arsenal’s attack when compared to Kai Havertz’s offering in 2024–25.
Rooney said “Arsenal have been crying out for a number nine for a few years now and he’s come in and his work rate, his determination, his hold-up play and obviously scoring a few goals as well,” when describing why he’d put Gyökeres in his top three players of the season so far, and Arteta told reporters on Friday that he was pleased with that assessment.
“I'm really glad that this is coming from someone like Wayne, his experience and the kind of player that he was.,” the Spaniard said.
“Actually then it's not just related to the goals that he has scored but the contribution to the team and the impact that Viktor has in our team, his work rate, the way he opens the spaces for other people, the timing that he generates for us and then as well the level of threat that he has brought to the team, which is magnificent. So I'm really happy to hear that.”
Rooney had listed Gyökeres alongside Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, whose form has led to fresh transfer speculation amid a £65 million release clause in his contract that is valid for January, and Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo—the Cameroonian has enjoyed a fine start to his career at Old Trafford after a big-money move from Brentford in the summer.
Arteta Confident on Saka Contract
Arteta was also questioned about new contract talks for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. The Gunners have rewarded a number of first-team players with new, improved and extended terms over the past few months, but have yet to formalise an agreement with the 24-year-old and his representatives despite a willingness from both sides.
But there’s no cause for concern in Arteta’s mind, with the knowledge that both camps are committed to each other enough to put his mind at ease.
“I prefer that word, I think it is confidence,” Arteta said when asked if that’s how he felt about the situation. “What Bukayo has transmitted to me and the club, and Emeka (Obasi, Saka’s agent) as well, is that they want to continue to be here. I think it’s a very healthy and powerful relationship.
“The journey that he has had at the club and what he has become is something we want to maintain. I think that is something that is going to leave a legacy at this football club and he needs to fulfill that role.”
He added: “What I'm very aware of is that he wants to continue with us, that he's very happy and that he's in the place that he wants to continue to be and achieve everything that we want to achieve together. And then when that happens and how it happens, I leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to figure it out.”