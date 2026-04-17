Moises Caicedo’s Huge New Chelsea Contract, and Why He Deserves Every Penny

After tying Reece James down to a new contract, Chelsea have continued rewarding their biggest names with new deals.

Midfield general Moisés Caicedo is the latest to put pen to paper on an extension. While previously under contract until 2031, the Ecuadorian has added an extra two years to his Stamford Bridge stay and is reported to have become one of Chelsea’s top earners—a fair reward for his emergence as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

“I am so happy to have extended my contract at Chelsea,” Caicedo enthused of his new deal. “I believe in this team, this club and I know we’re going in the right direction. We’ve only just begun together.

“There is still a lot more to achieve, and I’m very hungry to keep improving every day. I want to win more trophies with Chelsea and give everything for this club and for the fans.”

With uncertainty over the future of midfielder partner Enzo Fernández, tying Caicedo down to a bumper new deal was a no-brainer for Chelsea.

Caicedo’s Constant Availability

Caicedo is an ever-present for Chelsea. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It doesn’t matter how good you are. If you can’t keep yourself healthy, you’ll struggle to convince any club of your worth.

Still only 24 years old, Caicedo carries himself like an experienced veteran, protecting his body and ensuring he is available to Chelsea as much as humanly possible. That is particularly impressive when you consider his role as a box-to-box destroyer, somebody who is tasked with covering every blade of grass and putting his body on the line to recover possession.

Despite the stress on his body, Caicedo’s availability across each of his three seasons in blue has been phenomenal.

In his debut year, Caicedo finished up second in the squad for minutes across all competitions. The 2024–25 campaign brought the same finish despite an additional 400 minutes. This year, up to the point of the announcement of his new contract, he sits third.

Caicedo consistently finds himself towards the top of these rankings, proving his importance to each of his three managers during his time at the Bridge.

Season Total Minutes Squad Ranking 2023–24 3,899 2nd 2024–25 4,289 2nd 2025–26 3,454* 3rd

*Minutes accurate as of April 17, 2026.

Caicedo’s On-Field Success

Caicedo leads the way defensively. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

We have enjoyed some great times together already and my dream is to become a Chelsea legend, and I will work as hard as possible to make that happen. Moisés Caicedo

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Caicedo at Chelsea. Weighed down by a price tag of $147 million (£115 million), his first season was played under immense scrutiny. Every mistake sparked social media compilations and taunts over his status as the most expensive midfielder in the world.

In truth, that debate was justified at times during the 2023–24 season, but Caicedo soon became the litmus test for who was actually watching Chelsea and who was simply living off a rapidly expiring narrative.

Indeed, towards the end of his first season in midfield, Caicedo was already justifying his price tag. Even his harshest critics soon found that impossible to ignore.

In October 2024, he became the first Chelsea midfielder in six years to record seven interceptions in a Premier League game against Newcastle United. That quickly became the norm for Caicedo, whose ability to snuff out danger is on another level.

As for this season, when November arrived, Caicedo became the first midfielder in Europe’s top five leagues to record over 20 interceptions, 30 successful tackles and 50 duels won. At the time of this announcement, he leads the Premier League for interceptions and sits sixth across Europe’s top divisions.

What makes Caicedo such an anomaly is the fact he is not just a defensive anchor man. He is one of just three Premier League midfielders to have recorded over 90% pass accuracy this year, proving his ability to get things moving forward once he recovers possession.

Caicedo’s Brilliance in the Words of His Peers

Enzo Maresca (left) was full of praise for Caicedo. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

The 2024–25 was a statement season for Caicedo, who ended it by claiming the club’s Player of the Season award, voted by fans, as well as the Players’ Player of the Season prize. Clearly, everyone inside the Bridge, from the stands to the pitch, recognized his influence.

It’s not hard to understand why, either. While his work rate alone is enough to earn plaudits, Caicedo steps up when Chelsea need him most and knows how to make those around him better. Defenders appreciate his constant availability for a pass, while forwards know they can afford to take risks while Caicedo shields behind them.

Former Blues boss Enzo Maresca argued Caicedo sat only alongside Manchester City’s Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, among defensive midfielders across the entire planet. Current manager Liam Rosenior recently went one step further.

“For me, Moisés is one of the best defensive midfield players, if not the best defensive midfield player, in world football,” he proclaimed. “That’s because of his intelligence, his physicality, his technical quality, and how he understands the game.”

Caicedo has repeatedly stressed his desire to go down in history at Chelsea. He has made no secret of his dream to become a club legend and earn his place on the Shed Wall alongside greats such as Frank Lampard and John Terry.

If he continues his trajectory all the way until 2033, by which point he will be 31 years old, there will be no denying his place in club history.

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