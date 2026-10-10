MLS Predictions: Push to Playoffs Takes Center Stage on Matchday 29
The September-October international break is over, which means Major League Soccer readies for the sprint toward the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs.
While some teams took on rescheduled games during the break, others have been off for two weeks, getting th chance to rest and recover while global stars were engaged in intense international affairs.
With Matchday 29 looming, Sports Illustrated dives into how the league’s 15 games could unfold at a pivotal point in the regular season schedule.
Jump to:
- Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal
- Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC
- Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas
- Inter Miami vs. D.C. United
- New England Revolution vs. Seattle Sounders
- Red Bull New York vs. San Diego FC
- Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew
- Philadelphia Union vs. Real Salt Lake
- Austin FC vs. Nashville SC
- Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo
- Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
- St. Louis CITY SC vs. L.A. Galaxy
- MLS Predictions: Matchday 29
Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
The Canadian Classique kicks off on Saturday, with CF Montréal heading to BMO Field to take on Toronto FC. While neither team is above the playoff line, the home side faces the most pressure. Josh Sargent and Niklas Dorsch are back healthy and in form, and Richie Laryea is fresh off representing Canada over the international break. A win could put Toronto within a point of the playoffs, while a loss all but ends their postseason dreams.
Score Prediction: Toronto FC 3–0 CF Montréal
Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Robert Lewandowski returned to the Chicago Fire earlier than expected from international duty because of yellow-card accumulation in UEFA Nations League play. He started Tuesday’s 3–1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on the bench, but then came on to score his sixth goal of the season. A win this weekend against New York City FC, combined with a draw or loss from the New England Revolution, could lift them as high as second in the Eastern Conference.
Score Prediction: Chicago Fire 3–2 New York City FC
Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Sitting second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United need an upset win to keep a flicker of playoff hopes alive. Led by summer addition Breel Embolo—who missed Switzerland’s international window because of fake vaccine paperwork—the Five Stripes are looking to cut down the five-point gap to the postseason. It won’t be easy against an FC Cincinnati side, which sits just outside the playoff spots but is tied on points with ninth-place New York City FC.
Score Prediction: Atlanta United 0–2 FC Cincinnati
Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Plenty of Charlotte FC’s top talents were away on international break, with Liel Abada and Idan Toklomati entangled in Israel’s tense matchups against Ireland in UEFA Nations League action. With the group back together, they’re hoping to rebound from a 1–0 loss to the Chicago Fire and could jump as high as second in the Eastern Conference with a victory against an FC Dallas side that has won four of its last five games.
Score Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–1 FC Dallas
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Lionel Messi is back from his international retirement sendoff with Argentina, but isn’t expected to play a major role in the clash against a struggling D.C. United side on home turf. While the Herons have just one win in their last 10 MLS games and are plummeting in the standings, the confidence the international players will bring back, combined with the continued adjustment to Kíly Gonzalez’s tactics, could pave the way to a more successful sprint to the finish.
Score Prediction: Inter Miami 4–0 D.C. United
New England Revolution vs. Seattle Sounders
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
The Seattle Sounders are improving. After the worst spell in club history with a winless 13-game skid, the Sounders are riding high with three straight wins against Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City, the latter of which came amid the international break. Unfortunately for manager Brian Schmetzer’s men, none of those wins came against contending teams, unlike their next opponent: the New England Revolution. At home, Jack Harrison, Carles Gil and the Revolution should have a field day and further solidify their spot among the Eastern Conference elite.
Score Prediction: New England Revolution 3–1 Seattle Sounders
Red Bull New York vs. San Diego FC
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
When Julian Hall left Red Bull New York a few weeks ago, his name wasn’t known far beyond MLS. Now, the American star is the youngest player since Brazilian legend Pelé to score in each of his first three appearances with his national team. With him and teammate Adri Mehmeti back from their first international camp, they face a pesky San Diego FC side at home, where they may struggle with fatigue in the fight for three points.
Score Prediction: Red Bull New York 2–2 San Diego FC
Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Justin Ellis can credit much of his breakout to Antoine Griezmann. While the 19-year-old Orlando City and USMNT attacker already had ample talent, the former Atlético Madrid star raised his level and pushed him into manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans. Now, they look to keep the good times rolling against a Columbus Crew side that has struggled recently.
Score Prediction: Orlando City 2–0 Columbus Crew
Philadelphia Union vs. Real Salt Lake
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Cavan Sullivan can’t stop making history. Already the youngest player to play in an MLS game and enjoying a stellar run of form with the Philadelphia Union, he brought that energy right into his first USMNT camp. He scored his first international goal in a 3–0 beatdown against Mexico, becoming the youngest USMNT goalscorer in history. How much will manager Ryan Richter play Sullivan and fellow USMNT players Neil Pierre and Frankie Westfield in their return? Expect them to see the pitch for at least a few minutes and for the Union to have no issues against Real Salt Lake.
Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 4–0 Real Salt Lake
Austin FC vs. Nashville SC
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Nashville SC have a unique luxury: Their best players don’t get called up to national teams. Over the last few weeks, the Coyotes have trained, recovered and gotten some time off, allowing the likes of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza to prepare for the race to the glittery MLS Cup.
However, manager B.J. Callaghan could take a more conservative approach to team selection over the remaining seven games, leaning on the 10-point Supporters’ Shield lead and hoping to be at full health and form to begin the playoffs.
Score Prediction: Austin FC 0–3 Nashville SC
Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Sporting Kansas City have a real difference-maker in André Luiz. The Brazilian has five goals and an assist in his first six games with the club, and while he couldn’t lead them to victory against the Seattle Sounders during the break, he’s the firestarter the club needs to have some hope heading into the next phase of its roster build. Well out of the playoff race, Luiz and SKC are looking to play spoiler now and could offer a massive blow to the Timbers’ slim playoff odds. Portland sits four points behind the ninth-place L.A. Galaxy.
Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–2 Portland Timbers
Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
The Houston Dynamo’s exceptional late-summer run feels like a distant memory now. Since winning the fifth and final game of that win streak against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Aug. 18, they’ve won just once in seven games and have fallen to fourth in the Western Conference. Defense, though, remains their key identity, and they will look to rekindle that stingy approach as they visit an attackingly-dire Minnesota United this week.
Score Prediction: Minnesota United 0–2 Houston Dynamo
Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
The San Jose Earthquakes have plenty of confidence these days, riding a six-game unbeaten streak and coming off a 3–1 win over the Portland Timbers. While Timo Werner’s health and goalscoring haven’t lived up to many hopes, the rest of the team’s attack has stepped up, led by Preston Judd’s 15 goals. The breakout U.S. attacker will look to out-duel Colorado Rapids center forward Morgan Whittaker this weekend and stands a strong chance of doing so.
Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2–2 San Jose Earthquakes
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
The Vancouver Whitecaps are in one of the toughest spells of their season. After a 3–1 loss to the Chicago Fire on Tuesday night—an affair that didn’t include Andrés Cubas, among others, due to international duty—they embark on another four games on the road. This week, they visit LAFC, who will play their first game since parting ways with manager Marc Dos Santos. How will LAFC rebound with interim manager Xavi Tamarit? How will international players return to MLS play? Both teams will have to deal with interruptions, making this one bound for a draw.
Score Prediction: LAFC 2–2 Vancouver Whitecaps
St. Louis CITY SC vs. L.A. Galaxy
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 11
- Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Things couldn’t be much better for St. Louis CITY SC. They’ve gone 17 MLS games without a loss, have qualified for the U.S. Open Cup final and are riding a three-game win streak in league play. Oh, and the top of the Western Conference is within reach after Vancouver’s loss to Chicago on Tuesday.
This weekend’s home clash against the L.A. Galaxy should be a straightforward win for striker Rafael Navarro’s side. The Brazilian midseason acquisition has scored five goals in five straight games since joining and has already proven to be a difference-maker. With a win, they could tie Vancouver on 50 points atop the West, but have to take down the No. 9 Galaxy to do so.
Score Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 3–2 L.A Galaxy
MLS Predictions: Matchday 29
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Prediction
Saturday, Oct. 10
1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal
3–0
Saturday, Oct. 10
2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC
3–2
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati
0–2
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas
1–1
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. D.C. United
4–0
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
New England Revolution vs. Seattle Sounders
3–1
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Red Bull New York vs. San Diego FC
2–2
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew
2–0
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Philadelphia Union vs. Real Salt Lake
4–0
Saturday, Oct. 10
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Austin FC vs. Nashville SC
0–3
Saturday, Oct. 10
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers
1–2
Saturday, Oct. 10
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo
0–2
Saturday, Oct. 10
9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes
2–2
Saturday, Oct. 10
10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
2–2
Sunday, Oct. 11
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
St. Louis CITY SC vs. L.A. Galaxy
3–2
Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.Follow BenSteiner00