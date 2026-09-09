MLS Predictions: Top of Conference Battles, Lewandowski vs. Messi Highlight Matchday 25

The rush through the final third of the 2026 MLS season is upon us. After a thrilling 15-game weekend, the league returns for a 14-game midweek slate on Wednesday night, featuring star-studded battles and fixtures with major postseason implications.

In the Eastern Conference, Nashville SC hope to return to winning ways up against a suddenly hot Josh Sargent and Toronto FC, while Inter Miami and Chicago Fire battle for the No. 2 spot behind the Tennessee side. Meanwhile, the Western Conference sees the Vancouver Whitecaps clinging to the top of the table, and likely needing a strong result against an L.A. Galaxy side enjoying back-to-back victories.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how each game could play out on Matchday 25 of the MLS regular season.

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Atlanta United vs. Orlando City

Breel Embolo found the back of the net in his Atlanta United and MLS debut on the weekend. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

A week after seeing new star signing Breel Embolo score his first goal for the club to earn a 2–2 draw with Inter Miami, Atlanta United are set for another Southern U.S. matchup, this time against Antoine Griezmann’s Orlando City.

While the Five Stripes are still five points below the Eastern Conference’s MLS Cup playoff spots, their last five games—three wins, a loss and a draw—have shown they aren’t the walkover result many of their opponents found at the start of the season. Instead, Embolo has re-energized the attack, Tristan Muyumba and Fafa Picault have hit form, and there are slivers of hope. They’ll have plenty of belief this Wednesday against the Lions at home.

Score Prediction: Atlanta United 2–2 Orlando City

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew

Brais Méndez has gotten off to a fast start in MLS action. | Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Despite showing promise at points throughout the 2026 regular season, it’s been tough sledding for D.C. United. On the weekend, they endured a storm-related postponement of their match against FC Cincinnati, forcing a reschedule and further compressing an already busy fall schedule. Now, they’re back home against the Columbus Crew, looking for what would be just a second win in the last 12 games.

The Crew, meanwhile, are quickly integrating new signings after having the busiest transfer window among all 30 MLS clubs. Former La Liga attacker Brais Méndez already has two goals and an assist in six games, while Gonzalo Tapia and Josef Martínez are starting to hit their stride, and that’s without considering the potential of former NYCFC striker Santiago Rodríguez to their attacking setup.

After a 3–0 win over the Colorado Rapids, Columbus are back firing. Now, after sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, they’re already dreaming of playoff soccer once again.

Score Prediction: D.C. United 0–3 Columbus Crew

CF Montréal vs. Charlotte FC

Alexis Sánchez has endured a slow start in MLS. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Allan Saint-Maximin was never on Alexis Sánchez's level when the two enjoyed their European soccer forays. Still, the former Newcastle United winger is doing plenty more for Charlotte FC than the Chilean and ex-Barcelona man has done for CF Montréal, so far.

Already bringing crowds to their feet with deft dribbles, skill moves and line-breaking passes, while also putting in a defensive effort, Saint-Maximin has revived manager Dean Smith’s side and elevated fellow attackers Idan Toklomati, Liel Abada and Pep Biel.

The Crown won’t have Ashley Westwood in this one after his sending-off in a scoreless draw with the Houston Dynamo, but there’s confidence in the rest of the squad to pull out what should be a fairly straightforward result.

Score Prediction: CF Montréal 1–3 Charlotte FC

Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC

Toronto FC’s Josh Sargent is in stellar form. | Vaughan Ridley/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Toronto FC knows how to score goals, as shown in recent 3–3 and 4–4 draws against Charlotte FC and the Chicago Fire. On Wednesday, the task becomes much harder against the Supporters’ Shield-leading Nashville SC, who have conceded a measly 17 goals in 23 games, ranking among the best defensive records in MLS history at this point in the season.

Toronto, though, has proven pesky. After Josh Sargent’s demands, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic revitalized the attack and led the USMNT hopeful to his first professional hat trick. There’s more belief than there has been in half a decade among the TFC faithful. While Mihailovic won't be available, the Reds will welcome new DP midfielder Niklas Dorsch back from injury, so expect a formidable Toronto effort and a thrilling matchup, but for Nashville SC to get back to winning ways.

Score Prediction: Toronto FC 2–3 Nashville SC

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati

Cavan Sullivan is feeling the love all over MLS. | Philadelphia Union

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT

Cavan Sullivan’s form is nothing short of exceptional. The 16-year-old Philadelphia Union phenom has three goals and three assists in his last six games and is among the best players in the last few weeks of MLS action. His push into star status has lifted the Union above the cutoff for the MLS Cup playoff spots as well, and he’ll get a chance to battle with Evander, one of the league’s best, on Wednesday.

As much can be said of Sullivan’s form and the Union’s eight-game undefeated run, which includes six wins, the same does not apply to the once-red-hot Cincinnati, who fell 4–0 to Nashville last time out and had their weekend clash canceled due to weather. A positive result is vital, but it’s going to be a tough one to find at Subaru Park.

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2–1 FC Cincinnati

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution

Carles Gil and the New England Revolution struggled to finish on the weekend. | Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

The New England Revolution were by far the better team in their weekend 2–1 loss to the L.A. Galaxy, but missed chances from Carles Gil and Dor Turgeman came back to haunt them, as they lost ground in the race for the top spots in the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday, they’ll look for better luck at Yankee Stadium, taking on a pesky New York City FC side, with the full confidence of finding a strong result in a battle of USMNT backstops Matt Turner and Matt Freese.

With a win, the Revs could pass the Chicago Fire for third in the Eastern Conference as well, depending on what happens elsewhere.

Score Prediction: New York City FC 1–2 New England Revolution

Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids

Paxten Aaronson is the centerpiece of the Colorado Rapids midfield. | Chet Strange/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Colorado Rapids will have to be measured in how they want to approach the next week, with Wednesday’s game against Austin, a Saturday clash with CF Montréal and the prominent U.S. Open Cup semifinal next week against St. Louis CITY SC.

While the transfer window was formative and saw them ship out star striker Rafael Navarro and bring in ex-Middlesborough standout attacker Morgan Whittaker, manager Matt Wells still has plenty of balance to do for the rest of his squad to be best suited for a busy run of games.

Austin FC, who have struggled to find consistent production from stars Facundo Torres and Myrto Uzuni, will still stand as a formidable foe, especially considering the likely rotated Colorado lineup.

Score Prediction: Austin FC 2–0 Colorado Rapids

Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is tied for the MLS Golden Boot lead. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Inter Miami failed to make the most of Nashville SC’s dropped points on the weekend, and weren’t able to make up any ground in the Supporters’ Shield race with a 2–2 draw with Atlanta United. Now, they look to regain form against a Chicago Fire side that showed plenty of attacking fortitude in a 4–4 draw against Toronto FC on the weekend.

While Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski’s battle of ex-Barcelona stars takes center stage in the battle between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the East, it will also mark a reunion for left back Noah Allen, who stands as Miami’s all-time appearance leader and made the move to the Chicago Fire just over a week ago.

With both sides' defensive struggles and the star power in attack, expect this game to have goals, but for neither side to find the three points they desire.

Score Prediction: Chicago Fire 2–2 Inter Miami

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake

Mateusz Bogusz is yet to live up to expectations. | Matt Kelley/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Houston Dynamo have allowed just three goals in their last nine games, but have struggled to find consistent attacking production from Mateusz Bogusz, Guilherme or Duncan McGuire, with the latter striker now amid a 12-game scoreless run. The defensive focus will have to lead the way against a Real Salt Lake side that leans on Sergi Solans’s four goals in seven games, and rekindled form from Georgian attacker Saba Lobjanidze, who found the back of the net against LAFC in the 2–2 weekend draw.

Although the matchup no longer includes USMNT hopefuls Zavier Gozo and Jack McGlynn, it could see the debut of Canadian international center back Luc De Fougerolles, who joined Salt Lake on loan from Fulham at the end of the transfer window and could make a name for himself as one of the best defenders in MLS.

Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0–0 Real Salt Lake

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas

Petar Musa is tied with Lionel Messi on 18 goals. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

A hard-fought 4–3 win over Sporting Kansas City was far from what FC Dallas would’ve imagined for their first home match since May, but the win lifted them to fourth in the Western Conference and Petar Musa’s brace pushed him level on 18 goals with Lionel Messi atop the MLS Golden Boot standings.

Hitting the road on Wednesday for a clash against Minnesota United could be beneficial. Manager Eric Quill’s systems aren’t reliant on possession or control of the game as home teams tend to have, and returning to the road as part of a short away swing, instead of a lengthy spell, could be exactly what this team needs to shift to a more balanced home and away split for the rest of the season.

Should the Musa-led Texas side find all three points, they could rise above LAFC into third in the Western Conference and tie their Copa Tejas rivals, the Houston Dynamo, for second on points, despite trailing on the total wins tiebreaker.

Score Prediction: Minnesota United 0–3 FC Dallas

LAFC vs. Red Bull New York

Julian Hall has not scored in his last 10 MLS games. | Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

It’s a battle of roster-building theories between LAFC and Red Bull New York on Wednesday night. For the Black and Gold, it’s a team led by Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min, without significant homegrown talent, while Red Bull lack similar star power but lean on youthful homegrown likes of Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti to lead their fortunes.

Neither side have enjoyed great form of late, but are pesky enough to make things difficult. For the California side, it will be about hitting on the counter-attack through Bouanga and Son, while Red Bull hope to see a return to goalscoring for Hall, who has gone 10 MLS matches without a marker and could be on the outside of Mauricio Pochettino’s expected youthful call-ups for the USMNT’s fall window if he’s unable to get into more advantageous form.

Score Prediction: LAFC 1–1 Red Bull New York

Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Vincent Janssen scored the first hat trick in Portland Timbers history. | Soobum Im/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Vincent Janssen’s name won’t soon be forgotten among Portland Timbers supporters after the Dutch attacker scored the club’s first-ever hat trick on the weekend in a 5–4 win over Minnesota United. For their midweek clash, they’re back at home against one of the league’s hottest teams, taking on St. Louis CITY SC, who captured a dominant road win against Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday and are enjoying a 13-game unbeaten run.

St. Louis CITY will have to balance the roster ahead of next Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup semifinal against the Colorado Rapids. Yet, that could pave the way for a first start for transfer-deadline signing Rafael Navarro, who made his debut last week off the bench but won’t be eligible to play against his former team in next week’s pivotal matchup. Should he start, expect him to have some fun against the fragile Timbers’ defense.

Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–4 St. Louis CITY SC

San Diego FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Jeppe Tverskov (right) is set to return from suspension for San Diego FC. | Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Missing Jeppe Tverskov’s midfield presence was a big blow for San Diego FC in their weekend 1–0 loss to Orlando City, and welcoming the midfielder back into the lineup for Wednesday’s clash with their California foes, the San Jose Earthquakes, should be a game-changer.

San Jose, meanwhile, are sputtering along in an eight-game winless run, having not celebrated a full three points since before the World Cup. Luckily, it’s still early days for the attacking midfield partnership of new signing Eduard Löwen and the recently recovered Niko Tsakiris, and having the two of them working alongside each other should lead to better days ahead, even if not quite yet.

Score Prediction: San Diego FC 2–1 San Jose Earthquakes

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. L.A. Galaxy

Thomas Müller hopes to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps back into the win column. | Shea MacNeil/Vancouver Whitecaps FC/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 9

: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Vancouver Whitecaps were outplayed by a wide margin in a 3–1 loss to St. Louis CITY on the weekend and face a critical match against the L.A. Galaxy, hoping to hold on to—if not extend—their lead atop the Western Conference. With a win and a Houston loss to Real Salt Lake, Thomas Müller’s side could rise to a six-point lead atop the table, while opposite results would see the Dynamo rise to a tie on 43 points, despite Vancouver currently holding the tiebreaker in total wins.

Heading north, the Galaxy come to Vancouver with a solid bit of form after beating the New England Revolution 2–1 on the weekend. Manager Greg Vanney’s group is starting to see the best of Sergi Roberto’s veteran class and could mount a late-season charge towards the MLS Cup playoffs. A win on Wednesday would do wonders for both clubs.

Score Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 L.A. Galaxy

MLS Predictions: Matchday 25

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Wednesday, Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. Orlando City 2–2 Wednesday, Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew 0–3 Wednesday, Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT CF Montréal vs. Charlotte FC 1–3 Wednesday, Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC 2–3 Wednesday, Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati 2–1 Wednesday, Sept. 9 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT New York City FC vs. New England Revolution 1–2 Wednesday, Sept. 9 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids 2–0 Wednesday, Sept. 9 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami 2–2 Wednesday, Sept. 9 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake 0–0 Wednesday, Sept. 9 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas 0–3 Wednesday, Sept. 9 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT LAFC vs. Red Bull New York 1–1 Wednesday, Sept. 9 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC 1–4 Wednesday, Sept. 9 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes 2–1 Wednesday, Sept. 9 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. L.A. Galaxy 2–2