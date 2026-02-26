MLS Favorites Announce Huge Transfer Boost Which Will Burn Inter Miami

Los Angeles FC have announced a long-term contract extension for star striker Denis Bouanga, who was reportedly a target for Inter Miami over the winter transfer window.

Bouanga was thought to have been on Miami’s wishlist when they went in search of new striker during the offseason. Luis Suárez lost Javier Mascherano’s trust towards the end of last year and a new set of fresh legs upfront was required. The freshly crowned MLS Cup champions supposedly tabled an offer of $15 million for Bouanga, which would have made him the second-biggest signing in club history at the time.

LAFC bluntly rebuffed their direct rivals, forcing Miami to pivot towards Germán Berterame, who was signed for a fee thought to be in the region of $15 million at the end of January.

Denis Bouanga scored against Miami in LAFC’s opening game. | Ryan Sirius Sun/MLS/Getty Images

Even though Miami were out of the market, the offers for Bouanga kept coming with interest from Brazilian giants Fluminense thought to have arrived earlier this month.

In an attempt to emphatically quash any further flirtation, LAFC have tied Bouanga down to a new contract through 2028, with an option to take the deal to the end of the 2029–30 campaign.

Bouanga Targets MLS Glory at Miami’s Expense

Lionel Messi (left) and Denis Bouanga could have been teammates in another world. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“I’m grateful to LAFC for the trust they’ve shown in me,” Bouanga told LAFC upon the announcement of his renewal.

“From the beginning, my family and I have felt at home in Los Angeles. It’s an honor to represent this club and our supporters every time I put on the jersey. I believe in what we are building here, and I’m motivated to keep improving, winning more trophies, and helping this club reach even higher.”

LAFC’s quest for their first MLS Cup since 2022 got off to the perfect start. Bouanga scored the second goal in a 3–0 thumping of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at the Los Angeles Coliseum to rubber stamp their title credentials. Blessed with the benefit of having Bouanga alongside Son Heung-min for the full season, LAFC are considered favorites for this year’s MLS Cup crown.

Keeping Bouanga and Son fit will be imperative to that objective. Of LAFC’s last 34 league goals, 29 have either been scored or assisted by one of the club’s prolific front duo. Miami would love to be reliant on as many as two players.

Miami Trying to Dial Down Messi Reliance

Lionel Messi is at the center of everything Miami do. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Bouanga and Son combined to either score or assist 42 regular season goals between them in 2025. Messi racked up 45 on his own. The Argentine icon does nothing off the ball—he only completed 13 defensive actions all year—but everything of attacking note Miami do is funneled through the 38-year-old.

The acquisition of Berterame (and approach for Bouanga) was made partially with the intention of lightening the load of Messi’s shoulders. As impressive as he has been in MLS, even he has his limits—particularly in a year which will be punctuated by his final World Cup appearance.

It is far too early for any verdicts on Berterame. His muddled 90 minutes against LAFC came after his integration into the club’s training sessions were hampered by work visa delays.

If he can reproduce the clinical edge he demonstrated at Monterrey, there is hope that Messi won’t be the only one holding the keys to the attack. Yet, that notable “if” would not have existed with a player of proven MLS quality such as Bouanga.

