Premier League Quiz: In Two Minutes, Name the 10 Most Expensive Summer Signings of 2026

The spending power of the Premier League has gone from strength to strength in recent years, making it irrefutably the place to be for players looking to get paid handsomely while operating at the highest possible level.

The 2026 summer window saw the biggest ever cumulative spend by the 20 clubs in the division, with over £3.5 billion ($4.7 billion) splashed out on new arrivals.

Manchester City were the top spenders, followed closely by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but they weren’t the only clubs to put their hands in their pocket time and time again.

With the window now shut, every team can concentrate on what’s happening on the field. But for us, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test by seeing whether or not you can name the 10 most expensive signings in just two minutes. Up for the challenge?

*Local currency used to reflect transaction amounts without fluctuating conversion rates.

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