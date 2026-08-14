MLS Predictions: Conference Leaders Could Topple on Matchday 20

Major League Soccer returns from a short Leagues Cup break this weekend, and with a Matchday 20 slate featuring 11 games on Saturday and four on Sunday, there is an opportunity for the leaders in both the Eastern and Western Conferences to shift, as well as the leader in the Supporters’ Shield race.

Amid the opportunities to dethrone, there are also rivalry games galore, from a natural rivalry in Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami to the regional Copa Tejas and Cascadia Cup clashes, featuring Austin FC vs. FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, respectively. It’s shaping up to be a can’t-miss weekend.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it all may unfold.

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Atlanta United vs. Red Bull New York

Miguel Almirón and Atlanta United are looking to break out of the lengthy slump. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Atlanta United are in the dumps. Sitting last in MLS and amid a seven-game winless run, the Five Stripes are seeing the little hope of a miraculous playoff push evaporate for yet another season. There’s some hope for the future, though, as they’re linked with Swiss World Cup star Breel Embolo, but rumors won’t help them as they take on a Red Bull New York side at home this weekend.

Score Prediction: Atlanta United 0–2 Red Bull New York

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew

Brais Méndez is in strong form coming out of Leagues Cup Phase One. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Columbus Crew could be considered the early winners of the summer transfer window, having added Brais Méndez from Real Sociedad in midfield, former Premier League center back Eric Bailly on the backline and MLS veteran striker Josef Martínez up top. Méndez has already hit his stride and used the Leagues Cup to kickstart his time in North America with two goals and an assist in the Crew’s two wins and a draw, helping them advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.

While Charlotte FC are enjoying better form, with three wins in their past five games, and are back at home in MLS play for the first time since July 22, they likely rank as an equal opponent, but one with slightly less attacking depth.

Score Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–1 Columbus Crew

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati

Antoine Griezmann is flying for form with Orlando City. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

One of the weekend’s marquee matches sees Antoine Griezmann’s Orlando City welcome Evander and Kévin Denkey’s FC Cincinnati in a battle of potent goal scorers, who could very well contend for various end-of-season MLS awards. Cincinnati walloped Orlando 6–2 in May, but that was a very different time for the Lions.

At home for this one, Griezmann will want to continue the form that has turned Orlando’s fortunes, while teammate Justin Ellis provides a relatively unknown threat and is also in great form.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 3–2 FC Cincinnati

CF Montréal vs. D.C. United

Prince Owusu will soon look to form chemistry with Alexis Sánchez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Alexis Sánchez can tune into this one, but the Chilean will most likely be watching from a suite and not on the bench or the pitch, with his expected debut to come on Wednesday. Even as CF Montréal will want to push to close the gap on the playoff spots, United should favor themselves after playing to a 2–2 draw with the Supporters’ Shield-leading Nashville SC last time out.

Score Prediction: CF Montréal 1–1 D.C. United

Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution

Niklas Dorsch continues to build up fitness with Toronto FC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Returning home to BMO Field for the first time since May 9, Toronto FC are hopeful that some familiar surroundings will help the team push out of the mediocrity they’ve suffered with a season mired in draws and close losses, with just three wins so far. Taking down Carles Gil and the New England Revolution won’t be simple, but summer signing Niklas Dorsch’s increase in minutes and home debut, combined with Josh Sargent’s hunt for goals, could see Toronto snap a 12-game winless streak.

Score Prediction: Toronto FC 2–1 New England Revolution

Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano could make his debut this weekend. | L.A. Galaxy

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

This matchup likely brings the LA Galaxy debut of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, who joined the club on loan from California foes San Diego FC, which had exiled him and couldn't find a solution until midsummer. While Lozano hasn’t played since last November, he will want to impress and form some quick chemistry with Joseph Paintsil, Marco Reus and João Klauss.

Will it pay off? Who knows. One thing is for sure, though—he’ll have plenty of support in the El Tri hotbed of Houston.

Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1–1 LA Galaxy

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami

Luis Suárez is eligible to return to Miami’s lineup. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

There’s no matchup bigger than this one. There is a natural rivalry from the 22 previous games between the teams since they joined MLS in 2020. Combined with the facts that Nashville SC eliminated Inter Miami from the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and that the winner of this game will lead the Supporters’ Shield race coming out of the weekend, it’s set to be a massive clash at GEODIS Park, with all the star power worthy of a marquee rivalry clash.

Luis Suárez will be eligible to return to Miami’s lineup after missing all three of the team’s Leagues Cup games due to a suspension, and will look to build on his 10 goals this season. His teammate, Lionel Messi, could also be in line to make his first start since his father, Jorge Messi, died, after entering off the bench in a midweek loss to Club León. For Nashville, Sam Surridge has 11 goals in just over 800 minutes and is back healthy with the potent attacking henchmen of Cristian Espinoza and Hany Mukhtar.

If you can only tune into one MLS game this weekend, turn on this one. It’ll be stellar.

Score Prediction: Nashville SC 2–2 Inter Miami

Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

Rafael Navarro hopes to add to his nine goals scored so far this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The Colorado Rapids are in a new era after selling star teenage center back Lucas Herrington to Premier League side Hull City for a reported fee of more than $17 million. It throws their approach into disarray, and they’ll need more from Designated Players Rafael Navarro and Paxten Aaronson to outscore the anticipated defensive blow. Luckily, that shouldn’t be much of a challenge against a Sporting Kansas City side that doesn’t have immense depth and has suffered back-to-back shutout losses.

Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3–0 Sporting Kansas City

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United

Sergi Solans is enjoying his current form. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The Zavier Gozo era of Real Salt Lake was short and sweet. Still, the Claret and Cobalt are already building beyond as their star academy product sits on the verge of a move to the Premier League’s Crystal Palace. It puts plenty more pressure on the USMNT’S Diego Luna to produce, and he can bring some confidence after a two-assist showing against CF Atlanté in Leagues Cup. At the same time, Sergi Solans has turned into a star, with three goals in his last four games in all competitions.

Score Prediction: Real Salt Lake 3–1 Minnesota United

LAFC vs. San Diego FC

Son Heung-min (center), and Denis Bouanga (right) are in fine form. | Harry How/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

It’s five MLS games undefeated now for LAFC, and four of those have been wins. Manager Marc Dos Santos’s men have enjoyed an impressive spell since returning from the World Cup. Much of that positivity has come down to Son Heung-min’s improved form, as the South Korean superstar has scored in each of the four MLS games since returning from global tournament.

The Black and Gold will have the 3252—LAFC’s supporters union—and the BMO Stadium crowd behind them, with a draw potentially enough to push them into the lead in the Western Conference, depending on the Vancouver Whitecaps’ result against the floundering Seattle Sounders.

Score Prediction: LAFC 4–1 San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Reid Roberts and the San Jose Earthquakes are looking to rekindle their early-season swagger. | Brandon Vallance/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

St. Louis CITY SC didn’t want to sell Marcel Hartel to 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96 but did right by the player in his request to return to Europe. It does leave them in a worse position, though, and playing on the road against a San Jose Earthquakes team desperate for a win will be difficult.

Score Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1–1 St. Louis CITY SC

Chicago Fire vs. Portland Timbers

Robert Lewandowski and the Chicago Fire are through to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Sunday, Aug. 16

: Sunday, Aug. 16 Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Could the Leagues Cup have done favors for the Portland Timbers’ confidence? After picking up a pair of massive Cascadia Cup derby wins against the Seattle Sounders in the wake of the World Cup, the Timbers picked up two victories in Leagues Cup Phase One. While it wasn’t enough to advance, their form is undeniable as they fight their way up from the bottom end of the Western Conference playoff picture.

Unfortunately for them, the Chicago Fire are in a similar spot after three wins in Leagues Cup, and with a star in Robert Lewandowski who has improved nearly every game. Coming off an emphatic win against Cruz Azul, the Fire will feel good about themselves at home against the Timbers. Yet, it could very well be a wide-open clash, as the Timbers seem to like.

Score Prediction: Chicago Fire 4–3 Portland Timbers

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Matt Freese and New York City FC had a Leagues Cup campaign to forget. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Aug. 16

: Sunday, Aug. 16 Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

The Philadelphia Union had plenty of positivity in an ultimately futile Leagues Cup campaign and will be eager to return to MLS play with continued momentum. 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan thrived during Leagues Cup and maintained the form he found since the summer break, while 18-year-old 6'5" center back Neil Pierre continues to be dependable as well.

Taking on New York City FC on the road won’t be the easiest task this weekend, but a win could push the Union right into the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, an opportunity they won’t want to pass up.

Score Prediction: New York City FC 2–3 Philadelphia Union

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

Petar Musa looks to build his lead in the Golden Boot race. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Sunday, Aug. 16

: Sunday, Aug. 16 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Copa Tejas returns this weekend, crowning the best team in Texas from the MLS regular season games amongst the state’s clubs. It’s the first matchup of the season between Austin and FC Dallas, and both have won the title twice, meaning this weekend could prove critical for the victor—with the Houston Dynamo sitting in third as things stand.

Score Prediction: Austin FC 0–3 FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller leads Vancouver Whitecaps into a battle of slumping Cascadia teams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Sunday, Aug. 16

: Sunday, Aug. 16 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The post-World Cup schedule hasn’t been friendly to the Vancouver Whitecaps or Seattle Sounders. The Whitecaps are winless in seven-straight games across all competitions and were a contender for the Leagues Cup before earning just one of a possible nine points. Seattle, meanwhile, is amid a six-game losing skid in MLS, a franchise record. It makes this weekend’s Cascadia Cup clash a vital day for both, with a chance to turn form against a bitter rival.

Led by Thomas Müller, who was out midweek in Vancouver’s draw with Liga MX’s Tigres UANL, the Whitecaps will look to win a record-ninth Cascadia Cup with a win or draw and have some swagger entering Lumen Field, having not lost in their last four visits to the stadium. The Whitecaps will also likely need a win to stay atop the Western Conference, as their buffer from the hot start of the season has whittled away.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1–2 Vancouver Whitecaps

MLS Predictions: Matchday 20

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Aug 15 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. Red Bull New York 0–2 Saturday, Aug 15 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew 1–1 Saturday, Aug 15 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati 3–2 Saturday, Aug 15 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT CF Montréal vs. D.C. United 1–1 Saturday, Aug 15 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution 2–1 Saturday, Aug 15 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. L.A. Galaxy 1–1 Saturday, Aug 15 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami 2–2 Saturday, Aug 15 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City 3–0 Saturday, Aug 15 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United 3–1 Saturday, Aug 15 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT LAFC vs. San Diego FC 4–1 Saturday, Aug 15 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC 1–1 Sunday, Aug. 16 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. Portland Timbers 4–3 Sunday, Aug. 16 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union 2–3 Sunday, Aug. 16 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. FC Dallas 0–3 Sunday, Aug. 16 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 1–2