MLS Predictions: Top of the Table Races Headline Matchday 10

The 2026 MLS season is into Matchday 10, with over a quarter of the season now in the books in both the Western and Eastern Conferences.

Saturday marks the second game in five days for 22 of the 30 MLS clubs, after an intense 11-game Wednesday slate provided an impressive amount of drama.

With players contending for World Cup roster spots and teams looking to put themselves in the best possible spot heading into the extended summer, every weekend in the first portion of the season is vital—and it all begins to feel closer on Matchday 10, with Vancouver Whitecaps set to play at BC Place for the last time until August.

This weekend’s MLS slate sees battles atop both conferences, with 14 matches on Saturday, before a Sunday Night Soccer showcase match between the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated predicts for the 10th matchday of MLS in 2026.

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Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United

Toronto FC’s Luka Gavran (center) scored the third goalkeeper goal in MLS history. | Michael Chisholm/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Toronto FC are riding a seven-game undefeated run and making the most of a string of nine-straight home matches in MLS play.

This weekend sees the Reds duel with a middling Atlanta United side, flying high with confidence after Luka Gavran scored the third goalkeeper goal in MLS history to secure a last-gasp 3–3 draw against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. At the same time, new club record signing Josh Sargent has found his form, now with two goals in six games.

While Toronto has had their own struggles since last making the MLS Cup playoffs in 2020, they will be the undeniable favorite against an Atlanta side that has struggled over the past two seasons. The Five Stripes head north amid a four-game losing skid, sitting second last in MLS and boasting just two goals from the last five matches.

Prediction: Toronto FC 3–2 Atlanta United

CF Montréal vs. New York City FC

Prince Owusu is enjoying a standout season for CF Montréal. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

CF Montréal may just have a knack for teams from the Tri-State Area. Through the first nine games of the season, the Québec side has just two wins—both against Red Bull New York, who has been one of the league’s better teams.

Given where Montréal’s roster stands, the trend at the club over the last several years, as well as the recent firing of Marco Donadel as manager, it’s challenging to tip them as the favorite in any clash. However, with the entire week off—compared to NYCFC’s 4–4 draw against FC Cincinnati, combined with striker Prince Owusu’s five goals and three assists in eight games—the Black and Blue might just come out on top and link back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Prediction: CF Montréal 3–1 New York City FC

Minnesota United vs. LAFC



Son Heung-min has yet to score in MLs in 2026. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

At one point, this match was set to feature both Son Heung-min and James Rodríguez in prominent roles for their respective clubs. Yet, James has played just 40 minutes since signing with Minnesota, struggling for form and fitness, making him, at best, a depth piece. At the same time, Minnesota has failed to replicate the defensive stinginess shown through the 2025 season, having conceded 13 goals through the first nine games of the campaign.

Although the Loons sit fourth in the Western Conference following a 1–0 win over FC Dallas midweek, there is more possibility for the team. James will want to ramp up his minutes in the lead-up to the World Cup with Colombia, while each of Anthony Markanich, Kelvin Yeboah and Tomás Chancalay have had strong flashes.

Coming up against LAFC will be a big test, given they need a win to keep pace with the San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps atop the Western Conference. However, manager Marc Dos Santos could opt to rest Son, Denis Bouanga and others ahead of next Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal first leg against Toluca.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1–1 LAFC

FC Cincinnati vs. Red Bull New York

Evander and FC Cincinnati made a dramatic comeback to draw 4–4 against New York City FC. | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 7:30 p.m.ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

FC Cincinnati and Red Bull New York will be pleased they both scored four goals in midweek action, but no doubt frustrated by the four goals they conceded in thrilling 4–4 draws.

Cincinnati, however, enter this match with a little more confidence. Trailing 4–2 to New York City FC on Wednesday, they got a 92nd-minute goal from 17-year-old Andrei Chirila and the 4–4 goal in the 96th minute, a penalty kick that established Evander as the highest-scoring Brazilian in MLS history. Still, finding a way to avoid four goals against will be critical, especially against an energetic Red Bulls attack, led by 18-year-old Julian Hall, who has six goals and two assists in his first nine games of the season.

Expect another high-scoring affair, but for the Gary Lions to come out on top, sending the once thriving Red Bulls to two losses and a draw in three games over an eight-day spell.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 4–3 Red Bull New York

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Dániel Gazdag takes on his former Philadelphia Union teammates on Saturday with the Columbus Crew. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 7:30 p.m.ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

It has not been the dream season for the Columbus Crew, picking up two wins through the first nine games and seeing star striker Wessam Abou Ali ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury. Yet they found some momentum on Wednesday, authoring a 2–1 win over the LA Galaxy with goals from Diego Rossi and Dániel Gazdag—two key players who need to step up in Abou Ali’s absence.

While Rossi has been a constant star, there is hope that Gazdag’s goal can spark some better form. The former Philadelphia Union talisman has largely struggled since arriving last spring. For him in particular, Saturday’s match looms large, facing his struggling former club, now a team middling at the bottom of the table and reeling after allowing two points to slip on Toronto’s goalkeeper goal midweek.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2–0 Philadelphia Union

D.C. United vs. Orlando City

Tai Baribo has found his form with D.C. United. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 7:30 p.m.ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

For two teams that had struggled to score consistently in the early stages of the 2026 MLS season, Wednesday night was near therapeutic. For D.C. United, it came with a hat-trick from Tai Baribo in a 4–4 draw with Red Bull New York, while Orlando City picked up a stunning 4–1 win over Charlotte FC for just their second success of the season.

A week ago, this fixture would have looked like a low-scoring affair between two struggling teams. Now, it looks as though it could be a barnburner, with Baribo’s trio of goals and Martín Ojeda’s brace from earlier in the week sparking some rekindled attacking prowess.

Prediction: D.C. United 3–3 Orlando City

Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution

Rodrigo De Paul helped Inter Miami to a 2–0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. | Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The new era, sorry—Nu era— of Inter Miami heads to Nu Stadium for the first time, with interim manager Guillermo Hoyos set to lead the team onto the home pitch in the first home match since Javier Mascherano’s departure from the sidelines. At the same time, Hoyos is looking to lead Miami to a first victory at the stadium, after 2–2 draws against Austin FC and Red Bull New York in the first two home matches.

Coming off a 2–0 win over Real Salt Lake, which saw Rodrigo De Paul score in his best performance of the season and Luis Suárez net his second goal in a mere 142 minutes, there should be some confidence in the group as well. With a victory, climbing to first place in the Eastern Conference stands as a possibility, as well.

For the visiting Revolution, finding a way to disrupt Miami’s rhythms will be key, as will ensuring that difference-makers, including 18-year-old Peyton Miller and veteran MLS star Carles Gil, remain heavily involved, particularly on counterattacks.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3–0 New England Revolution

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo

Jonathan Bond has helped keep two clean sheets for the Houston Dynamo over the past week. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Copa Tejas continues this weekend as the Houston Dynamo look for a third straight 1–0 victory in a visit to Austin FC, who hope to rebound from a disheartening 5–1 loss to the Western Conference-leading San Joe Earthquakes.

While state cup points are on the line, the mid-table clash could also prove invaluable as the season wears on, given the trajectories of both sides as probable playoff participants.

For Houston, the hope for three straight wins will come from the back, with Jonathan Bond between the sticks seeking another standout performance, behind veteran center backs Franco Negri and Antonio Carlos, who led them to wins over San Diego FC and Orlando City.

Meanwhile, Austin will look for more creative attacking moments from Facundo Torres and Myrto Uzuni, with the latter set to return after a slight ankle injury held him out of midweek play.

Prediction: Austin FC 0–2 Houston Dynamo

Chicago Fire vs. Sporting Kansas City

Hugo Cuypers scored a brace on his return from injury in last week's Chicago Fire draw with FC Cincinnati. | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Neither Chicago Fire nor Sporting Kansas City were among the 22 MLS teams that played midweek games, keeping them both fresh for Saturday’s matchup, which sees Chicago as the overwhelming favorite.

The Fire have won three of the last four games and are looking to extend an undefeated streak to five games, while SKC is off to one of the worst starts in MLS history with a mere four points through eight games—their latest loss, 3–0 to Vancouver, saw them outshot 27-2.

For the Fire, the focus will be on maintaining their confidence and building out their ability to control the game against a lesser opponent, while also keeping star striker Hugo Cuypers in form after he scored a brace in his return from injury in last week’s 3–3 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 4–0 Sporting Kansas City

Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC

Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar could see his minutes limited against Charlotte FC. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC is flying higher than ever through the start of the 2026 season and will no doubt have eyes on Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal first leg against Liga MX’s Tigres UANL, whilst also seeking three points at home against Charlotte FC.

Given the importance of the Champions Cup for Nashville this season, expect manager B.J. Callaghan to rest each of his two key stars, Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza. In contrast, star striker Sam Surridge is likely to remain out as he recovers from a muscle injury. Still, this game should favor the Tennessee side.

Charlotte will look to take advantage of a potentially weakened Nashville, looking to rebound after a 4–1 loss to Orlando sent a shock through their otherwise promising outlook. Yet, there will be some fear for The Crown as well, having fallen 2–1 to a rotated Nashville side back on April 11.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1–1 Charlotte FC

St. Louis CITY SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Timo Werner has scored in his last two MLS matches. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Just how good can the San Jose Earthquakes be this season? Sitting atop the Western Conference with eight wins through nine games and coming off a 5–1 dominant win over Austin FC on Wednesday, it could already be an MLS Cup or bust mentality for a side that few expected to be in such a commanding position.

Led by 74-year-old manager Bruce Arena, the Earthquakes are getting stellar play from new key signing Timo Werner, as well as dynamic 20-year-old midfielder Niko Tsakiris, both of whom had standout showings against Austin. At the same time, Dániel has been a key star guarding the goal.

While they hit the road this week, it should be a relatively straightforward win against a St. Louis CITY SC side that has not hit its stride under new manager Yoann Damet, boasting a single win through the first eight games of the campaign.

Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 1–5 San Jose Earthquakes

San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers

2026 has been a challenging season for Anders Dreyer and San Diego FC. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

A home match against the Portland Timbers on Matchday 10 feels must-win for San Diego FC after four straight losses. One thing to immediately work on is discipline—five straight red cards across all competitions a complete disaster.

Mikey Varas’ side will still fancy themselves in most matchups, given Anders Dreyer’s potential to make a key difference after winning the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year, but are also evidently held back by the lack of a pure striker and star creative midfielder.

The visiting Timbers may not boast anywhere near an outstanding record with two wins in eight games, but have seen recent flashes from Kristoffer Velde and Antony, who could make a key difference in the return to positive results.

Prediction: San Diego FC 2–2 Portland Timbers

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas

Jesús Ferreira takes on his former FC Dallas side on Saturday night. | Mike Fiechtner/Seattle Sounders FC/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola headline this Saturday night Western Conference clash, with the two former FC Dallas stars now healthy and suiting up for the Seattle Sounders against their ex-club at Lumen Field.

While the reunion takes a key storyline, this matchup also brings together two Western Conference contenders, with Seattle sitting in fifth place on 17 points and Dallas in eighth on 13. Both teams have struggled with some inconsistency this season, but have showcased the game-changing talents and standout performances that are often needed to contend among the best.

For the Sounders, much of that form runs through Albert Rusnák and USMNT World Cup hopeful Cristian Roldan in attack, while Dallas leans on Petar Musa’s Golden Boot-leading nine goals in nine games.

Both sides boast punishing and decisive players throughout the roster, making this match one of the most enticing of the weekend—and potentially one that could prove to have decisive points come the end of the season.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2–2 FC Dallas

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Colorado Rapids

Thomas Müller has four goals in MLS play in 2026. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Vancouver Whitecaps were bumped from the top spot in the Western Conference for not playing on Wednesday. Now, they look for an eighth win in nine games when they host the Colorado Rapids in front of an expected 27,000-person sellout at BC Place, the club’s final home match ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Vancouver come off a dominant 3–0 win over Sporting Kansas City, which saw Thomas Müller score his fourth goal in eight games, alongside electrifying performances from wingers Emmanuel Sabbi and Bruno Caicedo. At the same time, the goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka and the backline kept a fifth clean sheet of 2026.

Coming up against the Rapids won’t be easy, though. Under new manager Matt Wells, Colorado boasts a promising attack of Rafael Navarro and Paxten Aaronson, while also leaning on MLS veterans Georgi Minoungou and Darren Yapi, who impressed in the recent 3–2 loss to Inter Miami.

If Colorado can win this match, they will prove themselves to be a top-tier MLS Cup contender. In contrast, Vancouver looks to extend their season in front of a massive crowd, buoyed by the launch of the “Save The Caps” movement, which aims to ensure the team’s future in Vancouver amid speculation of relocation.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–1 Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake

Diego Luna is making a final push to crack the USMNT's 2026 World Cup squad. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, April 26

: Sunday, April 26 Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Sunday Night Soccer’s marquee clash sees the LA Galaxy welcoming Real Salt Lake to Carson, with both sides looking to rebound from midweek losses to Columbus Crew and Inter Miami, respectively.

While the Galaxy will embrace their friendly home confines, they will be missing key starting striker João Klauss due to injury, which will heavily hamper their attacking abilities. Meanwhile, RSL is thriving despite the recent 2–0 loss to Miami, with Diego Luna playing with clear confidence in an effort to crack the USMNT World Cup roster, and Zavier Gozo standing out as one of the top youngsters in MLS.

With all the factors at hand and the recent upswing of Real Salt Lake, the Western Conference clash may fall in favor of the visiting Claret and Cobalt.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 0–2 Real Salt Lake

MLS Predictions: Matchday 10

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, April 25 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United 3–2 Saturday, April 25 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT CF Montréal vs. New York City FC 3–1 Saturday, April 25 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. LAFC 1–1 Saturday, April 25 7:30 p.m.ET / 4:30 p.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. Red Bull New York 4–3 Saturday, April 25 7:30 p.m.ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union 2–0 Saturday, April 25 7:30 p.m.ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. Orlando City 3–3 Saturday, April 25 7:30 p.m.ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution 3–0 Saturday, April 25 7:30 p.m.ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo 0–2 Saturday, April 25 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. Sporting Kansas City 4–0 Saturday, April 25 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC 1–1 Saturday, April 25 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes 1–5 Saturday, April 25 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers 2–2 Saturday, April 25 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas 2–2 Saturday, April 25 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Colorado Rapids 2–1 Sunday, April 26



7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake 0–2

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