MLS Predictions: Cascadia Cup Begins, LAFC Seeks Continued Dominance

Welcome to the second weekend of March. For so many seasons, this was the traditional opening day for MLS, before February soccer made its way into the league. Yet, in many ways, the third week of the campaign is when things get real.

If you’ve lost your first two games, that’s fine. Losing three? Well, then you’re probably starting to panic. For the perfect teams, 2-0 and no goals conceded, a chance to extend that record stands as an amazing opportunity.

Matchday 3 of the 2026 MLS season will see 12 competitions on Saturday and two on Sunday. The previously scheduled New England Revolution home opener against the Houston Dynamo has been postponed to a date yet to be determined due to intense winter weather in the area.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated predicts for the slightly smaller weekend of MLS to unfold.

New York City FC vs. Orlando City

Nicolás Fernández hopes to lead NYCFC to a home-opener win this weekend. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

It’s home opener time for New York City FC, as it kicks off its Yankee Stadium schedule for the final time, before relocating to the club’s new home at Etihad Park in 2027. Celebrating its 11th anniversary, the club face their 2015 expansion cousins, Orlando City.

Led by creative midfielder Nicolás Férnandez, NYCFC looks to keep its undefeated start to the season, after a 1–1 draw with the LA Galaxy and last week’s 2–1 win over the Philadelphia Union. Meanwhile, Orlando seeks a first win of the season after a rocky second half in the Florida Derby saw it surrender a 2–0 lead against Inter Miami, resulting in a 4–2 loss.

Prediction: New York City FC 2–1 Orlando City

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi scored his first two goals of the season for Inter Miami in a win over Orlando City. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

It’s a home match for D.C. United, but it won’t be at Audi Field, instead relocating the game to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to fit the demand for fans seeking a chance to watch Lionel Messi and the 2025 MLS Cup champions. D.C. will hope Tai Baribo can rekindle his scoring touch from the opening weekend win over Philadelphia, with eyes on a bounce-back result after a 1–0 defeat against Austin FC.

Miami comes in off a momentum-building Florida Derby victory over rivals Orlando City and with plenty of attention after a visit to President Donald Trump and the White House on Thursday. Key offseason signing Gérman Berterame is also still seeking his first MLS goal.

Prediction: D.C. United 1–4 Inter Miami

Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake

Tata Martino has not been able to get the best out of Atlanta United in 2026. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

It has been a rough start to the year for Atlanta United, but a home opener may be exactly what the doctor ordered. Off of 2–0 losses to FC Cincinnati and the San Jose Earthquakes, manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino will have pushed his team throughout the week, seeking an impactful performance from Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath to right the ship.

For Salt Lake, who takes on its second road match without Diego Luna and other key starters, the hope will be to continue relying on youth, including Zavier Gozo and Aiden Hezarkhani. They’ve shown well against Western Conference contenders Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders, but can they beat an underperforming Eastern Conference side?

Prediction: Atlanta United 1–1 Real Salt Lake

Charlotte FC vs. Austin FC

Idan Toklomati is looking for his first goal of 2026. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

On many weekends over the last two years, Charlotte FC has looked like an MLS Cup contender. That wasn’t the case last weekend, though, with a 3–0 loss to LA Galaxy. This week, Wilfried Zaha, Idan Toklomati and Co. will be aggressive in their approach to make things right, taking on an equally flawed Austin FC in front of their home supporters.

Don’t expect another dreadful performance—but even Charlotte may take some time to fully rediscover their form.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 0–1 Austin FC

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire

Wessam Abou Ali is enjoying standout form to start 2026. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Wessam Abou Ali and Diego Rossi look good. Still, Columbus Crew remain on the hunt for their first win under new manager Henrik Rydström, after an opening weekend loss to the Portland Timbers and last week’s 2–2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

There wil’ certainly be an element of momentum for Columbus in the team’s home opener, but they will have to break down a Chicago Fire side that thrashed CF Montréal 3–0 in their last match despite playing with 10 men.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3–2 Chicago Fire

Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Timo Werner had an assist in his MLS debut. | San Jose Earthquakes/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Would the real Philadelphia Union please stand up? Less than five months after lifting the Supporters’ Shield as 2025’s best regular season team, manager Bradley Carnell’s side looks like a shell of that team, losing 1–0 to D.C. United and 2–1 to NYCFC this season. Cavan Sullivan stood out in the Champions Cup. Maybe he can finally have a breakout in MLS?

While the Union awaits its return to form amid a roster transition, the Earthquakes will hope to continue a stellar start after a 3–0 win against Sporting Kansas City and a 2–0 win over Atlanta United. At the same time, the weekend could bring a first MLS start for German star Timo Werner, who had an assist in a 31-minute debut showing.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1–2 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Diego FC

Dejan Joveljić found his scoring touch in Sporting Kansas City's second game of the season. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Sporting Kansas City is lucky to have Dejan Joveljić — I’m not sure if they’d score any goals this season without him up top. So far, he has both their goals this season, having netted a brace in the 2–2 draw against Columbus last week. This challenge will be far more difficult, facing Anders Dreyer’s offensive firepower and the scoring machine that is San Diego FC.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–5 San Diego FC

Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United

James Rodríguez still awaits his MLS debut. | Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC wasn’t able to lean on Sam Surridge last weekend, and Matthew Corcoran’s red card forced them to play the final six minutes with 10 men, leading to a scoreless draw against FC Dallas. This week, they'll be back to full attacking strength, hoping that Surridge, Cristian Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar, and Warren Madrigal can break down Minnesota’s stingy system.

For the Loons, all eyes will be on James Rodríguez after he was an unusued substitute in last week’s 1–0 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Prediction: Nashville SC 3–1 Minnesota United

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Seattle Sounders

Cristian Roldan scored for the Seattle Sounders in a losing effort against Real Salt Lake last week. | Alex Goodlett/MLS via Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

St. Louis CITY SC is looking for its first win of the season, while the Seattle Sounders seek to rebound after losing at Real Salt Lake for the 15th year in a row. While questions surround the Sounders’ attacking health, they will lean on the consistent play of Cristian Roldan, who has started 32 straight games and found his first goal of the season in last week's defeat.

Seattle has won five of six all-time meetings with St. Louis CITY, with a 4-1 home win the last time the sides met in May 2025.

Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 1–3 Seattle Sounders

Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy

João Klauss scored his first LA Galaxy goals last week. | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The Colorado Rapids continue their coastal-themed season, taking on the LA Galaxy at home after previously facing the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders. While they are still finding their footing under manager Matt Wells, the 2–0 win over the Timbers gives them confidence as they return home, especially with improved performances from Paxten Aaronson.

Still, they’re up against a Galaxy side brimming with confidence as well, after João Klauss scored a brace and led a dominant 3–0 victory over Charlotte FC. Regardless of form, altitude always plays a role for visitors and could hamper the Galaxy’s efforts.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0–0 LA Galaxy

LAFC vs. FC Dallas

Stephen Eustáquio netted his first MLS goal with a blistering strike against the Houston Dynamo. | Tim Warner/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

LAFC has fond memories of FC Dallas, the club where Son Heung-min debuted last summer, and where the team first saw the potential between him and fellow star attacker Denis Bouanga. This time, the clash comes to BMO Stadium, with the Black and Gold hoping to continue their perfect record after a 3–0 win against Inter Miami and a 2–0 win against Houston Dynamo, which saw Canada international, Stephen Eustáquio, score his first with the club.

Dallas, meanwhile, look to get back to the net after a scoreless draw against Nashville SC and to Petar Musa and Logan Farrington for improved performances.

Prediction: LAFC 3–1 FC Dallas

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller scored a brace in Vancouver’s 3–0 win over Toronto FC. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

For the first time in 2026, Cascadia Cup points will be on the line. Vancouver Whitecaps are the defending champions of the tournament, which crowns the top team from the matchups between Vancouver, Seattle and Portland. They will hope to secure the club’s ninth title in the competition this season.

The Whitecaps come into the match after a dominant 3–0 win over Toronto FC, which saw Thomas Müller score his first two goals of the season. On season opening weekend, they also kept a clean sheet in a 1–0 win over Real Salt Lake. Now, they look to get past a Timbers side that has not won in the matchup since June 2024.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Red Bull New York vs. CF Montréal

Julian Hall has enjoyed a standout start to the season. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 8

: Sunday, March 8 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Red Bull New York has hit a thrilling level as they’ve embraced youth under new manager Michael Bradley, who has a perfect two wins and two clean sheets in his first games as an MLS manager. This weekend sees them welcome a dismal CF Montréal side that has lost 5–0 to San Diego FC and 3–0 to a 10-man Chicago Fire so far this season.

It should be a straightforward result for Bradley’s boys, yet there are few assurances when leaning on teenagers, including 17-year-old Julian Hall and 16-year-old Adri Mehmeti. For Montréal, they'll hope for better form from midfielder Iván Jaime, who made his debut in the loss to Chicago.

Prediction: Red Bull New York 4–1 CF Montréal

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC

Toronto FC targeted Josh Sargent (center right) with a data-based approach, inspired by the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. | Courtesy of Toronto FC

Date : Sunday, March 8

: Sunday, March 8 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

It’s a clash of two of the most expensive striker transfers in MLS history. FC Cincinnati shelled out $16.2 million on Kévin Denkey in the winter of 2024 and will likely be USMNT striker Josh Sargent’s first MLS opponent, after the 26 year old joined Toronto FC on a deal earlier this week that could rise to $27 million.

Cincinnati is seeking a course correction after a 1–0 loss to Minnesota, following a 9–0 Concacaf Champions Cup win over O&M FC. Meanwhile, Toronto looks to snap a two-game losing skid and avoid entering the club’s home opener without a point.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1–1 Toronto FC

