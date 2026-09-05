The Mystery of Youri Tielemans’s Ghost Penalty Run-Up for Man Utd Has Been Solved

Beyond Bruno Fernandes’s hat-trick, the performance of Kobbie Mainoo or the hole in Old Trafford’s roof, many came away from Manchester United’s 5–2 victory over Ipswich Town last weekend mulling over Youri Tielemans’s mimicry.

The summer recruit from Aston Villa hadn’t even touched the ball. It was instead his decision to precisely follow the stuttering steps Fernandes took before striking his second-half penalty which caught the eye of so many.

This unusual approach inspired a squall of wild speculation after Sunday’s win, which Tielemans belatedly put to bed.

Youri Tielemans (circled in red) was on hand. | YouTube/Manchester United

When quizzed on his copycat run-up by Manchester United’s in-house social media team, Tielemans explained: “It’s to time my run into the box.”

Teammates of the player taking the penalty kick are deemed to have committed an offense if they rush into the box before the ball has been struck and have a clear impact on proceedings. As Fernandes takes a little hop before striking his penalties, it can be difficult to judge when to time a straight-line dart toward goal, so Tielemans took extra precaution to make sure he was the first on the scene and no law had been breached.

Fernandes converted his kick so Tielemans’s efforts weren’t required but he was still the first on the scene to wrap his captain in a tight embrace.

This Wasn’t Tielemans’s First Rodeo

Youri Tielemans (circled in red) has a track record. | YouTube/FA Cup

This was not the first instance of Tielemans’s ghost penalty run-up technique. The tricky midfielder applied this method during his time at Aston Villa. During an FA Cup quarterfinal against Preston North End in March 2025, Tielemans ironically found himself mimicking the steps taken by Marcus Rashford, who now serves as his Manchester United teammate.

While this may have been a ploy devised by Tielemans himself, it could also have come from Villa’s set-piece specialist Austin MacPhee. The revered details coach was in charge of all dead ball minutiate under Unai Emery, doing such a good job he was poached by Chelsea over the summer.

Tielemans Facing Fight for Man Utd Minutes

Youri Tielemans has boosted the midfield. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Tielemans brushed off any concerns about adapting to Michael Carrick’s specific demands heading into the new season. “It might be different than what I am used to, but it is logical things in my opinion. It is just smelling football,” he shrugged. Tielemans dutifully started his career in red with a stinker.

The crafty technician was not alone in struggling for United against Hull City on the opening Saturday of the season, although it was concerning how meek he and fellow summer signing Andrey Santos appeared against a midfield tipped for a swift return to the Championship. Tielemans fared better alongside Kobbie Mainoo against Ipswich Town last weekend, although the contest was still very much in the balance for the best part of an hour.

United will finally be up against opposition which spent last season in the Premier League when they take on Everton this Sunday. The expected pairing behind Fernandes would be Tielemans and Mainoo again, but Mason Mount has returned from injury to cloud that picture.

Once Carlos Baleba gains full fitness, the fight for minutes will become even greater. Both Mainoo and Tielemans have tended to thrive alongside a more obviously defensive minded presence, be that Casemiro for United’s academy graduate, or Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara at Aston Villa. Baleba fits that sturdier brief, leaving just one slot alongside him in midfield.

It may take more than a penalty gimmick for Tielemans to earn Carrick’s faith.