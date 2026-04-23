MLS History Made in Toronto As Goalkeeper Heroics Spark Wild Midweek Slate

“I used to be a striker,” said Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran, who authored one of Major League Soccer’s standout moments of all-time on Wednesday, scoring a 96th-minute header for a 3–3 draw against the Philadelphia Union.

Gavran, who has taken on Toronto’s regular starting role for the first time this season, rushed up the pitch in second-half stoppage time, with the Canadian side looking to amend an 89th-minute 3–2 go-ahead goal from Philadelphia’s Nathan Harriel.

After several attacking waves, the ball made its way back to Dániel Sallói, for the Hungarian to send in a pinpoint cross to Gavran’s aerial finish, which sailed past Andre Blake in the Philadelphia goal for the tying marker.

It marked the first goalkeeper goal in Toronto FC’s 19-year MLS history and extended the club’s undefeated streak to seven games—their longest run without a loss since the start of the 2024 campaign.

GOALKEEPER LUKA GAVRAN TIES IT AT THE DEATH! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/t564thkRW9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2026

Gavran became the first goalkeeper to score in MLS since Columbus Crew’s William Hesmer scored against Toronto on Oct. 16, 2010. Overall, three goalkeepers have found the back of the net in MLS regular-season play since the league began in 1996.

“I can’t even remember what happened; all I remember was that there were 10 seconds left, and I looked to the bench, and everyone was waving me down to go,” the Canadian backstop said. “I used to be a number nine, and you do set pieces every day, so I’m used to it.”

As the ball nestled into the net, Gavran ensured he wasn’t instantly swarmed by his teammates either, sprinting towards the stands and pumping his chest amid a knee slide, a celebration he had rehearsed in training sessions.

“This was the perfect moment to knee slide,” he added. “I would have taken my jersey off, but my gloves are on, so I would have been awkward so I didn’t.”

Can Toronto FC Continue Rekindled Form?

Toronto FC’s Josh Sargent scored his second goal for the club against Philadelphia. | Vaughan Ridley/Getty Images

After finishing 12th and 11th in the Eastern Conference over the last two seasons and having not cracked the MLS Cup playoff picture since 2020, the run of seven games undefeated is bringing hope back to Toronto FC.

The draw saw club-record signing Josh Sargent score his second goal since joining for $22 million from English Championship side Norwich City — a deal that could rise to $27 million to eclipse the MLS incoming transfer record. At the same time, the resilience to battle back after Philadelphia’s 89th-minute goal was evidence of a significant shift in the club’s approach under manager Robin Fraser.

With the point, Toronto lofted itself to sixth in the Eastern Conference with 13 points across the first nine games, while Philadelphia saw valuable points slip out of their control, now sitting on one win, two draws and seven losses to start the 2026 campaign.

Wild Night of MLS

Rodrigo De Paul helped Inter Miami to a 2–0 win over Real Salt Lake. | Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The goalkeeper goal and 3–3 draw was far from the lone thrilling moment in MLS on Wednesday, as the first midweek slate of the season brought immense performances across the board.

FC Cincinnati’s 17-year-old Andrei Chirila scored from distance in the 92nd minute, and talisman Evander scored in the 96th, helping their side to a dramatic 4–4 draw against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. Across the Hudson River, D.C. United’s Tai Baribo scored a hat trick in a 4–4 draw with Red Bull New York.

Orlando City, sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, shocked Charlotte FC 4–1, backed by a brace from Martín Ojeda, and the Houston Dynamo downed San Diego FC, with both sides earning red cards, all before Inter Miami managed a first clean sheet win of the season in a 2–0 result over Real Salt Lake.

Andrei Chirila from distance!



Can @fccincinnati find their equalizer? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gX3lbD3IME — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2026

For Miami, it marked the first win under new interim manager Guillermo Hoyos, in addition to a starring performance from Rodrigo De Paul, who completed the most passes in the match and scored his second goal of the season. With the victory, the Herons rose to second in the Eastern Conference as well on 18 points through nine games, riding an eight-game undefeated run.

The night wrapped with the San Jose Earthquakes continuing their outstanding start to 2026 under 74-year-old manager Bruce Arena, thrashing Austin FC 5–1. Timo Werner’s second MLS goal helped bump them atop the Western Conference, though Vancouver Whitecaps hold a game in hand.

In total, four teenagers also scored on Wednesday, alongside some superstars, including De Paul, Sargent, Werner and Luis Suárez, setting the tone for an immense upcoming weekend with 15 matches across Saturday and Sunday.

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