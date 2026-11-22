Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has admitted he does not believe he can field a starting lineup that includes both Kylian Mbappé and Carlos Espí due to issues with the balance of his squad.

Mbappé is the team’s star forward and leads the way with 17 goals in 17 games so far this season, shining as the starting striker and keeping summer signing Espí, 21, on the bench.

Despite his limited opportunities, Espí has made an enormous impact. Twelve appearances have lasted a combined 62 minutes, and yet the young striker has already racked up four goals, the latest of which sealed victory in Saturday’s 2–1 win over Celta Vigo.

While many want more minutes for Espí, they are unlikely to come in the same side as Mbappé, as Mourinho confessed he does not believe his team is set up to work behind the pair in attack.

“I can put them together, but then when the opponent breaks up the counter attack ... I might have to come onto the pitch and tackle an opponent to stop the counter,” he laughed. “It’s not easy.

“When [Marc] Cucurella came on, he defended centrally, marking [Iago] Aspas, because with two strikers you have to close down more. It’s more complicated than it seems.

“I think if we scored 15 minutes before the end, we wouldn’t have won. With five minutes, we could have won through momentum, but not through consistency. For me, in a pure 4-4-2, the wingers have to play centrally.”

Mourinho: Espí Works Better Off the Bench

Carlos Espí has been excellent thus far. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Madrid paid around $29 million to sign Espí from Levante this summer. While Los Blancos did not need a new striker—Mbappé is the star and young Endrick is already there as cover—they did want a new “Plan B” option in the mold of veteran Joselu, whose physicality off the bench made a real impact during the 2023–24 season.

Fearful of missing out on Espí to one of several Premier League suitors, Madrid moved swiftly to get a deal done, likely informing the youngster of their plan to turn to him off the bench as something different to Mbappé. Despite his hot start, that role is unlikely to change.

“There are players with specific characteristics,” Mourinho explained. “I don’t want to say [Espí] can’t be a starter, but Carlos is a penalty box striker, not so much a link-up player.

“He’s a guy who has quality in the box, who attacks the near post and the far post well, who plays with his back to goal.

“The history of football is full of decisive players like him who didn’t play much. He’s the kind of guy who doesn’t get caught up in stories about needing to play more. He’s happy to be at Real Madrid and has the respect of his coach, his teammates and the fans. He’s happy, and I hope to be able to give him starting or regular starting positions.”