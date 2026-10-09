MLS Commissioner Reveals How Lionel Messi, David Beckham Changed the League Forever

Lionel Messi’s high profile transfer to Inter Miami might have brought millions of new viewers to MLS, but league commissioner Don Garber has insisted that without David Beckham, “there’s probably no Major League Soccer.”

To new viewers, Beckham’s connection to MLS lies in south Florida, where he acts as a co-owner to reigning MLS Cup winners Inter Miami. The Manchester United legend is often in a suit and tie, sitting in the stands at Nu Stadium while Messi & Co. put on a show for those watching in person and around the world.

But before he was an owner, Beckham was the biggest star to ever play in MLS. After four seasons with Real Madrid, the England international made the head-turning move to LA Galaxy in 2007, putting the MLS outfit—and the league—on the map in a way never done before.

Even 19 years later, Garber still credits Beckham with making MLS a desirable destination for European stars. “David put this league on the path to credibility and respect. In the prime of his career, he came to LA.,” he said, via ESPN.

“He came into Major League Soccer and showed the world that this league can be competitive, it could be respected, it could be fun, it could have great players.

“It attracted [Thierry] Henry and many, many other players right after that, so without David there’s probably no Major League Soccer.”

The Stars That Followed Beckham

Gareth Bale ended his career at LAFC. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Beckham helped the LA Galaxy reach the pinnacle of MLS, starring alongside Landon Donovan to bring home two MLS Cups during his tenure with the Black & Gold. As the world watched the six-time Premier League winner tear up the league, others suddenly viewed playing soccer in the United States as a viable option.

As Garber mentioned, Henry eventually came and played for Red Bull New York. Although he never lifted an MLS Cup, he still helped the team claim the 2013 Supporters’ Shield.

Robbie Keane also made the move, joining Beckham in L.A. where he won three MLS Cups and was named the 2014 MLS MVP. His success was something Kaká could only dream of during his years struggling with Orlando City.

Frank Lampard and David Villa teamed up at New York City FC. Didier Drogba tried his luck CF Montréal, much like Steven Gerrard at LA Galaxy.

Wayne Rooney made D.C. his short-lived home, while Zlatan Ibrahimović spent two seasons with the Galaxy. Gareth Bale’s blockbuster move to LAFC ended after just 13 appearances, but he collected an MLS Cup along the way.

Despite the varying degrees of success, the superstars all helped elevate MLS’s standing in world soccer—but Messi made it explode.

Messi Carried on Beckham’s Torch

Lionel Messi (center) and David Beckham (right) helped bring an MLS Cup home to Inter Miami. | Elsa/Getty Images

For all the credit Garber handed out to Beckham, he of course had to throw some Messi’s way as well. After all, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is the best player to represent the league, even in the twilight of his career.

“Major League Soccer would not be the global phenomenon and not be sort of on the hearts and minds of just about anybody in the world without Leo Messi,” Garber said.

Indeed, Messi helped take MLS to new heights. Soon after he joined Inter Miami, the pool of superstars crossing the Atlantic Ocean to play in North America got even larger. Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez all teamed up for the Herons—and secured the club’s first-ever MLS Cup last season.

Rodrigo De Paul left Atlético Madrid to pitch in as well, and Casemiro made south Florida his home this summer after bidding farewell to Manchester United. Further west, Robert Lewandowski stars for Chicago Fire and Son Heung-min is the face of LAFC. Thomas Müller also just recently extended his stay with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Even after Messi hangs up his boots, his impact on MLS will be felt for years and years to come. There are so many new fans tuning in to see not only the Argentine in action, but all the other stars who have made a once forgotten league into the best division in North America.

If Garber has his wish, Harry Kane will be the next big name to join the league.