Wayne Rooney Snubs Erling Haaland to Name Three Best Premier League Players of the Season
Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney oddly overlooked the division’s rampant leading scorer Erling Haaland when naming the three best players of the Premier League season so far.
Rooney instead went for Bournemouth talisman Antoine Semenyo, United’s Bryan Mbeumo and, in another odd decision, Arsenal summer signing Viktor Gyökeres.
The player-turned-pundit has leaned into a new role of arch-antagonist this season. Unrequested advice for managers and players alike, seemingly spontaneous transfer strategies and even wild conspiracy theories have all been part of Rooney’s rhetoric this year.
Now the ex-England captain has turned his attention to ranking the Premier League’s standout performers. Few could realistically disagree with his first pick of Semenyo. “I think he’s been great for Bournemouth, carrying on his form from last season,” Rooney told Amazon Prime Video.
The two-way winger has either scored or assisted more than half of all the Premier League goals Bournemouth have racked up this season. Boasting a release clause worth a modest £65 million ($85.4 million), there is expected to be a fierce bidding war for Semenyo this January.
Player
Goals
Assists
Erling Haaland
14
1
Antoine Semenyo
6
3
Bryan Mbeumo
5
1
Viktor Gyökeres
4
0
Rooney turned to his former employers for his next selection. “I’d also think I’d put Bryan Mbeumo in there,” he mused. “I think he’s been really good for Man Utd, even after a difficult start for the club. I think he’s been really good.” United’s all-time leading scorer has been full of praise for the summer recruit’s endeavour as much as his end-product, admitting that Mbeumo has washed away the doubts he had over the former Brentford forward.
“Third one, I’d probably go Viktor Gyökeres,” Rooney concluded.
“Arsenal have been crying out for a No. 9 for a few years now, and he’s come in, and his determination, and his work rate, and his hold-up play [have been good]. Obviously he’s scored a few goals as well.”
This is undoubtedly the most divisive selection. Gyökeres has been solid if not spectacular during his first few months in north London, lumbering around the final third like someone who’s swallowed an umbrella. The Swede’s hulking presence ensures that opposition rearguards have a different focal point to battle with, paving the way for Arsenal’s fleet of wide forwards to offer their own threat. Yet, his individual performances pale in comparison to Haaland.
Manchester City’s insatiable No. 9 boasts 14 goals across the first 11 top-flight games of the season. By City’s first game of September, he had scored more goals (five) than Gyökeres can boast even now. Pep Guardiola can scarcely be accused of club bias when comparing Haaland to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Who Else Did Rooney Overlook?
Haaland isn’t the only Premier League performer who may have had his nose put out of joint by Rooney’s rankings. The former frontman notably selected three forwards, overlooking the glut of midfield and defensive personnel which have shone this term.
Moisés Caicedo is staking a strong case to be the best defensive midfielder on the planet, let alone just in the Premier League. Declan Rice is challenging the Chelsea man for that honour as his influence over Arsenal’s latest title tilt grows each week.
There are several members of the Gunners contingent that have thus far outperformed Gyökeres, most notably the all-action centre back Gabriel, who arguably offers more threat in the opposition box than the Swedish striker.
Even in a struggling Liverpool team, Dominik Szoboszlai has shone this season, while Granit Xhaka is leading Sunderland on an unlikely charge into European qualification contention.
There are countless contenders, although Rooney opted for some of the most unexpected.