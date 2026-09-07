Milos Kerkez Lays Bare the True Challenge Playing for Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool

Milos Kerkez admits Liverpool’s players are still learning to manage the high-intensity approach of new manager Andoni Iraola, confessing they are simply not able to press as much as the Spaniard wants.

Iraola built his Bournemouth side around immense energy, high pressing and constant running, but those principles proved challenging for Liverpool during preseason as late collapses against Leeds United and Monaco saw the manager admit his players were only fit enough to run for 30 minutes.

One month later and the same problems still persist for Liverpool, who picked up their first win of the season on Friday at the third time of asking. After the 2–0 win over Ipswich Town, Kerkez revealed those fitness concerns are still prevalent.

“When you press like us, it’s a bit tough to do it for all the game and all the 90 minutes,” he told club media. “We can do it for the first 30 to 35 minutes and in some ways we can do that in the second half at the beginning, but then it’s all about staying compact and talking to each other.

“That’s what we said also that we need to improve, and as defenders we are happy with the clean sheet. We defended pretty well their crosses and the set pieces. Like I said, everyone was 100% focused.”

Iraola’s Methods Starting to Take Shape

Liverpool are still learning their identity under Iraola. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

While Liverpool fans have every right to celebrate their first three points and first clean sheet of the Iraola era, it must be said that the Reds will face far tougher tests than the newly promoted Ipswich.

Supporters must not overreact, but Friday brought the first signs that Liverpool are turning into an Iraola team. We saw intense running, two early goals from Alexander Isak and a Premier League-high sprint speed from new signing Bradley Barcola in just his first appearance off the bench.

Replicating that success on Wednesday when Atlético Madrid come to town will be the first real test, but Kerkez insisted Liverpool are slowly starting to get to grips with Iraola’s expectations of them.

“Yes, definitely,” he continued. “I think everyone felt better on the pitch and I think myself also when I look at it I’m getting more into the play and better.

“Obviously it’s a clean sheet, particularly away we know it’s tough in the Premier League everywhere. We’re happy but we can’t celebrate too much—now games come every three days and it’s onto the next.”