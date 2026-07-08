The World Cup Made James Rodriguez—In the End, All He Could Do Was Watch

VANCOUVER — For all the big moments, long-distance goals, silky passes and defying dribbles, all James Rodríguez could do in the end was watch.

Inside a steamy, closed-roof BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, the 34-year-old left his final Colombia World Cup match in the 66th minute, before the match slogged through 120 and ended in an eventual penalty-shootout loss to Switzerland.

The likely farewell marked his 123rd appearance for Colombia, making him the country’s most-capped player, surpassing David Ospina’s 122.

Yet, it was a largely uneventful affair in front of a crowd that lost its steam as neither side created many chances through the match. While players made the long walk from the halfway line to the penalty spot, all James did was link arms with his teammates by the bench before dropping to his knees.

It's going to be a sea of fans in Vancouver this afternoon for the final World Cup game in Canada.



Can't imagine James Rodriguez imagined this back in the spring when he played a couple of minutes off the bench for Minnesota United.



pic.twitter.com/tss0CQoeqx — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) July 7, 2026

While his career will always be defined by the magical performance that earned Colombia’s advancement to the World Cup quarterfinals at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, Tuesday was not the romantic sendoff he would have imagined.

His performance was not vintage James, either—and he seldom showed flashes of finesse through this World Cup. As much as he got a resounding cheer when he exited the pitch, it was one paying tribute to his career, not the game at hand, which struggled for a spark through the 66 minutes.

Still, even on his likely final day in the Los Cafeteros kit, it was evident how endeared he was to the country. While the prevalence of Luis Suárez and Luis Díaz has grown, nearly every fan's shirt remains with James’s iconic No. 10 emblazoned across the back.

In Colombia’s final moments, it wasn’t about James, though. Instead, it was about another disappointing effort by a Colombian team that had high hopes of achieving redemption this summer and will now miss out on a 2024 Copa América final rematch against a spirited Argentina side.

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

James Likely Bids Farewell to Playing

James Rodríguez’s World Cup ended on a whimper. | Ercin Erturk/Anadolu/Getty Images

While his six-goal Golden Boot showing at the 2014 World Cup pushed him into the global spotlight and to Real Madrid, James never truly reached his potential at the club level, despite his ample trophy case.

Instead, it was his time with the national team that defined his career. Los Cafeteros never won a Copa América or a World Cup with him, but with 31 goals in 123 games for his country, he provided electrifying moments that defined a generation.

This World Cup, though, had always seemed in doubt for James, and maybe it should have been. With six clubs over the last seven seasons, he was caught in club purgatory in the lead-up to the tournament—holding the eventually correct assumption that he would crack the 26-man squad regardless.

After his time in Liga MX with Club Léon came to an unceremonious end, he opted to join Minnesota United for the first half of the MLS season. Unfortunately for him, it became clear that manager Cameron Knowles didn’t see him as a useful piece, and injuries hampered any hopes of making a significant return to form.

There were talks of how rolling into retirement after a World Cup would be the right way to go out, but when it all came to an end on Tuesday, without a moment of magic and overall disappointing performances, it seemed like it might have been better to let memories be just that—the past.

Bad Nights at BC Place

James Rodríguez won’t have good memories of BC Place. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

James’s MLS era began with a lackluster bench appearance in a 6–0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place in March. At that point, he’d likely never have imagined that his World Cup finale would come on the same pitch, just 114 days later.

When Rubén Vargas’s penalty kick hit the back of the net and snuck past Camilo Varas, it ended Colombia's World Cup run and all but sealed James’s career in the yellow and blue, and maybe in soccer in general, as he and Minnesota are not expected to extend their deal through the end of the season.

For a career that transcended the sport and made him a national hero at the World Cup, all he could do in the end was watch, hug his teammates and make his way to the locker room. Father Time comes for all, and finally, it seems to have welcomed James Rodriguez’s soccer career, with a final chapter bookended by two terrible nights at BC Place.

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