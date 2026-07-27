MLS Power Rankings: Stars Return in Full Force After World Cup Break

MLS is back at full force after the 2026 World Cup came to an end, with the first full week after Spain lifted the trophy bringing two matches for every team in the league.

With the transfer season in full swing and with players coming back into the mix after the tournament, the return of MLS has brought increased ticket sales, exciting matches and teams finding their footing after nearly two months away from intense regular season competition.

This week’s Matchday 17 and 18 slate brought star debuts of Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann and Casemiro, a thrilling seven-goal barnburner and a horrifying moment for Inter Miami’s Germán Berterame in his team’s win over CF Montréal. It truly has been a roller coaster for any fans tuning in, especially the new ones checking the league out after falling for the World Cup.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into the weekly MLS Power Rankings, with some big shifts since our last breakdown back in May.

MLS Power Rankings Matchday 18: Clubs 30–11

30. Atlanta United (Previous: 29)

29. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 28)

28. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 27)

27. CF Montréal (Previous: 23)

26. Austin FC (Previous: 24)

25. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 30)

24. Toronto FC (Previous: 21)

23. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 26)

22. D.C. United (Previous: 22)

21. Orlando City (Previous: 24)

20. San Diego FC (Previous: 19)

19. LA Galaxy (Previous: 15)

18. Red Bull New York (Previous: 17)

17. Columbus Crew (Previous: 18)

16. Portland Timbers (Previous: 20)

15. Minnesota United (Previous: 14)

14. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 16

13. FC Dallas (Previous: 10)

12. Seattle Sounders (Previous: 6)

11. Charlotte FC (Previous: 12)

10. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 8) 📉

Real Salt Lake have made a slow start since the World Cup. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It has been a rough ride for Real Salt Lake since returning from the World Cup break. While Zavier Gozo and Diego Luna got time off after falling short of the final 26-man U.S. men’s national team, neither has returned to peak form in coming back to the squad.



This week saw them drop a 3–1 result to LAFC in a matchup they never looked truly competitive in, falling victim to the Black and Gold’s lockdown defense and a statement game from Son Heung-min. On the weekend, it was the Felipe Mora show, as the Chilean bid farewell to the Portland Timbers with a brace after RSL’s Morgan Guilavogui picked up a red card.



With two losses and the Timbers Army chanting “U.S. reject” towards Luna, it’s tough sledding for the Claret and Cobalt. Luckily, they should be favored against St. Louis CITY SC next week.

9. New York City FC (Previous: 13) ⬆️

Nicolás Fernández Mercau is scoring for fun with New York City FC. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

New York City FC have returned from the World Cup as a team with a reborn identity. No longer are they reliant on controlling the ball in the middle of the pitch; but they have developed into a more dynamic side, with Nicolás Fernández Mercau as an attacking metronome.



While Fernández Mercau came into the team as a No. 10, it took some time for him to adjust to MLS. After bouncing around positions, he’s found himself as a standout attacking piece and has shown more freedom to play since Maxi Moralez went down injured.



His output is up to 12 goals and four assists this season and perhaps should have earned him an MLS All-Star Game nod, but he instead gets the chance to rest ahead of next week’s clash with a struggling Toronto FC.



NYCFC’s midweek win against the Columbus Crew was impressive, but the sheer dismantling of Robert Lewandowski’s Chicago Fire was outstanding, setting the tone for an extended run of late summer form.

8. New England Revolution (Previous: 11) ⬆️

Carles Gil continues to produce for the New England Revolution. | Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The New England Revolution had as good a Saturday as they could have dreamed of. Over 35,000 fans packed into Gillette Stadium; they beat Atlanta United 4–1 and introduced a Designated Player in Jack Harrison. It can’t get much better than that.



After returning from the World Cup with a lackluster scoreless draw against Toronto, the Revs dominated in every aspect of the clash against Atlanta, with Carles Gil stunning with five successful dribbles and a wonderstrike of a goal, and 18-year-old Peyton Miller hitting the back of the net in a rare attacking-oriented appearance.



The Revs are third in the Eastern Conference now, well behind Inter Miami and Nashville SC for the top of the table, but they’re in a great position to challenge for top spots in the MLS Cup playoffs.

7. Chicago Fire FC (Previous: 7) 🤝

Robert Lewandowski hasn’t had much luck in his first two appearances. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Chicago Fire were supposed to have played three games back from the World Cup at this point, but have only hit the pitch for two losses after smoke postponed a highly anticipated clash against Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps until Oct. 6. Instead, Robert Lewandowski’s debut came against Inter Miami, before he saw the pitch again against New York City FC—two losses in which the defensive systems fell apart, and the new Polish superstar lacked the intensity needed in MLS.



There should be worries about the Fire right now. Yes, Lewandowski will score goals, but if they can’t sort out the defence—especially given Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s injury, which could have him out for months—it’s going to be a tough adjustment to Lewandowski’s form as he looks to live up to Hugo Cuypers’s 13 goals through the first part of the season.



Things don’t get a ton easier against Charlotte FC this week, but the results have to start turning for Gregg Berhalter’s men.

6. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 9) ⬆️

Kévin Denkey scored against the Whitecaps and Crew this week. | Kirk Irwin/MLS/Getty Images

A mixed bag. That’s what this week was for FC Cincinnati. It started with an impressive attacking showing in a 4–3 win over the Western Conference-leading Whitecaps, albeit without the departing Sebastian Berhalter and a slightly injured Thomas Müller, before losing a heated Hell is Real derby clash to Columbus Crew.



Let’s look at the positives here. Kévin Denkey had goals in both games, while Evander rekindled some of the creativity he had last season. At the same time, Pavel Bucha’s brace against Vancouver was impressive, considering it came against one of the league’s stingier teams.



As has often been the case, inconsistency is the trouble with Cincinnati. Their big win over Vancouver helped them rise in these power rankings while other top teams floundered in the return from the World Cup, but Pat Noonan’s group must figure out a more consistent effort against a challenging San Jose Earthquakes side next week.

5. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 3) 📉

Angus Gunn is the new starting goalkeeper for the San Jose Earthquakes after playing in each of Scotland’s World Cup matches. | Brandon Vallance/MLS/Getty Images

Remember the days of winning, Earthquakes fans? For as surprising as the start of the season was for San Jose, the return from the World Cup has been rough. First, it was a 4–0 beatdown in front of home fans in Antoine Griezmann’s Orlando City debut, followed by a dismal 1–1 draw against Cali Clasico foes the L.A. Galaxy at Stanford Stadium.



Things would’ve been different against the Galaxy if Timo Werner had finished his penalty after Beau Leroux’s exquisite pass to Ousseni Bouda set up the chance. Still, it wasn’t meant to be, even against a weakened Galaxy.



The biggest bet for Bruce Arena’s group through the second half of the season will be Angus Gunn. The Scottish goalkeeper played every minute of his nation’s World Cup matches and is a marquee signing, but took over from Daniel between the sticks after the Brazilian veteran had offered some of the best goalkeeping through the first 15 games of the campaign.

4. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous: 1) 📉

Ryan Gauld’s return is good news for the Whitecaps. | Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

The pre-Sebastian Berhalter and post-Sebastian Berhalter eras of the Vancouver Whitecaps will be the key breakdown of 2026. With the USMNT World Cup star moving to Middlesbrough in the English Championship, the Whitecaps have looked lackluster in midfield with a 4–3 loss to Cincinnati and a disheartening scoreless draw against Minnesota United, collecting just one of a possible six points on the road.



Berhalter’s relentless energy, which earned him the moniker of “monster” from USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, was missing. The team didn’t have a midfield engine to drive the attack forward and didn’t offer the same threat from set pieces or long-range shots. Müller missing the Cincinnati matchup due to a slight injury didn’t help either, and there are now worries about star center back Ranko Veslinović’s health after he had to leave the game against Minnesota early.



While the transfer window opens up possibilities for the Whitecaps to bring in talent and elevate the group, the team is objectively worse than they were before the World Cup—even with Designated Player Ryan Gauld getting back from an injury sustained in March 2025.



Off the pitch, things are looking up. The team has shown interest in running, or even outright buying, BC Place from the Province of British Columbia, which could prove vital in ensuring their long-term viability in the market. They’re back at home next week against LAFC and have already sold over 30,000 tickets in the first soccer match back at the venue which hosted seven World Cup matches this summer.

3. LAFC (Previous: 5) ⬆️

Denis Bouanga (left) and Son Heung-min (right) are back in top form together. | Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images

The Heung-Bu Duo is back! After going 13 games without a goal to start the season and playing in South Korea’s dismal World Cup group-stage exit, Son Heung-min has finally found his form for LAFC, and the spark alongside fellow DP star Denis Bouanga is alive as it was in 2025.



In the first three games back, LAFC has beaten the Galaxy in El Tráfico, as well as Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City, by a combined score of 10–1, with Son scoring three goals and an assist and Bouanga posting four goals and a helper. At the same time, the Canadian duo of Jacob Shaffelburg and Mathieu Choinière have returned with a creative vengeance, combining for three assists on their own.



Under Marc Dos Santos’s approach, LAFC aren’t the same attacking force as they were under Steve Cherundolo, and the low-block they drop into out of possession takes away some of the entertainment factor. Yet, even with less than 50% possession in each of the three games, Bouanga and Son are are back to top form together, and LAFC is as threatening as ever.

2. Nashville SC (Previous: 2) 🤝

Brian Schwake is heading to the All-Star Game. | Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Nashville SC’s return has been a bit slow after the World Cup, but they managed to pick up 1–0 wins against Atlanta United and CF Montréal before falling 1–0 to Orlando City in a match that saw Griezmann stand out on both sides of the ball.



It’s too early to start truly worrying about the form of Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar. Whether they will be able to keep up the electric attacking output they showed through the start of the season remains to be seen, but more offensive moments will be needed when they take on an improved D.C. United side next week.



Luckily, Brian Schwake has continued to impress between the sticks. He’s heading to the MLS All-Star Game for a reason and, outside of a few mistakes against Orlando, has been stellar with two clean sheets from three games, making a combined 10 saves across the 270 minutes.

1. Inter Miami (Previous: 4) ⬆️

Luis Suárez can’t be stopped right now. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the first time this season, Inter Miami have hit the top of Sports Illustrated’s MLS Power Rankings. Even without Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul in the group for the first two games after their World Cup final heartbreak, the Herons have picked up six points. They are now solidly in a two-horse race for the top of the conference alongside Nashville.



Manager Guillermo Hoyos made a goalkeeping change out of the break, opting to start 2025 MLS Cup final starter Rocco Ríos Novo between the sticks, over 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Canadian World Cup backup Dayne St. Clair. The decision looked poor initially, with Ríos Novo conceding an embarrassing own goal early on against Chicago, but the rest of his performances have kept his team in contention.



Luis Suárez has elevated his goalscoring output at 39 years old and now had six goals in the last three games, while Casemiro looked composed in his first MLS match, despite never training with the group. The Brazilian midfielder will likely be more productive than he was against Montréal moving forward. Still, the biggest changes will come this week as Messi and De Paul are expected to rejoin the group.



The team is stacked, and they’re playing well—they’re also under investigation for the Casemiro deal, but winning often smooths over any faults.

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