It was a goal-frenzied Matchday 26 over the weekend, as several teams frantically attempt to boost their claims to the 2026 MLS season playoffs. The postseason may not kick off for another two months, but they know right now is the most critical time to establish their place in the standings.

Lionel Messi continued his brilliant run of form, scoring his 19th goal of the season in a huge 2–2 draw with Supporters’ Shield leading-Nashville SC. It marked his eighth goal contribution in the past four games.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan continued dragging the Philadelphia Union up the leaderboard. The teenage sensation scored a skillful brace in an emphatic 5–0 victory over San Diego FC, the team’s second-consecutive five-goal thumping. The Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and now sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, coming a long way from dead last pre-World Cup.

As for Atlético Madrid legend Antoine Griezmann, he has adjusted to life in MLS seamlessly and more than played his part in Orlando City’s 3–0 win over Toronto FC with an exquisite highlight-reel finish.

Here are the top five goals from the weekend.

5. Rafael Navarro Chooses Brains Over Brawn

Rafael Navarro gives @stlCITYsc their third ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Hi7gDrV9qQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 13, 2026

New St. Louis CITY SC signing Rafael Navarro is proving his weight in gold. Acquired two weeks ago from the Colorado Rapids in a league-record $12 million trade, the Brazilian scored his second-consecutive brace on Saturday, lifting St. Louis to a 4–2 win over Minnesota United.

In his first of the night, Navarro outsmarted both his defender and the onrushing goalkeeper, opting to the drop the ball over the head of Drake Callender, instead of attempting a low, blasted shot, which the goalkeeper would have been expecting.

4. Sullivan Nutmegs Goalkeeper

Now he's nutmegged the keeper 😳



Cavan Sullivan gets his brace in style for @PhilaUnion! pic.twitter.com/IjinRebcch — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 14, 2026

Sullivan capped off a brilliant individual display on Sunday night with a goal that did nothing but utterly embarrass the goalkeeper. The teenager got onto the end of a through-ball into the opposition’s box, before blasting a left-footed shot between the legs of Duran Ferree, a sequence the 19-year-old goalkeeper will find hard to forget.

3. Messi Blasts 20-Yard Shot

Messi. Left foot. 20 yards out. 🐐



Miami takes the lead on Nashville! pic.twitter.com/DuBJI7gxOz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 13, 2026

It’s almost a guarantee that Messi will find the back of the net at some point during the game, and Saturday’s outing against the league-leading Nashville proved no different. Close teammate and fellow Argentine star Rodrigo De Paul slotted a short pass to Messi at the top of the D. The soccer legend just needed one touch to blast it left-footed into the upper corner of the net. Goalkeeper Brian Schwake didn’t stand a chance.

2. Griezmann Performs Silky Slide

Slidding in 🛝



Antoine Griezmann boots it to the upper net to move @OrlandoCitySC into the lead before the half!



📺 Apple TV: https://t.co/yWKKho7Yn4 pic.twitter.com/dY4IeYOgHD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 13, 2026

Griezmann knows what he wants, and Orlando City are determined to give it to him. The French soccer legend, dashing into the box, pointed to the back post, and exactly one second later, the ball found him there. The 35-year-old slid into the goal mouth to reach it, using his body’s momentum to launch the ball into the roof of the net. It marked his fifth-consecutive game with at least one goal, scoring seven in that span.

1. Cavan Sullivan Gives Cheeky Back-Heel

CAVAN SULLIVAN BACKHEEL?! 😲



The 16-year-old gives @PhilaUnion the lead in San Diego just before halftime! pic.twitter.com/oSvyKnvfRp — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 14, 2026

When you’re Sullivan, perhaps scoring a normal goal is just too botring. Indiana Vassilev found the youngster open at the top of the six-yard box. Sullivan certainly had an extra half-second to turn and shoot, yet instead, he opted for a sneaky back-heeled pass. He didn’t even glance at the goal until the ball was trickling over the line.

The finish perfectly summed up how much Sullivan’s confidence has skyrocketed in MLS post-World Cup and marked his fifth-consecutive match with a goal contribution.

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