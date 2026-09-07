MLS Power Rankings: St. Louis Make Statement, Inter Miami Hiccup on Matchday 24

Matchday 24 in MLS produced 47 goals across 14 games and some of the most entertaining matches of the 2026 season to date.

USMNT hopeful Josh Sargent scored his first professional hat trick in a 4–4 draw between Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire, which saw Derrick Etienne Jr. score a stoppage-time tying goal. Later on, the Portland Timbers got their club’s first-ever hat trick with Vincent Janssen’s three-goal showing leading the way in a dramatic 5–4 win over Minnesota United.

Add in Switzerland World Cup star Breel Embolo enjoying a sliver of revenge with a goal on his Atlanta United debut, stealing a win out of the grasp of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, and top it off with St. Louis CITY SC trouncing the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road and you’ve got quite the weekend.

It’s fair to say the league didn’t offer any respite when it came to the first matchday after a chaotic end to the summer transfer window, but the entertainment value was better than ever. Antoine Griezmann, though, as seen below, might want a bit of a break after scoring his fifth goal in eight games. He’s clearly adapted to MLS by this point, but not so much to the Florida heat and humidity.

The Florida humidity had Antoine Griezmann fighting for his life 🇺🇸😭 pic.twitter.com/sxgISu4ekR — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 6, 2026

With the dramatic weekend now in the rearview, Sports Illustrated dives into where teams stand in the MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 24.

MLS Power Rankings Matchday 24: Clubs 30–11

30. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 30)

29. CF Montréal (Previous: 27)

28. Atlanta United (Previous: 29)

27. D.C. United (Previous: 26)

26. Columbus Crew (Previous: 28)

25. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 23)

24. Austin FC (Previous: 25)

23. Red Bull New York (Previous: 20)

22. Orlando City (Previous: 24)

21. L.A. Galaxy (Previous: 22)

20. Toronto FC (Previous: 20)

19. Seattle Sounders (Previous: 18)

18. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 17)

17. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 19)

16. San Diego FC (Previous: 15)

15. Minnesota United (Previous: 14)

14. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 15)

13. Portland Timbers (Previous: 12)

12. New York City FC (Previous:11)

11. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 9)

10. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 16) ⬆️

Simon Becher (center) scored against his former club in St. Louis CITY's beatdown of the Vancouver Whitecaps. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Louis CITY SC had a big week. First, they shelled out $12 million to sign star striker Rafael Navarro from the Colorado Rapids before the MLS transfer deadline, and also brought in USMNT-capped frontman Damion Downs. It ended a chaotic window that also saw sporting director Corey Wray’s group part ways with key stars Marcel Hartel and Eduard Löwen.



It’s an entirely new core for manager Yoann Damet’s team. Still, they didn’t let that hamper their efforts this weekend, as the two new attackers came off the bench for their debuts in a thrashing 3–1 win against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps.



Caught out under Vancouver’s high press early in the match. Damet’s group found their footing and took advantage of ball-watching from Vancouver’s fullbacks, leading to a flurry of goals before halftime. Tomas Totland led the way with a goal and an assist, as St. Louis dominated the run of play in a way few teams have in Vancouver over the last two seasons.



It’s 13 games undefeated now for St. Louis. They’ve got the U.S. Open Cup semifinals in two weeks, but they can start dreaming of even loftier goals.

9. FC Dallas (Previous: 10) ⬆️

Petar Musa scored a brace as FC Dallas returned home for the first time since the spring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After seeing Lionel Messi score four goals last week, FC Dallas star Petar Musa needed a strong showing to stay in the race for the MLS Golden Boot. It took a chaotic 4–3 win against the worst team in the league, but he got his brace and pulled level on 18 goals with the Argentine, even if he trails on the tie-breaking assists metric.



Returning home for the first time since May 13 and ending a nine-game road swing, manager Eric Quill’s group had to adjust their counterpressing and quick-hit style to a more possession-based approach, given the home advantage and the level Sporting Kansas City offers as one of the worst teams in MLS history.



It meant some uncomfortable moments in transition, but fortunate calls and strong play from wingers Bernard Kamungo and Herman Johansson to create central opportunities for Musa led the way to the victory.



Dallas won’t be overly pleased with the performance, but can exhale with the three points and look to alter their approach on home turf ahead of Wednesday’s clash with a Minnesota United side coming off their own chaotic 5–4 defeat against the Portland Timbers.

8. LAFC (Previous: 6) 📉

Denis Bouanga (left) and Son Heung-min (right) scored, but LAFC settled for a draw against Real Salt Lake. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marc Dos Santos’ seat might just be getting warm. On a night when the two marquee attackers, Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min, scored standout goals, Real Salt Lake quickly broke down the defensive systems, leading to a 2–2 result and a third straight draw for the Black and Gold.



It’s a little unclear where this LAFC team really stands. Son hasn’t contributed as much since the group opted to absorb more pressure, shifting away from last year’s quick-break tactics under Steve Cherundolo, and the backline has been frail. Add in the recent sale of David Martínez and the lack of star incoming talent through the transfer window, and it becomes harder to see this team reaching any great heights this season.



Fortunately for Dos Santos, they sit third in the Western Conference and will likely make the postseason by a comfortable margin. The questions will then come in the shorter offseason: can they make a bona fide MLS Cup chase in the 14-game 2027 Sprint Season?

7. Charlotte FC (Previous: 8) ⬆️

Tim Ream’s Charlotte FC secured a point despite playing the final 19 minutes with 10 men. | Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ashley Westwood’s 71st-minute red card didn’t make things easy on Charlotte FC this weekend, but a starring goalkeeping performance from Kristjan Kahlina and standout defending from veteran center back Tim Ream helped them preserve a point against an in-form Houston Dynamo side.



While there weren’t any goals on offer, the defensive contributions from attackers Pep Biel, Idan Toklomati and Liel Abada also stood out in the late stages of the match. At the same time, manager Dean Smith played his hand well, charging for a go-ahead goal with new star winger Allan Saint-Maximin for 12 minutes at 10 men before making a defensive change and settling for the point.



Now on a run of five games undefeated, The Crown sit fifth in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday’s battle with CF Montréal, a game in which they should be poised to collect all three points and potentially rise to third in the table.

6. New England Revolution (Previous: 5) 📉

It was a night to forget in front of goal for Carles Gil and the New England Revolution. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Saturday night in L.A. will be one the New England Revolution won’t want to dwell on for too long. Despite outshooting the home L.A. Galaxy 24-8, putting up 2.64 xG to the Galaxy’s 1.47, and having 43 touches in the attacking area compared to their opponent’s 20, the Revs couldn’t find the three points in an eventual 2–1 loss.



It was a starring six-save performance from the Galaxy’s JT Marcinkowski, which largely determined the result, but Revolution attackers Dor Turgeman and Carles Gill will need to be more clinical on their multiple shots in the penalty area. Top-end contenders don’t lose games that they dominate, and that’s the evolution the Revs will need next. There wasn’t anything wrong with the performance, other than a poor night in front of goal.

5. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 7) ⬆️

The goals have dried up for Guilherme and the Houston Dynamo. | Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Houston Dynamo just don’t really concede goals anymore, and that’s pretty cool. While they failed to score despite 19 minutes of a man advantage against Charlotte FC, it marked the team’s 11th clean sheet of the season. It also brought their post-World Cup defensive record to just three goals conceded in nine games, putting together one of the cleanest defensive runs in MLS history.



However, as great as the defensive efforts are, there should be worries about the attack after selling midfielder Jack McGlynn to Stoke City ahead of the transfer deadline. The scoreless draw brought striker Duncan McGuire to 12 straight games without a goal, and Guilherme, despite creating four chances, failed to post any type of attacking production for the third straight game.



Manager Ben Olsen has one part of the team operating at a maximum and has taken the “defense wins championships” cliché to heart. Unfortunately for him, any championship team likely needs to score goals, and that production has dried up over the past three games, with just a single goal to show for it.

4. Chicago Fire (Previous: 4) 🤝

Robert Lewandowski kept on scoring, but the Chicago Fire couldn't win despite netting four goals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Fire have scored six goals in their last two games and have just two points to show for it. After staging a late comeback against the Seattle Sounders to secure a 2–2 draw on the road last week, they fumbled their four-goal showing in a dramatic 4–4 draw against Toronto FC north of the border on Saturday.



While Josh Sargent’s attacking burst led the way for Toronto, Chicago allowed him to cash in on loose balls in the box and allowed too much space for his third goal from distance, where Djé D’Avilla was slightly caught ball-watching on his supposed defensive assignment.



As strong as Chicago have been, it is clear that D’Avilla isn’t the crowning piece in the No. 10 role and that the team needs more of a chance creator, even after inking winger Philip Zinckernagel to a new deal. Those moves could come in the winter, but for now, they have to sort out the backline. This week sees tough tests, with new signing Noah Allen set to lead the way against his former Inter Miami side, before next weekend’s clash against the Revoluton.

3. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous: 2) 📉

Thomas Müller’s Whitecaps were soundly beaten at home. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

For a team that has been defined by its incredible depth over the last two seasons, the Vancouver Whitecaps finally fell short in that department in their loss to St. Louis, with star right back Édier Ocampo injured and replaced by 21-year-old Mihail Gherasimencov, who struggled to keep track of St. Louis’s quick transitions. It led to an early deficit, and the Western Conference leaders couldn’t push out of it.



Outside of the errors on the goals, manager Jesper Sørensen’s side couldn’t find an attacking rhythm. Thomas Müller, who was the only Designated Player in Vancouver’s starting lineup after not starting in the midweek Canadian Championship semifinal against CF Montréal, was hesitant in the attacking third and didn’t have the qualities of fellow DPs Brian White or Ryan Gauld to lay off to. By the time reinforcements entered at halftime, it was too late.



The Whitecaps squandered an early go-ahead goal from Emmanuel Sabbi in the loss and weren’t able to build themselves a six-point cushion atop the Western Conference. They’ve got a critical matchup Wednesday now, welcoming the L.A. Galaxy to BC Place.

2. Inter Miami (Previous: 3) ⬆️

Casemiro scored his second Inter Miami goal in a 2–2 draw with Atlanta United. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lionel Messi made more history this weekend, becoming the first player in MLS history to have three seasons with a combined 30 goals and assists. While he was unable to push his side to the full three points in a 2–2 draw with Atlanta United, he continued his strong run, setting up Casemiro’s second goal from a corner kick this season and helping in the buildup to Luis Suárez’s finish alongside Telasco Segovia.



The Herons also got improved goalkeeping from Dayne St. Clair between the sticks, as he enjoys a resurgence of sorts after serving as Canada’s backup at the World Cup. With four saves, including a penalty stop on Miguel Almirón, he’s showing glimpses of what earned him the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors.



Miami’s primary issue, though, remains the backline. Casemiro lined up at center back and had issues defending Atlanta’s Embolo, while Maxi Falcón did little to offer any cushion to his partner. At the same time, 18-year-old center back Fricio Caicedo was beaten several times while playing out of position at left back, making Ian Fray the lone high-level player in the right position.



Plenty of questions remain for this Miami side, and some may be answered when Kily González eventually takes over from interim manager Guillermo Hoyos. Until then, the Herons are simply holding on to second in the Eastern Conference.

1. Nashville SC (Previous: 1) 🤝

Hany Mukhtar failed to score on five shots as Nashville SC settled for a scoreless draw at Yankee Stadium. | Ira L. Black/Getty Images

Nashville SC might have the attacking juggernaut identity with a frontline led by Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Christian Espinoza and Elias Saad, but their defense is equally emphatic. With a scoreless draw against New York City FC, they lowered their goals-conceded rate to 0.74 goals per game, the second-best rate in MLS history.



While manager B.J. Callaghan’s side had chances and saw Mukhtar miss a golden scoring opportunity—his worst miss of the season—they were largely unable to play the usual expansive style on Yankee Stadium’s smaller field.



Instead of the potent attacking force that has defined their campaign—and their 10-point lead atop the Supporters’ Shield table and Eastern Conference—Nashville shifted to a defensively focused approach. Center back Maxwell Woledzi finished the night with a game-high in defensive contributions, the latest in a season in which he should be in contention for the MLS Defender of the Year Award, while Brian Schwake set a franchise record with his fifth clean sheet of the campaign.



As disappointing as the draw was for Nashville, seeing both Vancouver and Miami drop points gives them an even greater lead in the Supporters’ Shield race, one they could extend on Wednesday night against Toronto FC.