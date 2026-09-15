The Most Expensive Rosters in World Soccer

Seismic television deals mean Premier League clubs are richer than ever before, and with more money to spend, the quality gap between the English top-flight and its closest competitors is only widening.

The 20 clubs once again embarked on a record transfer spend in the summer, with plenty posing the question whether there’s a bubble that’s ready to burst.

For now, the Premier League’s wealth knows no bounds, and the extent of its spending has been neatly depicted by the 552nd CIES Football Observatory report.

CIES has calculated how much it cost clubs in transfer fees to curate their rosters for the current season. Here’s an overview of the world’s most expensive.

The 20 Most Expensive Soccer Rosters in the World

It took PSG more than a $1 billion to cultivate their two-time Champions League-winning roster. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Rank Club Cost of Current First Team Roster 1. Liverpool $1.43 billion 2. Man City $1.4 billion 3. Tottenham $1.36 billion 4. Chelsea $1.35 billion 5. Man Utd $1.34 billion 6. Arsenal $1.26 billion 7. Real Madrid $1.18 billion 8. PSG $1.06 billion 9. Newcastle $999 million 10. Aston Villa $736 million 11. Bayern Munich $688 million 12. Atlético Madrid $675 million 13. Juventus $674 million 14. Brighton $649 million 15. Bayer Leverkusen $630 million 16. Barcelona $623 million 17. Al Hilal $618 million 18. Brentford $615 million 19. Napoli $614 million 20. Bournemouth $575 million

The Premier League smashed its own transfer record this summer, as the 20 clubs combined to splash $4.7 billion on new signings. Just five years ago, we were taken aback by the division’s $1.5 billion splurge.

Thus, the six priciest rosters assembled for the 2026–27 campaign reside in the English top flight, as do eight of the top 10 and 11 of the top 20. Real Madrid’s $1.18 billion roster is the most expensive outside of the Premier League, while back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain boast the world’s eighth-most expensive roster.

Of the Premier League’s ’Big Six,’ champions Arsenal spent the least to attain their current personnel ($1.26 billion), while Liverpool, having spent a record amount last summer and just recently signed Bradley Barcola for $163 million at the end of August, possess the world’s most expensive roster ($1.43 billion).

Manchester City, who spent $617 million to rebuild their midfield this summer, run the Reds close ($1.4 billion), as do Tottenham Hotspur ($1.36 billion) and, less remarkably, Chelsea ($1.35 billion). Daniel Levy wasn’t exactly the most frugal towards the end of his 25-year reign as Spurs’ chairman, and the new regime stuck the boot in by spending more than $405 million on 10 new signings this summer.

Reckless ambition, it’d seem.

Aston Villa were forced to rebuild in the summer. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Newcastle United ($999 million) and Aston Villa ($736 million) are the other two Premier League teams who crack the top 10, with both clubs forced to rebuild their cores over the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen’s roster cost has soared 11 spots up to 15th ($630 million), but Bayern Munich unsurprisingly have the most expensive roster in Germany ($688 million).

In Italy, Juventus have spent plenty ($674 million) in a bid to reassert themselves at the summit of Serie A, but Inter Milan have made a mockery of their brash work in the market by astutely exploiting free agency. The Nerazzurri’s roster is the fifth-most expensive in Serie A, behind Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta. They’ve reached two Champions League finals this decade and won three Scudetti.

Perhaps most impressively, Barcelona’s current roster set them back $623 million, making it the 16th-most expensive in the world. The importance of La Masia can’t be overstated, with Barça developing the likes of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, and signing Pedri for a small fee in 2020. They now rank among three of soccer’s most valuable players.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Bournemouth have all been lauded for their progressive, data-driven models that help them discover talent in the market that others overlook. Still, the trio of Premier League clubs have still needed to spend sizable sums to cultivate their current rosters, with Brighton’s ($649 million) costing more than Barcelona’s.

Oh, and there’s Saudi representation, too. Al Hilal may have lost some of its superstar power in recent years, including Karim Benzema this summer, but it still cost the Saudi Pro League’s most successful club $618 million to sign its current personnel. They spent more than $236 million ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, with the arrivals of Gabriel Martinelli, Crysencio Summerville and Ollie Watkins making up the bulk of this outlay.