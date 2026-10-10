MLS Predictions: Push to Playoffs Takes Center Stage on Matchday 29

The September-October international break is over, which means Major League Soccer readies for the sprint toward the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs.

While some teams took on rescheduled games during the break, others have been off for two weeks, getting th chance to rest and recover while global stars were engaged in intense international affairs.

With Matchday 29 looming, Sports Illustrated dives into how the league’s 15 games could unfold at a pivotal point in the regular season schedule.

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Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal

Alexis Sánchez has gotten off to a slow start with CF Montréal. | Tim Austen/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

The Canadian Classique kicks off on Saturday, with CF Montréal heading to BMO Field to take on Toronto FC. While neither team is above the playoff line, the home side faces the most pressure. Josh Sargent and Niklas Dorsch are back healthy and in form, and Richie Laryea is fresh off representing Canada over the international break. A win could put Toronto within a point of the playoffs, while a loss all but ends their postseason dreams.

Score Prediction: Toronto FC 3–0 CF Montréal

Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC

Robert Lewandowski is back from the international break with Poland. | Harry Figiel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Robert Lewandowski returned to the Chicago Fire earlier than expected from international duty because of yellow-card accumulation in UEFA Nations League play. He started Tuesday’s 3–1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on the bench, but then came on to score his sixth goal of the season. A win this weekend against New York City FC, combined with a draw or loss from the New England Revolution, could lift them as high as second in the Eastern Conference.

Score Prediction: Chicago Fire 3–2 New York City FC

Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati

Evander will have to find form without Kévin Denkey to score goals. | Jeff Dean/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Sitting second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United need an upset win to keep a flicker of playoff hopes alive. Led by summer addition Breel Embolo—who missed Switzerland’s international window because of fake vaccine paperwork—the Five Stripes are looking to cut down the five-point gap to the postseason. It won’t be easy against an FC Cincinnati side, which sits just outside the playoff spots but is tied on points with ninth-place New York City FC.

Score Prediction: Atlanta United 0–2 FC Cincinnati

Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas

Osaze Urhoghide is enjoying an outstanding season with FC Dallas. | Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Plenty of Charlotte FC’s top talents were away on international break, with Liel Abada and Idan Toklomati entangled in Israel’s tense matchups against Ireland in UEFA Nations League action. With the group back together, they’re hoping to rebound from a 1–0 loss to the Chicago Fire and could jump as high as second in the Eastern Conference with a victory against an FC Dallas side that has won four of its last five games.

Score Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–1 FC Dallas

Inter Miami vs. D.C. United

Luis Suárez has improved his play since 2025. | Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Lionel Messi is back from his international retirement sendoff with Argentina, but isn’t expected to play a major role in the clash against a struggling D.C. United side on home turf. While the Herons have just one win in their last 10 MLS games and are plummeting in the standings, the confidence the international players will bring back, combined with the continued adjustment to Kíly Gonzalez’s tactics, could pave the way to a more successful sprint to the finish.

Score Prediction: Inter Miami 4–0 D.C. United

New England Revolution vs. Seattle Sounders

Carles Gil hopes to push his New England Revolution past the slumping Seattle Sounders. | M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Seattle Sounders are improving. After the worst spell in club history with a winless 13-game skid, the Sounders are riding high with three straight wins against Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City, the latter of which came amid the international break. Unfortunately for manager Brian Schmetzer’s men, none of those wins came against contending teams, unlike their next opponent: the New England Revolution. At home, Jack Harrison, Carles Gil and the Revolution should have a field day and further solidify their spot among the Eastern Conference elite.

Score Prediction: New England Revolution 3–1 Seattle Sounders

Red Bull New York vs. San Diego FC

Julian Hall is flying high after starring with the USMNT. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

When Julian Hall left Red Bull New York a few weeks ago, his name wasn’t known far beyond MLS. Now, the American star is the youngest player since Brazilian legend Pelé to score in each of his first three appearances with his national team. With him and teammate Adri Mehmeti back from their first international camp, they face a pesky San Diego FC side at home, where they may struggle with fatigue in the fight for three points.

Score Prediction: Red Bull New York 2–2 San Diego FC

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew

Antoine Griezmann (left) is set to welcome Justin Ellis (right) from the USMNT. | Thearon W. Henderson/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Justin Ellis can credit much of his breakout to Antoine Griezmann. While the 19-year-old Orlando City and USMNT attacker already had ample talent, the former Atlético Madrid star raised his level and pushed him into manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans. Now, they look to keep the good times rolling against a Columbus Crew side that has struggled recently.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 2–0 Columbus Crew

Philadelphia Union vs. Real Salt Lake

Cavan Sullivan is in outstanding form at the club and international level. | Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Cavan Sullivan can’t stop making history. Already the youngest player to play in an MLS game and enjoying a stellar run of form with the Philadelphia Union, he brought that energy right into his first USMNT camp. He scored his first international goal in a 3–0 beatdown against Mexico, becoming the youngest USMNT goalscorer in history. How much will manager Ryan Richter play Sullivan and fellow USMNT players Neil Pierre and Frankie Westfield in their return? Expect them to see the pitch for at least a few minutes and for the Union to have no issues against Real Salt Lake.

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 4–0 Real Salt Lake

Austin FC vs. Nashville SC

Hany Mukhtar is hoping to stay healthy amid Nashville SC's massive lead atop the table. | Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC have a unique luxury: Their best players don’t get called up to national teams. Over the last few weeks, the Coyotes have trained, recovered and gotten some time off, allowing the likes of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza to prepare for the race to the glittery MLS Cup.

However, manager B.J. Callaghan could take a more conservative approach to team selection over the remaining seven games, leaning on the 10-point Supporters’ Shield lead and hoping to be at full health and form to begin the playoffs.

Score Prediction: Austin FC 0–3 Nashville SC

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers

André Luiz has gotten off to a wicked start in MLS. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Sporting Kansas City have a real difference-maker in André Luiz. The Brazilian has five goals and an assist in his first six games with the club, and while he couldn’t lead them to victory against the Seattle Sounders during the break, he’s the firestarter the club needs to have some hope heading into the next phase of its roster build. Well out of the playoff race, Luiz and SKC are looking to play spoiler now and could offer a massive blow to the Timbers’ slim playoff odds. Portland sits four points behind the ninth-place L.A. Galaxy.

Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–2 Portland Timbers

Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo

Guilherme will have to lead the way if the Houston Dynamo are to return to the top of the Western Conference. | Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Houston Dynamo’s exceptional late-summer run feels like a distant memory now. Since winning the fifth and final game of that win streak against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Aug. 18, they’ve won just once in seven games and have fallen to fourth in the Western Conference. Defense, though, remains their key identity, and they will look to rekindle that stingy approach as they visit an attackingly-dire Minnesota United this week.

Score Prediction: Minnesota United 0–2 Houston Dynamo

Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Niko Tsakiris was left off the USMNT’s latest roster despite being in stellar form. | Scott Gould/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The San Jose Earthquakes have plenty of confidence these days, riding a six-game unbeaten streak and coming off a 3–1 win over the Portland Timbers. While Timo Werner’s health and goalscoring haven’t lived up to many hopes, the rest of the team’s attack has stepped up, led by Preston Judd’s 15 goals. The breakout U.S. attacker will look to out-duel Colorado Rapids center forward Morgan Whittaker this weekend and stands a strong chance of doing so.

Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2–2 San Jose Earthquakes

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller returned to Germany for the break, but is back with his Vancouver Whitecaps for the MLS Cup playoff push. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Vancouver Whitecaps are in one of the toughest spells of their season. After a 3–1 loss to the Chicago Fire on Tuesday night—an affair that didn’t include Andrés Cubas, among others, due to international duty—they embark on another four games on the road. This week, they visit LAFC, who will play their first game since parting ways with manager Marc Dos Santos. How will LAFC rebound with interim manager Xavi Tamarit? How will international players return to MLS play? Both teams will have to deal with interruptions, making this one bound for a draw.

Score Prediction: LAFC 2–2 Vancouver Whitecaps

St. Louis CITY SC vs. L.A. Galaxy

St. Louis CITY SC hope Rafael Navarro can lead them to U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup glory this fall. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Oct. 11

: Sunday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Things couldn’t be much better for St. Louis CITY SC. They’ve gone 17 MLS games without a loss, have qualified for the U.S. Open Cup final and are riding a three-game win streak in league play. Oh, and the top of the Western Conference is within reach after Vancouver’s loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

This weekend’s home clash against the L.A. Galaxy should be a straightforward win for striker Rafael Navarro’s side. The Brazilian midseason acquisition has scored five goals in five straight games since joining and has already proven to be a difference-maker. With a win, they could tie Vancouver on 50 points atop the West, but have to take down the No. 9 Galaxy to do so.

Score Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 3–2 L.A Galaxy

MLS Predictions: Matchday 29

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Oct. 10 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal 3–0 Saturday, Oct. 10 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC 3–2 Saturday, Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati 0–2 Saturday, Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas 1–1 Saturday, Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. D.C. United 4–0 Saturday, Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New England Revolution vs. Seattle Sounders 3–1 Saturday, Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. San Diego FC 2–2 Saturday, Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew 2–0 Saturday, Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Real Salt Lake 4–0 Saturday, Oct. 10 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. Nashville SC 0–3 Saturday, Oct. 10 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers 1–2 Saturday, Oct. 10 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo 0–2 Saturday, Oct. 10 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes 2–2 Saturday, Oct. 10 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 Sunday, Oct. 11 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY SC vs. L.A. Galaxy 3–2