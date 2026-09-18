MLS Predictions: Hudson River Derby, USMNT Call-Ups Headline Matchday 27

Major League Soccer approaches a busy Matchday 27 slate over the course of three days this weekend.

The action gets started on Friday night with what could be the final Hudson River Derby at Yankee Stadium, pitting New York City FC against Red Bull New York, a matchup which features Matt Freese, Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti, three players recently called up to the U.S. men’s national team’s fall roster.

It’s not the only derby of the weekend, as FC Dallas face Austin FC with a chance to win the Copa Tejas on the line, a trophy awarded to the best MLS team in Texas.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday night with recently-crowned Campeones Cup winners Inter Miami traveling cross-country to San Diego FC. The Herons seek a first league victory under new manager Kily González.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it could all play out.

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New York City FC vs. Red Bull New York

Julian Hall is set for his first USMNT camp later this month. | Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Hudson River Derby kicks things off this weekend with a Friday night affair at Yankee Stadium, potentially marking the last time that the matchup will take place at the hallowed baseball diamond before NYCFC moves into Etihad Park in 2027.

Red Bull New York come into the match after snapping a six-game winless skid with a 1–0 victory over the Columbus Crew last week and will have plenty of confidence after teenagers Adri Mehmeti and Julian Hall were called into their first USMNT camp for the fall friendlies against Canada, Mexico, Peru and Chile.

NYCFC may have the upper hand, though. Since the beginning of 2024, the Pigeons have won five of their seven meetings across all competitions with the Red Bulls.

Score Prediction: New York City FC 2–2 Red Bull New York

D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC

Allan Saint-Maximin has continued to provide an attacking energy for Charlotte FC. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Charlotte FC have found some swagger in attack since Allan Saint-Maximin joined the group this summer and will hope to carry it into this week’s clash with D.C. United. While Saint-Maximin has yet to score, his involvement has elevated Liel Abada and Pep Biel, and provided more chances for Idan Toklomati in front of the goal.

Can Charlotte extend their seven-game unbeaten streak? To do so, they’ll have to silence Tai Baribo and D.C.'s attack in an away effort at Audi Field.

Score Prediction: D.C. United 0–1 Charlotte FC

CF Montréal vs. Columbus Crew

Prince Owusu is enjoying his form with CF Montréal at the moment. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

CF Montréal are flying high, despite sitting second-to-last in MLS. On Wednesday, the Québec club secured a 3–2 win on aggregate against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, punching its ticket to the Canadian Championship final and looking to win the title for the first time since 2021.

Prince Owusu scored twice in that game to bring him to 14 goals across all competitions this season, and he will hope to add to his tally at home against a Columbus Crew side, also middling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Score Prediction: CF Montréal 1–1 Columbus Crew

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City

Antoine Griezmann (left) has helped push recent USMNT call-up Justin Ellis (right) to the next level. | Thearon W. Henderson/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The New England Revolution have back-to-back wins after a vital victory over the Chicago Fire last week and take on Antoine Griezmann’s Orlando City this weekend, with a chance to surpass Inter Miami for second place in the Eastern Conference.

While Dor Turgeman, Jack Harrison and Carles Gil will lead their efforts, wingback Peyton Miller will have plenty of confidence as well, after the 18-year-old earned his first USMNT call-up for the fall window.

Orlando, meanwhile, have plenty going their way. Griezmann has scored eight goals since his arrival and pushed the Lions up to sixth in the table. He has also formed a potent partnership with 19-year-old striker Justin Ellis, who also earned a spot on the USMNT for the fall.

Score Prediction: New England Revolution 3–2 Orlando City

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC

Niko Tsakiris (left) has found his form, but was left off the recent USMNT roster. | Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Although Niko Tsakiris was left off the USMNT for the fall, the 21-year-old has returned to early-season form with the San Jose Earthquakes since coming back from injury and is leading the way, with Timo Werner out of the squad since Aug. 22 due to an injury.

With back-to-back wins against San Diego FC and the Houston Dynamo, they see themselves as favorites at home against an LAFC side that fell to last-place Sporting Kansas City last weekend.

Score Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2–0 LAFC

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC

Christian Ramírez scored a brace against the Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Copa Tejas returns this week for a clash between FC Dallas and an Austin FC side brimming with confidence after a 2–1 win over Western Conference-leading Vancouver last weekend.

With FC Dallas sitting on six points in the three-team Texan competition, they can clinch the Copa Tejas with a win.

Score Prediction: FC Dallas 3–1 Austin FC

FC Cincinnati vs. Houston Dynamo

Kévin Denkey is back to scoring ways with FC Cincinnati. | Kirk Irwin/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Having allowed 12 goals in the last three games, FC Cincinnati are desperate to get back to winning ways this weekend against a stingy Houston Dynamo side, who hope to stay in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Cincinnati come into the match after a slight improvement with a 3–3 draw against Charlotte FC last week. They will turn to Kévin Denkey’s rekindled form after his brace brought him to 13 goals and two assists on the season.

Score Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2–1 Houston Dynamo

Sporting Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Union

Cavan Sullivan is leading the way for the Philadelphia Union. | Philadelphia Union

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Philadelphia Union are in the best form of any MLS team right now, riding a 10-game unbeaten run and getting exceptional play from 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan and 18-year-old Neil Pierre, both of whom are celebrating their first calls into the USMNT’s senior camp.

Sullivan has five goals and seven assists in his last seven games and will be the key to Philadelphia’s attack. It could get ugly as well, despite the last-place Sporting Kansas City having some momentum after last week’s 3–1 win over LAFC.

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 5–1 Sporting Kansas City

Minnesota United vs. L.A. Galaxy

Marcus Caldeira is in strong form with Minnesota United these days. | Soobum Im/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

How safe is Greg Vanney’s seat, given the L.A. Galaxy’s mere seven wins this season? While most teams with ambitions like the Galaxy might see their manager in danger, Vanney doesn’t seem to be in trouble. A win over Minnesota United this weekend could push the Galaxy above the playoff bar, despite a frustrated fanbase and an underwhelming campaign.

A visit to Minnesota won’t be too threatening either, with the Loons having dropped their last three games, including last weekend’s 4–2 loss to the in-form St. Louis CITY SC.

Score Prediction: Minnesota United 1–3 L.A. Galaxy

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Toronto FC

Rafael Navarro can play a big role in MLS, but not in the U.S. Open Cup. | Soobum Im/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

St. Louis CITY SC are enjoying their best form ever, riding a 15-game unbeaten streak in MLS play and advancing to the U.S. Open Cup final with Wednesday night’s win over the Colorado Rapids. It’s hard to be down on them right now, and Rafael Navarro has only made the group better, despite being cup-tied to the Colorado Rapids.

Up against Toronto FC at home this week, they’ll be overwhelming favorites, especially after Toronto’s recent hot streak ended with a disheartening 3–0 loss to Orlando City a week ago.

Score Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 3–0 Toronto FC

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids

Dejan Joveljić returns to face the team he won the 2024 MLS Cup with. | Brent Combs/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The Seattle Sounders may not be losing anymore, but they've gone for four straight draws and 12 games without a win. They’ve dropped below the MLS Cup playoff line, but a win could put them back in the race. The Rapids, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a U.S. Open Cup semifinal loss to St. Louis.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1–1 Colorado Rapids

Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire

Sam Surridge is thriving with Nashville SC, but the Coyotes haven't won in three games. | Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC played three games in an eight-day spell last week and came away with just two points. Amid a three-game winless run for the first time this season, they face a critical home opportunity against Robert Lewandowski’s Chicago Fire, hoping to maintain a massive lead atop the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield.

If Chicago find all three points, they’ll likely loft themselves into the coveted top four spots in the East heading into the final stretch of the season.

Score Prediction: Nashville SC 3–2 Chicago Fire

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps are fully focused on MLS Cup after falling out of the Canadian Championship. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The Vancouver Whitecaps are desperate to get back into form after falling 2–1 to Austin FC last week and crashing out of the Canadian Championship semifinals to CF Montréal, falling short of a fifth-straight title in the competition.

While Brian White leads all U.S. goal-scorers in MLS with 15 goals this season, he wasn’t called up to the USMNT’s fall friendlies, largely due to his age. Yet, he continues to be a potent attacker and will hope to break Real Salt Lake’s backline this week—which could include Canadian World Cup star defender Luc De Fougerolles, recently acquired on loan from Fulham.

Score Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps

Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United

Kristoffer Velde and the Portland Timbers are hoping to stay above the playoff bar in the Western Conference. | Soobum Im/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Portland Timbers are clinging to a playoff position in the Western Conference, sitting just two points above the cutoff, with a tense race happening just below them in the table. After falling 2–1 to FC Dallas last weekend, they will hope to rekindle their form against Atlanta United at home, facing a team that is still struggling despite signing Swiss World Cup star Breel Embolo.

Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 3–3 Atlanta United

Inter Miami vs. San Diego FC

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami hope to bring the Campeones Cup confidence boost into MLS play. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Sept. 20

: Sunday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Lionel Messi had a goal and an assist in Inter Miami’s 2–0 win over Cruz Azul to hoist the Campeones Cup on Wednesday, securing the club’s fourth title and the 49th of his career. The win could reinvigorate Inter Miami as they look to snap a seven-game MLS winless skid. They will also see new manager Kily González make his MLS coaching debut against San Diego FC.

Score Prediction: Inter Miami 2–2 San Diego FC

MLS Predictions: Matchday 27

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Sept. 18 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New York City FC vs. Red Bull New York 2–2 Saturday, Sept. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC 0–1 Saturday, Sept. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT CF Montréal vs. Columbus Crew 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 19

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New England Revolution vs. Orlando City 3-2 Saturday, Sept. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC 2–0 Saturday, Sept. 19 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. Austin 3–1 Saturday, Sept. 19 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. Houston Dynamo 2–1 Saturday, Sept. 19 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Union 5–1 Saturday, Sept. 19 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. L.A. Galaxy 1–3 Saturday, Sept. 19 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY SC vs. Toronto FC 3–0 Saturday, Sept. 19 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 19 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire 3–2 Saturday, Sept. 19 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 1–3 Saturday, Sept. 19 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United 3–3 Sunday, Sept. 20 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. San Diego FC 2–2