Michael Carrick Handed Man Utd Midfield Puzzle to Solve by ‘Great’ Injury News

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick was delighted to reveal that Mason Mount had returned to training and was in contention to face Everton on Sunday in a development he hailed as “great.”

Mount had been billed as one of United’s understated revelations for the new season after enjoying an excellent series of summer friendlies. However, in an all too familiar twist of fate, the former Chelsea star received a blow against Paris Saint-Germain which has sidelined him for the past month. Until now.

“Mason’s been training now for good number of days, so he’s back around it which is great,” Carrick beamed to MUTV.

In the absence of the impressive all-rounder, Carrick has cycled between his pair of summer recruits, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, as well as Kobbie Mainoo in search of a first-choice midfield duo behind Bruno Fernandes. Now Mount can add his name to the hat.

Does Mason Mount Fit Into Man Utd’s First Team?

Mason Mount could do with respite from ongoing niggles. | Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Mount may very well be back in United’s matchday squad, but whether he can break into the starting XI is another challenge altogether. The injury-riddled midfielder has started just 25 Premier League games across his four years at Old Trafford. Two of those were dished out by Carrick, who has hailed Mount as “a top player” who “can have a big impact.”

However, United’s manager was even more effusive in his praise of the “immense” Mainoo after last weekend’s win over Ipswich Town. After a bizarre summer spent watching England’s World Cup progression exclusively from the sidelines, the dextrous deep-lying playmaker has been earmarked for a season as an established starter.

That would leave just one spot next to Mainoo available in United’s double pivot. Mount will not only have to compete with Santos and Tielemans for minutes, but there is also the small matter of United’s most expensive signing of the summer, Carlos Baleba, to consider.

Unlike every other option available to Carrick, the former Brighton & Hove Albion destroyer is adept at the defensive side of the game—if he can ever get on the pitch, that is.

Man Utd’s Remaining Injury Concerns vs. Everton

Carlos Baleba is officially a United player. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Baleba isn’t expected to shake off a knock to his ankle—which he ironically sustained while playing for Brighton against Manchester United—for another couple of weeks. The 22-year-old is in a race against time to be fit before the first international break of the season, although he may not be ready to start for his new side until after the elongated club hiatus.

Any concerns about Luke Shaw would appear to be less pressing. United’s only senior left back was forced off against Ipswich with a tight hamstring which Carrick quickly played down.

Amad Diallo is set to stay on the sidelines until October while Matthijs de Ligt’s fitness remains as nebulous as ever after nine months out with a vague back injury. Manuel Ugarte is staring down the barrel of a similar recovery period from a torn ACL sustained during this summer’s World Cup.