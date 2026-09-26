MLS Predictions: Playoff Races Heat Up Ahead of Matchday 28

While most soccer leagues worldwide are taking a break for the four-game September–October international window, Major League Soccer forges ahead with a full slate of regular-season action on Matchday 28.

Scheduling conflicts mean several teams will be without their best stars. At the same time, the injuries and absences across the league make the slate primed for some surprises.

It all gets underway with 14 games on Saturday night, before Inter Miami once again take center stage for Sunday night soccer. Lionel Messi’s Herons are looking to simply hold on in the race for the top four spots in the Eastern Conference, making a win against a Columbus Crew team currently in hot water especially critical.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it could all unfold.

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Atlanta United vs. New York City FC

Nicolás Fernández Mercau will have to lead the way for New York City FC. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Atlanta United got back to winning ways with last week’s 1–0 victory over the Portland Timbers, but they will face a massive task at home this weekend, with Miguel Almirón, Fafá Picault, Breel Embolo, Alexey Miranchuk and three others absent for international duty. While they face a Matt Freese-less New York City FC, finding a victory, even with the home crowd behind them, won’t be easy.

Score Prediction: Atlanta United 0–2 New York City FC

Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire

Allan Saint-Maximin has continued to provide an attacking energy for Charlotte FC. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Chicago Fire let a chance to climb into the top three of the Eastern Conference slip away with a loss to Nashville SC on Matchday 27 and will have to force an upset to win against Charlotte FC this weekend. Gregg Berhalter’s men in red will be without star forward Robert Lewandowski, starting goalkeeper Chris Brady and newly-acquired defender Noah Allen. The odds are against the Fire, and a Charlotte win could propel the Crown into the top two of the Eastern Conference.

Score Prediction: Charlotte FC 3–0 Chicago Fire FC

CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati

Evander will have to find form without Kévin Denkey to score goals. | Jeff Dean/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

FC Cincinnati can consider themselves lucky that Evander is Brazilian. Their most influential player is nowhere near his national team’s roster, which lets them keep top talent through the international break. While Pat Noonan’s side won’t have Pavel Bucha, Kévin Denkey, Ender Echenique or Miles Robinson, they should still have enough to secure all three points on the road against CF Montréal.

Score Prediction: CF Montréal 1–2 FC Cincinnati

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Red Bull New York

Rafael Navarro will look to keep the good times rolling for St. Louis CITY SC. | Soobum Im/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

St. Louis CITY SC are in incredible form with a 16-game undefeated streak in MLS and an upcoming U.S. Open Cup final, the team’s first chance at a trophy since 2023. This weekend, they'll be near full strength, missing only depth striker Damion Downs, who's off with the USMNT. Despite the journey to Newark, N.J., they should have no trouble securing a big win against a Julian Hall- and Adri Mehmeti-less Red Bull New York.

Score Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 3–1 Red Bull New York

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City

Antoine Griezmann’s Orlando City look to end the Philadelphia Union’s hot streak. | Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Philadelphia Union have been in world-beating form, and last week’s 4–3 comeback win against Sporting Kansas City won’t soon be forgotten. Unfortunately, the 11-game unbeaten streak and five-game winning run could end this weekend, without stars Neil Pierre, Cavan Sullivan, Frankie Westfield, Danley Jean Jacques and Andre Blake in the group. Antoine Griezmann should have some fun for Orlando City in this one, even without his strike partner, Justin Ellis.

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 0–3 Orlando City

Austin FC vs. San Diego FC

Christian Ramírez scored a brace against the Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Austin FC are just two points short of the Western Conference playoff spots and are jockeying for a place above the cutoff line with currently 10th-place San Diego FC. Neither team is missing their best players for this weekend’s test, but San Diego found some form with a 2–2 draw against Inter Miami last time out, putting them in a solid position to find all three points in a pivotal fixture.

Score Prediction: Austin FC 1–1 San Diego FC

FC Dallas vs. LAFC

Logan Farrington will lead the line for FC Dallas this weekend. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

With five games undefeated, including three wins before last week’s scoreless Copa Tejas draw with Austin FC, FC Dallas are quickly rising up the table. They will look to lay claim to second place in the Western Conference this weekend, where they’re currently tied on 44 points with the Houston Dynamo and St. Louis. Lucky for Eric Quill’s men, they face an out-of-form LAFC side missing Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga, Jacob Shaffelburg, Mathieu Choiniére, and several others.

Score Prediction: FC Dallas 3–0 LAFC

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City

André Luiz has hit his stride in MLS. | Sporting Kansas City

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Sporting Kansas City will want to quickly move on from last week’s 4–3 loss to the Philadelphia Union, which saw them collapse in the second half to suffer their 17th loss of the 25-game season so far. While André Luiz has come into form, don’t expect much improvement this season. The Houston Dynamo should secure all three points in Texas on Saturday night.

Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 4–0 Sporting Kansas City

Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC

Sam Surridge (left) and Hany Mukhtar (right) continue to lead Nashville SC. | Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Less than three weeks ago, Toronto FC pulled off a shocking 2–1 win over Nashville SC at BMO Field, despite scoring one of the most egregious own goals in MLS history. After that embarrassing loss, Nashville will look to get revenge on the Reds on Saturday at GEODIS Park, hoping to hold off the Vancouver Whitecaps’ Supporters’ Shield push and build on last week’s 3–0 win over the Chicago Fire. At 16 goals, star striker Sam Surridge is also looking to stay in the Golden Boot race, currently four behind Lionel Messi’s lead.

Score Prediction: Nashville SC 4–1 Toronto FC

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United

Kelvin Yeboah looks to bring Minnesota United back into form. | Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Minnesota United are quickly falling down the Western Conference table after four-straight losses, but remain just three points beyond the playoff bar. Away against a struggling Seattle Sounders side, they face all the pressure, and a loss could prove a massive blow to any postseason aspirations. Neither side has been very good in 2026, and neither are missing many international players, though, making this one of the most likely draws of the weekend slate.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1–1 Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake vs. New England Revolution

Carles Gil could earn MVP votes this season. | M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

Currently chasing second place in the Eastern Conference behind Nashville SC, the New England Revolution have a chance to separate themselves from the pack this weekend as they take on Real Salt Lake in a cross-conference battle. Things won’t be too easy without USMNT’s Peyton Miller and Brooklyn Raines or Israel’s Ilay Feingold and Dor Turgeman, but the team should still have what it takes to find what could be a pivotal three points.

Score Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0–2 New England Revolution

L.A. Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids

Morgan Whittaker has his first MLS goals behind him. | Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Colorado Rapids have found some form with two draws and a win in their last three MLS contests, and new marquee attacking signing Morgan Whittaker scored a brace in last week’s 3–3 draw with Seattle to get off the mark on U.S. soil. While Matt Wells’s side will be missing Georgi Minoungou, Wayne Frederick and Sayed Abu Farkhi, finding anything but a victory against the downtrodden L.A. Galaxy would be a massive disappointment.

Score Prediction: L.A. Galaxy 0–2 Colorado Rapids

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers

Niko Tsakiris was left off the USMNT’s latest roster. | Scott Gould/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

If Niko Tsakiris had been healthy for the last few months, he likely would be with the USMNT this window. Instead, his injury held him out of the summer, and he has only recently returned to form, allowing the Earthquakes to retain more talent through the international break. They welcome the Portland Timbers this weekend, but won’t be able to take advantage of a team without star center back Finn Surman or starting goalkeeper James Pantemis. Both will stay for the game before then departing for international duty with New Zealand and Canada, respectively.

Score Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2–2 Portland Timbers

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. D.C. United

Thomas Müller (right) and the Vancouver Whitecaps are back to their best. | Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The international break largely spared the Vancouver Whitecaps, and they should be favorites in this match, even without starters Andrés Cubas, Édier Ocamp and Jeevan Badwal. The Western Conference leaders will have the pleasure of a near full-strength team, as they welcome an internationally-burdened D.C. United this week. The Eastern Conference team is missing top attacking options Tai Baribo, Louis Munteanu and Nathan Ordaz. Expect a straightforward win for the Whitecaps.

Score Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3–0 D.C. United

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi hasn’t been able to push Inter Miami into contention this season. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Inter Miami are struggling. Even after securing a confidence-boosting trophy in the Campeones Cup against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul, they weren’t able to see out a late 2–1 lead against San Diego FC last weekend and have now settled for a draw in each of the last four MLS games. They have just a single win in the last nine. The Eastern Conference 13th-place Columbus Crew—who are also experiencing a scandal involving the reserve team manager—should offer an easier test; however, Herons could be without Lionel Messi and will be missing Germán Berterame, Fricio Caicedo, Matías Galarza, Daniel Pínter and Dayne St. Clair.

Score Prediction: Columbus Crew 2–2 Inter Miami

MLS Predictions: Matchday 28

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Sept. 26 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. New York City FC 0–2 Saturday, Sept. 26 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire 3–0 Saturday, Sept. 26 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT CF Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati 1–2 Saturday, Sept. 26 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY SC vs. Red Bull New York 3–1 Saturday, Sept. 26 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City 0–3 Saturday, Sept. 26 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC 1–1 San Diego FC 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 26 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. LAFC 3–0 Saturday, Sept. 26 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City 4–0 Saturday, Sept. 26 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC 4–1 Saturday, Sept. 26 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 26 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. New England Revolution 0–2 Saturday, Sept. 26 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT L.A. Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids 0–2 Saturday, Sept. 26 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers 2–2 Saturday, Sept. 26 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. D.C. United 3–0 Sunday, Sept. 27 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami 2-2