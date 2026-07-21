MLS Predictions: Every Team Back in Action Post-World Cup for Matchday 17

The 2026 World Cup is in the books, and Major League Soccer players impressed, with 46 taking part in the tournament and making a record-impact on the world stage for the league. While none were able to claim the trophy, the summer provided a landmark moment for soccer in North America, providing momentum that MLS hopes to harness in the coming weeks, months and years.

While MLS eased back into action with five games between the World Cup semifinals and final, the full return of the league arrives this Wednesday. Each of the 30 teams are in action, and most are expected to welcome back the talents who graced the sport’s greatest stage as well.

Here, Sports Illustrated predicts the 15-match slate that makes up Matchday 17 of the 2026 MLS regular season.

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FC Cincinanati vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Sebastian Berhalter (center) could return from World Cup play on Wednesday alongside Brian White (left) and Thomas Müller (right) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver Whitecaps were supposed to play last week in a highly-anticipated clash between their own Thomas Müller and new Chicago Fire superstar signing, Robert Lewandowski. While smoky conditions forced that match to be postponed, it meant that Vancouver had the chance to rest up after playing two Canadian Championship games in five days the week before.

With a full week off and back in the rhythm of things, Müller, alongside USMNT World Cup star Sebastian Berhalter, will look to secure all three points against an FC Cincinnati side that has yet to fully find its rhythm in the 2026 season, despite impressive form from Evander.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2–2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC

Dániel Gazdag scored in a 1-1 friendly draw with Burnley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Columbus Crew made a splash in the transfer window, signing former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, and the team enters the post-World Cup part of the schedule with back-to-back wins from the spring. Some of the top players even got back into rhythm in a 1–1 draw with EFL Championship club Burnley last week. Taking on New York City FC isn’t an easy task, but without a real attacking edge due to injuries, the Pigeons might have trouble finding any goals.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2–0 New York City FC

Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire

Robert Lewandowski could make his debut this weekend. | Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Robert Lewandowski will finally make his debut. After missing out on a clash with Vancouver and Thomas Müller last week due to smoke, he’s set to hit the pitch for the first time in Chicago Fire colors this weekend against Inter Miami, even after cheering on Spain alongside many of his ex-FC Barcelona teammates in a box at the World Cup final.

While he’s likely to get some minutes, they won’t likely happen against Lionel Messi or Rodrigo De Paul, who are both expected to miss the match after a heartbreaking loss with Argentina in the World Cup final. It also presents an interesting day for Chicago, after the club sold MLS Golden Boot leader Hugo Cuypers to Liga MX side CF Monterrey this week, favoring Lewandowski for the role.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2–2 Chicago Fire

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC

Carles Gil and the New England Revolution had a stellar start to the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The New England Revolution enjoyed a stellar start to 2026 and return from the break sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Inter Miami for third place. Will Carles Gil and Luca Langoni be able to pick back up where they left off almost two months ago? It’s possible, but questionable.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, got a chance to get back to match form last week with a scoreless draw in the Canadian Classique against CF Montréal. It wasn’t a stellar performance, but both Josh Sargent and Richie Laryea will hope to lead the team to its first win since April 4 this week.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1–0 Toronto FC

Philadelphia Union vs. Red Bull New York

Julian Hall looks to be a superstar in the making. | Federico Torres/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Philadelphia Union managed to get worse over the break, at least on paper. Already sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the downtrodden defending Supporters’ Shield winners now must move forward without star center back Olwethu Makhanya, who hasn’t returned to the team and wants to leave, according to The Athletic.

While that factor is challenging, young stars headline this game. Cavan Sullivan, 16, should be seeing his first-team minutes ramp up in the second half of the season, and he could battle with Red Bull New York’s 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti and 18-year-old striker Julian Hall, the latter of whom has nine goals and is bound for the MLS All-Star Game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 0–4 Red Bull New York

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United

Pep Biel leads a favored Charlotte FC against Atlanta United. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

Charlotte FC went through a transition this summer. Their marquee name is no longer Wilfried Zaha but rather another former Premier League player, Allan Saint-Maximin, who comes to the club after brief spells with Club América in Mexico and Lens in France. It’s been a while since the 29-year-old was at his best, but what might he be able to offer alongside other attacking talents like Pep Biel and Idan Toklomati?

Atlanta United returned to MLS play last week with a loss to Nashville SC. It’s tough sledding for the Five Stripes right now, and even Miguel Almirón continues to struggle after a disappointing World Cup performance with Paraguay.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 3–0 Atlanta United

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders

Facundo Torres will look for a more productive second part of the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Seattle Sounders will want to move on quickly from last week’s 5–1 Cascadia Cup defeat against the Portland Timbers and will get an opportunity to do just that as they hit the road to take on Austin FC.

Austin FC, meanwhile, will hope that the summer fixed their problems after entering the World Cup break on a three-game skid, during which they allowed a combined 10 goals in losses to San Diego FC, Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis CITY SC.

Score Prediction: Austin FC 0–2 Seattle Sounders

Houston Dynamo vs. D.C. United

D.C. United’s attack has plenty of potential with Tai Baribo, Nathan Ordaz and Louis Muneteanu. | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

It’s already been a big summer for D.C. United. The MLS original acquired El Salvador international and now former LAFC forward Nathan Ordaz, which heavily bolsters the attack alongside headline offseason additions Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu. Given that firepower, they should be able to push for the MLS Cup playoffs, but will have to improve defensively.

The Dynamo are back at home after their stadium served as a constant World Cup fan fest and will hope that each of Guilherme and Jack McGlynn can continue their strong performances from the early stages of the season.

Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–2 D.C. United

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United

Dejan Joveljić and Sporting Kansas City couldn't find a win in last week's matchup against St. Louis CITY SC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Minnesota United enter the post-James Rodríguez era, which is likely an advantage, given how little a factor the Colombian legend played and how much of a distraction he became, given manager Cameron Knowles’s stance on his place in the team. While the Loons haven’t shown a ton this season, they’re massive favorites against Sporting Kansas City, who lack any top-end talent outside of striker Dejan Joveljić, who has seven of the team’s 16 goals this season.

Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–3 Minnesota United

Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal

Shak Mohamed (left) and Hany Mukhtar (right) led Nashville SC to a win over Atlanta United last week. | Johnnie Izquierdo/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC reached the hallmarks of an elite team last week—the ability to win, despite having a bit of an off day. The performance against Atlanta United in the return from the World Cup was anything but positive, but they still came out with a 1–0 victory. The Supporters’ Shield leaders, led by Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, take on a struggling CF Montréal this weekend at home and should be able to cruise to victory.

Score Prediction: Nashville SC 5–1 CF Montréal

Colorado Rapids vs. San Diego FC

Marcus Ingvartsen is in the MLS Golden Boot race with 11 goals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

San Diego FC are in the market for a new Designated Player, even though the troubling situation with Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s exile has continued. Until that is sorted out, though, they won’t be too much of a challenge, even with Anders Dreyer’s exploits on the wing and Marcus Ingvartsen’s 11-goal start to the season, which has him in MLS Golden Boot contention.

The Colorado Rapids are far from a titan at this point, but a string of mixed results has them in the bottom tier of the Western Conference. After spending significant cash on Paxten Aaronson and others, finding some form—quickly—is vital for Colorado in the second half of the campaign.

Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3–3 San Diego FC

L.A. Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Eduard Löwen scored his second goal of the season in last week’s win over Sporting Kansas City. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

St. Louis CITY SC picked up a valuable win in the Heartlands Derby last week, with Eduard Löwen scoring in the 86th minute to secure all three points in a back-and-forth game that ended 3–2 in their favor. Despite being on the road, they’re likely favorites against an L.A. Galaxy side that floundered in a 3–0 loss at home against LAFC in last week’s El Tráfico.

Score Prediction: L.A. Galaxy 1–1 St. Louis CITY SC

LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake

Son Heung-min (center), Jacob Shaffelburg (left) and Denis Bouanga (right) all impressed for LAFC in the return from the World Cup break. | Harry How/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

LAFC are more than flying high right now. After a disappointing World Cup with South Korea, Son Heung-min returned to LAFC at a high tempo and impressed in El Tráfico, scoring his first goal of the season in a dominant effort. With that type of form, it’s tough to see them losing, particularly as they return home to BMO Stadium—even against a strong Real Salt Lake side, buoyed by Zavier Gozo and Diego Luna.

Score Prediction: LAFC 3–0 Real Salt Lake

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas

Kevin Kelsy scored a brace in Portland’s win over Seattle. | oobum Im/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Portland Timbers had a relatively poor start to the season under previous manager Phil Neville, but after parting ways with the English boss and opting for an interim staff, the spirits seem high—how could they not be, after trouncing the Sounders 5–1 in the Cascadia Cup derby last week? Coming up against FC Dallas won’t be easy, after star striker Petar Musa scored against England at the World Cup, but it should be a winnable game in front of the homecoming Timbers Army crowd.

Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 3–1 FC Dallas

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Orlando City

Antoine Griezmann already scored in a summer friendly with Orlando City. | Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Why hello there, Antoine Griezmann. After scoring in friendlies against USL clubs to get up to speed in North America, the 2018 World Cup winner and France legend is ready to go for his MLS debut. While the start of the season was rough for Orlando, they could very well be one of the strongest teams in the second half, with an attack led by Griezmann and the return of Darryl Dike from West Brom, as well as a reinvigorated Maxime Crépeau between the sticks, following a successful World Cup with Canada.

The San Jose Earthquakes won’t make things easy, though, especially given that Orlando are the visitors. The Earthquakes sit atop the Western Conference, and star German attacker Timo Werner is still working up to his best form.

A cross-conference game rarely has so much intrigue, but this one certainly does, given the championship possibilities for San Jose and the rekindled roster for Orlando.

Score Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3–3 Orlando City

MLS Predictions: Matchday 17

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Wednesday, July 22 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT FC Cincinanati vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 Wednesday, July 22 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC 2–0 Wednesday, July 22 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire 2–2 Wednesday, July 22 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC 1–0 Wednesday, July 22 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Red Bull New York 0–4 Wednesday, July 22 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United 3–0 Wednesday, July 22 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders 0–2 Wednesday, July 22 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. D.C. United 2–2 Wednesday, July 22 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United 1–3 Wednesday, July 22 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal 5–1 Wednesday, July 22 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. San Diego FC 3–3 Wednesday, July 22 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT L.A. Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC 1–1 Wednesday, July 22 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake 3–0 Wednesday, July 22 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas 3–1 Wednesday, July 22 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. Orlando City 3–3

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