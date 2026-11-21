Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has found himself embroiled in a feud with the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) after being accused of “slander” with allegations against the federation.

Mudryk was banned between November 2024 and July 2026 after a positive doping test that he recently claimed was the fault of a nutritionist with the Ukraine national team. He has long denied intentionally taking the banned substance meldonium.

In response, UAF president Andriy Shevchenko, a legendary former striker, claimed Mudryk and his representatives had been maliciously trying to blame an employee. Shevchenko demanded a public apology unless Mudryk could prove his claims.

Mudryk bluntly dismissed Shevchenko’s accusation, calling it a flat-out “lie” and attacking the UAF for an alleged failure to appropriately work with him during the investigation.

“My team and I repeatedly asked the UAF to help establish how I might have been exposed to meldonium and who, if anyone, might have been responsible,” said Mudryk in a statement.

“In several letters to the UAF at the time, my lawyers made clear that we were seeking truthful information that could be independently verified. One of those letters was leaked to the media by the UAF earlier today and clearly shows that my lawyers wanted ‘true, verifiable and reliable information’.

“Further, the UAF were repeatedly unhelpful and even attempted to mislead my team in order to distance themselves from the case. For example, UAF staff testified at my hearing that I was not using the UAF’s supplements and Mr Shevchenko has repeated that assertion in his statement—but I have WhatsApp messages that prove that I was using their products during their training camps. That is, I have evidence to prove that their repeated assertions are wrong.”

Mudryk’s Media Nightmare Continues

Mudryk has upset plenty of supporters. | Venron Yuen/Nexpher Images/Getty Images

Mudryk, currently on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, used the recent international break to air out plenty of thoughts.

There was significant intrigue surrounding his comments on his doping ban, with the ongoing feud with the UAF only contributing to the fascination, but Mudryk also drew plenty of unwanted attention for his statements on on-the-field matters.

“Before going to Chelsea, I wanted to join Arsenal,” Mudryk revealed, risking the wrath of a Blues fanbase that has been thoroughly underwhelmed since his 2023 arrival in a package worth up to $108 million. “It’s no secret.”

Having managed 10 goals in 73 appearances before his ban, Mudryk was sent on loan to Spurs this season to rebuild his career in a deal that includes the option for a permanent transfer. His admission of his Arsenal dream has not gone down well with Spurs supporters who have seen Mudryk restricted to just 16 minutes of Premier League action this season.

“I can understand the fans but Mudryk is a good guy and is a good player,” said Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi in response.

“He suffered a lot for the situation in the last couple of years. He has just one thing to do. Show on the pitch his qualities and show on the pitch that now he is playing for Tottenham. And Tottenham is a big club like the other clubs—not less at all.

“Now his focus is just on football and he has a big chance to play with us because Tottenham is a big club, he knows very well the coach, he knows very well the style of play and he knows I give him total confidence to show what he is.

“So, he has to move the focus in the right direction, in a good direction, but I think he is working hard to recover and to play earlier.”