MLS Predictions: New Signings and Potential Debuts in Packed Matchday 24

The final third of the MLS season approaches this weekend, bringing highly-touted clashes in the Western Conference and a chance for new signings to debut across the league.

The 2026 MLS summer transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday night, ending a seven-week period that saw key talent leave the league and even more brought in.

Although teams can still ink free agents, we have a good idea of where things stand for the rest of the season, even if debut eligibility is slightly unclear heading into Matchday 24.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at how each game may play out.

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New York City FC vs Nashville SC

Nicolás Fernández Mercau and New York City have a tough test on Friday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Friday, Sept. 4

: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC managed to do what few thought they could this summer—retain goalkeeper Matt Freese and attacking midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau, both of whom were linked with moves before the transfer window shut in MLS and Europe.

With those two staying put, the team is in dire need of a turn of form amid a five-game winless run. Unfortunately for the Pigeons, a win likely isn’t in the cards on Friday night, as they welcome powerhouse Nashville SC to Yankee Stadium, an opponent on pace for 80 points this season, which would surpass Inter Miami’s 2024 single-season record of 74.

Score Prediction: New York City FC 1–4 Nashville SC

Charlotte FC vs. Houston Dynamo

Guilherme will take on more responsibility without Jack McGlynn in the squad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Houston Dynamo are into a new era: the post-Jack McGlynn era.

While Ben Olsen’s group has found a good stride and defensive form—conceding only two goals in their last eight games, finding an attacking rhythm without McGlynn could be a challenge, as the USMNT midfielder begins a new chapter with Stoke City. It could mean more reliance on an aging Hector Hérrera in midfield and on set pieces. It will be a noted adjustment to the progress the team has shown this season.

Making those shifts, while also facing a pesky Charlotte FC side that has found form since the introduction of Allan Saint-Maximin, will be tough, with both teams looking to establish themselves in the top four of their respective conferences.

Score Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–0 Houston Dynamo

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United

FC Cincinnati will lean on Evander to bounce back from a 4–0 loss to Nashville SC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

FC Cincinnati needs to bring the vibes back up after last week’s 4–0 loss to league-leading Nashville SC. While taking on D.C. United at home isn't an assured win, it gives the Gary Lions a key opportunity to stop a disheartening result from turning into a bigger issue.

Evander will need to be at his best; Kévin Denkey will hope he can snap an eight-game goalless streak across all competitions, and the team could potentially integrate new signings, including Czech midfielder David Douděra, who joined his fellow countryman Pavel Bucha in Ohio.

Score Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3–0 D.C. United

Columbus Crew vs. Colorado Rapids

Brais Méndez is off to a strong start with the Columbus Crew. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

It was a BIG transfer window for both the Columbus Crew and the Colorado Rapids, and those moves, both incoming and outgoing, will impact this weekend’s matchup.

For the Crew, who made a combined 16 moves this summer, it could mean further involvement from Brais Méndez, who has two goals in his five MLS matches. There could be a debut for former New York City FC standout Santiago Rodríguez at striker on the docket, alongside or in favor of Josef Martínez—also one of the team’s new additions.

Sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and with a roster in transition, they could potentially still find a result against a Colorado side that sold leading-scorer Rafael Navarro to St. Louis CITY SC this week and does not yet have new Israeli star forward Sayed Abu Farkhi with the group.

Score Prediction: Columbus Crew 1–1 Colorado Rapids

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

Lionel Messi is carrying Inter Miami’s hopes. | Inter Miami

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

It’s unclear who will be coaching Inter Miami this weekend, whether interim and outgoing manager Guillermo Hoyos will be on the touchline or if new manager Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez has the necessary paperwork to take over his new role. Either way, the Herons are looking to keep the good vibes going after last week’s 7–1 thrashing of CF Montréal.

The South Florida side must forge ahead without left back Noah Allen, who has played the seventh-most minutes on the team this season. Miami could also be without center backs Micael and Gonzalo Luján, potentially bringing back a Casemiro and Maxi Falcón duo.

Atlanta United, meanwhile, are awaiting the debut of Breel Embolo and are looking to swiftly respond to last week’s loss to Charlotte FC.

Score Prediction: Inter Miami 5–3 Atlanta United

Orlando City vs. San Diego FC

Antoine Griezmann and Orlando City will look for a more complete performance than last week's draw with Minnesota United. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

San Diego FC got their revenge on Hirving “Chucky” Lozano last weekend, beating his L.A. Galaxy 3–1, despite him getting on the scoresheet. This week is far more challenging, with a lengthy trip to Orlando and a match against the Antoine Griezmann-led Lions, who will be seeking a more complete performance after surrendering a 2–0 lead in last week’s eventual 3–3 draw with Minnesota United.

At the same time, San Diego won’t have midfielder Jeppe Tverskov in the lineup after his red card against the Galaxy, and are still adapting to life without Luca Bombino in the backline, likely meaning another start at left back for 23-year-old Kieran Sargeant.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 3–1 San Diego FC

Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal

Cavan Sullivan has been in impressive form with the Philadelphia Union. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

CF Montréal have had the most brutal travel schedule possible this week. After travelling from Montréal to Miami to lose 7–1 to Inter Miami, they made the nearly seven-hour flight to get to Vancouver to play to a 1–1 Canadian Championship draw with the Whitecaps and now head to Philadelphia to play their third game in a third city in eight days, checking off three corners of the North American soccer landscape.

With that travel on their legs, compounded by the underwhelming showings thus far from former European star Alexis Sánchez, it could prove a difficult weekend. Expect manager Ryan Richter’s Union to come out with three points fairly easily in this one.

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3–0 CF Montréal

Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire

Daniel Sallói and Toronto FC have the chance to jump into the MLS Cup playoff spots this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Toronto FC need to start winning games more consistently if they hope to make it to the MLS Cup playoffs this season, and the opportunity to rise above the playoff bar for the first time this season comes against Robert Lewandowski’s Chicago Fire.

Riding a five-game unbeaten run, the Canadian side could opt to start former MLS MVP Daniel Sallói on the left side in favor of Derrick Etienne Jr. after his game-tying goal against New York City FC last week.

Chicago, meanwhile, will hope that Lewandowski can add to his four goals this season, while Phillip Zinckernagel looks to score his first MLS goal since May. Either way, there’s offensive talent in this game, and it should reflect in the final score.

Score Prediction: Toronto FC 2–2 Chicago Fire

Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Has Angus Gunn finally found some form in MLS? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The San Jose Earthquakes built enough of a cushion ahead of the World Cup that they’re still in the top four of the Western Conference despite just a single win in their last 12 games in MLS play. That buffer is thinning though, as a loss to Austin FC this weekend could see up to three teams jump them in the table, potentially pushing them as low as seventh in the West.

Yet, last week’s scoreless draw with a strong Houston Dynamo side should give them some belief. Angus Gunn might finally be hitting form between the sticks after joining the club following his World Cup foray with Scotland, and Eduard Löwen could be the missing piece to Bruce Arena’s squad. Regardless, finding a positive result is critical for the Quakes on the road against Austin—and we don’t think they’ll get it.

Score Prediction: Austin FC 2–0 San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City

Petar Musa could fill the net against Sporting Kansas City. | FC Dallas

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Sporting Kansas City put forth a valiant effort against the Vancouver Whitecaps last week, keeping the game level and weathering heavy pressure, despite never holding onto the ball. Unfortunately, it ended in a 3–0 loss. This weekend, against FC Dallas and the attacking titan that is Western Conference-leading goalscorer Petar Musa, it doesn’t get much easier. Add in that it’s Dallas’s first home fixture since May 13, and this one seems primed for a blowout.

Score Prediction: FC Dallas 4–0 Sporting Kansas City

Seattle Sounders vs. Red Bull New York

Dejan Joveljić scored a brace in a dream debut with the Seattle Sounders last weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Dejan Joveljić had a dream debut with a brace in last week’s 2–2 draw against the Chicago Fire, but the Seattle Sounders will want to finally snap their now 10-game MLS winless streak as they get set for another home match, this time against the youthful Red Bull New York. For Brian Schmetzer’s men, there should be strong confidence after seeing the Red Bull’s loss to the Philadelphia Union last week, and Joveljić should be able to lead the attacking charge again. The skid has to stop eventually, and we’re projecting that to happen this weekend.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2–1 Red Bull New York

L.A. Galaxy vs. New England Revolution

Carles Gil (left) and Dor Turgeman (right) are enjoying some standout form for the New England Revolution. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

With one win in their last nine games, it’s been a bad spell for the L.A. Galaxy—and there’s little hope of it getting significantly better at any point this season.

This weekend, they welcome the New England Revolution to Dignity Health Sports Park, just as the Carles Gil and Dor Turgeman group seems to be hitting their stride with two wins in the last three outings. Despite home advantage, it would be stunning to see the Galaxy find anything in this clash, taking on a team 15 places ahead of them in the Supporters’ Shield table.

Score Prediction: L.A. Galaxy 1–4 New England Revolution

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC

Son Heung-min's LAFC has just two goals in their last five games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

If this Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC fixture were earlier in the season, it would’ve had a much different outlook, with Diego Luna, Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga and more all coming off stellar 2025 campaigns. Now in the back half of the 2026 season, it’s a very different story.

Luna, since being cut from the 2026 World Cup roster, has played as a shell of his former self. Son, meanwhile, found some form coming out of the World Cup but has since slowed down, and Bouanga hasn’t produced as much as in previous eras.

With just two goals in the last five games, there’s not much to be worried about when it comes to LAFC’s attack—and RSL, despite losing Zavier Gozo, has gotten strong play from Sergi Solans in recent weeks. Still, don’t expect much in the way of goalscoring in this clash.

Score Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0–0 LAFC

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United

Marcus Caldeira has goals in each of his last two games with Minnesota United. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Portland Timbers are still looking for consistency under new manager Martí Cifuentes, but have shown glimpses of what is possible with the group, even after selling star striker Kevin Kelsy to Rangers in Scotland. This week, they’ll hope to find a second win under Cifuentes at home against Minnesota United, a team that valiantly fought back to draw Orlando City 3–3 last week and could be up for another gritty battle.

Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–1 Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Rafael Navarro joined St. Louis CITY SC on a $12 million move from the Colorado Rapids, setting the MLS cash-for-player transfer record. | St. Louis CITY SC

Date : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Vancouver Whitecaps didn’t have the midweek game they’d hoped, drawing 1–1 with CF Montréal in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinals.

Luckily, the Western Conference leaders have a deep roster and don’t have to travel this weekend, as they prepare to welcome a re-tooled St. Louis CITY SC to BC Place. The weekend could very well see the debut of ex-Colorado striker Rafael Navarro after his record $12 million cash-for-player move, potentially alongside fringe USMNT striker Damion Downs. Both will contend for attacking minutes with St. Louis, looking to outperform former Whitecap Simon Becher, who has four goals in his last four games.

Should St. Louis find all three points on the road, they could push as high as third in the Western Conference, while Vancouver hopes to extend an already four-point lead at the top of the table.

Score Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3–2 St. Louis CITY SC

MLS Predictions: Matchday 24

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Sept. 4 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New York City FC vs Nashville SC 1–4 Saturday, Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. Houston Dynamo 1–0 Saturday, Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United 3–0 Saturday, Sept. 5

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. Colorado Rapids 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United 5–3 Saturday, Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. San Diego FC 3–1 Saturday, Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal 3–0 Saturday, Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire 2–2 Saturday, Sept. 5 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes 2–0 Saturday, Sept. 5 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City 4–0 Saturday, Sept. 5 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. Red Bull New York 2–1 Saturday, Sept. 5 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT L.A. Galaxy vs. New England Revolution 1–4 Saturday, Sept. 5 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC 0–0 Saturday, Sept. 5 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT



Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 5 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. St. Louis CITY SC 3–2