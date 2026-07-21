MLS Predictions: Every Team Back in Action Post-World Cup for Matchday 17
The 2026 World Cup is in the books, and Major League Soccer players impressed, with 46 taking part in the tournament and making a record-impact on the world stage for the league. While none were able to claim the trophy, the summer provided a landmark moment for soccer in North America, providing momentum that MLS hopes to harness in the coming weeks, months and years.
While MLS eased back into action with five games between the World Cup semifinals and final, the full return of the league arrives this Wednesday. Each of the 30 teams are in action, and most are expected to welcome back the talents who graced the sport’s greatest stage as well.
Here, Sports Illustrated predicts the 15-match slate that makes up Matchday 17 of the 2026 MLS regular season.
Jump to:
- FC Cincinanati vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
- Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
- Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire
- New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC
- Philadelphia Union vs. Red Bull New York
- Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United
- Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders
- Houston Dynamo vs. D.C. United
- Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United
- Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal
- Colorado Rapids vs. San Diego FC
- L.A. Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
- Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas
- San Jose Earthquakes vs. Orlando City
- MLS Predictions: Matchday 17
FC Cincinanati vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Vancouver Whitecaps were supposed to play last week in a highly-anticipated clash between their own Thomas Müller and new Chicago Fire superstar signing, Robert Lewandowski. While smoky conditions forced that match to be postponed, it meant that Vancouver had the chance to rest up after playing two Canadian Championship games in five days the week before.
With a full week off and back in the rhythm of things, Müller, alongside USMNT World Cup star Sebastian Berhalter, will look to secure all three points against an FC Cincinnati side that has yet to fully find its rhythm in the 2026 season, despite impressive form from Evander.
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2–2 Vancouver Whitecaps
Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Columbus Crew made a splash in the transfer window, signing former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, and the team enters the post-World Cup part of the schedule with back-to-back wins from the spring. Some of the top players even got back into rhythm in a 1–1 draw with EFL Championship club Burnley last week. Taking on New York City FC isn’t an easy task, but without a real attacking edge due to injuries, the Pigeons might have trouble finding any goals.
Prediction: Columbus Crew 2–0 New York City FC
Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Robert Lewandowski will finally make his debut. After missing out on a clash with Vancouver and Thomas Müller last week due to smoke, he’s set to hit the pitch for the first time in Chicago Fire colors this weekend against Inter Miami, even after cheering on Spain alongside many of his ex-FC Barcelona teammates in a box at the World Cup final.
While he’s likely to get some minutes, they won’t likely happen against Lionel Messi or Rodrigo De Paul, who are both expected to miss the match after a heartbreaking loss with Argentina in the World Cup final. It also presents an interesting day for Chicago, after the club sold MLS Golden Boot leader Hugo Cuypers to Liga MX side CF Monterrey this week, favoring Lewandowski for the role.
Prediction: Inter Miami 2–2 Chicago Fire
New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
The New England Revolution enjoyed a stellar start to 2026 and return from the break sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Inter Miami for third place. Will Carles Gil and Luca Langoni be able to pick back up where they left off almost two months ago? It’s possible, but questionable.
Toronto FC, on the other hand, got a chance to get back to match form last week with a scoreless draw in the Canadian Classique against CF Montréal. It wasn’t a stellar performance, but both Josh Sargent and Richie Laryea will hope to lead the team to its first win since April 4 this week.
Prediction: New England Revolution 1–0 Toronto FC
Philadelphia Union vs. Red Bull New York
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
The Philadelphia Union managed to get worse over the break, at least on paper. Already sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the downtrodden defending Supporters’ Shield winners now must move forward without star center back Olwethu Makhanya, who hasn’t returned to the team and wants to leave, according to The Athletic.
While that factor is challenging, young stars headline this game. Cavan Sullivan, 16, should be seeing his first-team minutes ramp up in the second half of the season, and he could battle with Red Bull New York’s 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti and 18-year-old striker Julian Hall, the latter of whom has nine goals and is bound for the MLS All-Star Game.
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 0–4 Red Bull New York
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT
Charlotte FC went through a transition this summer. Their marquee name is no longer Wilfried Zaha but rather another former Premier League player, Allan Saint-Maximin, who comes to the club after brief spells with Club América in Mexico and Lens in France. It’s been a while since the 29-year-old was at his best, but what might he be able to offer alongside other attacking talents like Pep Biel and Idan Toklomati?
Atlanta United returned to MLS play last week with a loss to Nashville SC. It’s tough sledding for the Five Stripes right now, and even Miguel Almirón continues to struggle after a disappointing World Cup performance with Paraguay.
Prediction: Charlotte FC 3–0 Atlanta United
Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
The Seattle Sounders will want to move on quickly from last week’s 5–1 Cascadia Cup defeat against the Portland Timbers and will get an opportunity to do just that as they hit the road to take on Austin FC.
Austin FC, meanwhile, will hope that the summer fixed their problems after entering the World Cup break on a three-game skid, during which they allowed a combined 10 goals in losses to San Diego FC, Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis CITY SC.
Score Prediction: Austin FC 0–2 Seattle Sounders
Houston Dynamo vs. D.C. United
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
It’s already been a big summer for D.C. United. The MLS original acquired El Salvador international and now former LAFC forward Nathan Ordaz, which heavily bolsters the attack alongside headline offseason additions Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu. Given that firepower, they should be able to push for the MLS Cup playoffs, but will have to improve defensively.
The Dynamo are back at home after their stadium served as a constant World Cup fan fest and will hope that each of Guilherme and Jack McGlynn can continue their strong performances from the early stages of the season.
Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–2 D.C. United
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Minnesota United enter the post-James Rodríguez era, which is likely an advantage, given how little a factor the Colombian legend played and how much of a distraction he became, given manager Cameron Knowles’s stance on his place in the team. While the Loons haven’t shown a ton this season, they’re massive favorites against Sporting Kansas City, who lack any top-end talent outside of striker Dejan Joveljić, who has seven of the team’s 16 goals this season.
Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–3 Minnesota United
Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Nashville SC reached the hallmarks of an elite team last week—the ability to win, despite having a bit of an off day. The performance against Atlanta United in the return from the World Cup was anything but positive, but they still came out with a 1–0 victory. The Supporters’ Shield leaders, led by Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, take on a struggling CF Montréal this weekend at home and should be able to cruise to victory.
Score Prediction: Nashville SC 5–1 CF Montréal
Colorado Rapids vs. San Diego FC
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
San Diego FC are in the market for a new Designated Player, even though the troubling situation with Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s exile has continued. Until that is sorted out, though, they won’t be too much of a challenge, even with Anders Dreyer’s exploits on the wing and Marcus Ingvartsen’s 11-goal start to the season, which has him in MLS Golden Boot contention.
The Colorado Rapids are far from a titan at this point, but a string of mixed results has them in the bottom tier of the Western Conference. After spending significant cash on Paxten Aaronson and others, finding some form—quickly—is vital for Colorado in the second half of the campaign.
Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3–3 San Diego FC
L.A. Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
St. Louis CITY SC picked up a valuable win in the Heartlands Derby last week, with Eduard Löwen scoring in the 86th minute to secure all three points in a back-and-forth game that ended 3–2 in their favor. Despite being on the road, they’re likely favorites against an L.A. Galaxy side that floundered in a 3–0 loss at home against LAFC in last week’s El Tráfico.
Score Prediction: L.A. Galaxy 1–1 St. Louis CITY SC
LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
LAFC are more than flying high right now. After a disappointing World Cup with South Korea, Son Heung-min returned to LAFC at a high tempo and impressed in El Tráfico, scoring his first goal of the season in a dominant effort. With that type of form, it’s tough to see them losing, particularly as they return home to BMO Stadium—even against a strong Real Salt Lake side, buoyed by Zavier Gozo and Diego Luna.
Score Prediction: LAFC 3–0 Real Salt Lake
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
The Portland Timbers had a relatively poor start to the season under previous manager Phil Neville, but after parting ways with the English boss and opting for an interim staff, the spirits seem high—how could they not be, after trouncing the Sounders 5–1 in the Cascadia Cup derby last week? Coming up against FC Dallas won’t be easy, after star striker Petar Musa scored against England at the World Cup, but it should be a winnable game in front of the homecoming Timbers Army crowd.
Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 3–1 FC Dallas
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Orlando City
- Date: Wednesday, July 22
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
Why hello there, Antoine Griezmann. After scoring in friendlies against USL clubs to get up to speed in North America, the 2018 World Cup winner and France legend is ready to go for his MLS debut. While the start of the season was rough for Orlando, they could very well be one of the strongest teams in the second half, with an attack led by Griezmann and the return of Darryl Dike from West Brom, as well as a reinvigorated Maxime Crépeau between the sticks, following a successful World Cup with Canada.
The San Jose Earthquakes won’t make things easy, though, especially given that Orlando are the visitors. The Earthquakes sit atop the Western Conference, and star German attacker Timo Werner is still working up to his best form.
A cross-conference game rarely has so much intrigue, but this one certainly does, given the championship possibilities for San Jose and the rekindled roster for Orlando.
Score Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3–3 Orlando City
MLS Predictions: Matchday 17
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Prediction
Wednesday, July 22
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
FC Cincinanati vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
2–2
Wednesday, July 22
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
2–0
Wednesday, July 22
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire
2–2
Wednesday, July 22
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC
1–0
Wednesday, July 22
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Philadelphia Union vs. Red Bull New York
0–4
Wednesday, July 22
8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United
3–0
Wednesday, July 22
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders
0–2
Wednesday, July 22
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Houston Dynamo vs. D.C. United
2–2
Wednesday, July 22
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United
1–3
Wednesday, July 22
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal
5–1
Wednesday, July 22
9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
Colorado Rapids vs. San Diego FC
3–3
Wednesday, July 22
10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
L.A. Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC
1–1
Wednesday, July 22
10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
3–0
Wednesday, July 22
10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas
3–1
Wednesday, July 22
10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Orlando City
3–3
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Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.Follow BenSteiner00