Netherlands 2026 World Cup Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players, Head-Turning Snub

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman officially announced his 26-player squad for the 2026 World Cup, and Premier League stars headline his roster.

The Oranje are one of the dark horses this summer, hoping to stage a historic run across North America that finally leads them to World Cup glory for the first time. They might not have the big names that jump off the page like tournament favorites Spain or France, but Koeman’s squad is still brimming with battle-tested quality.

Of the 26 players selected, 15 play in the Premier League, with stars from Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Sunderland and the recently relegated West Ham United all getting the call-up.

The Oranje kick off the tournament against Japan on June 14, before they play Sweden and then Tunisia. The Netherlands are expected to win Group F thanks to the talent at Koeman’s disposal.

Here are the 26 players tasked with finally dragging the Netherlands over the finish line on soccer’s grandest stage.

Netherlands 2026 World Cup Squad Confirmed: Full List of Players

Virgil van Dijk will lead the Netherlands’s backline this summer. | Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

(Sunderland) Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Defenders

Nathan Aké (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

(Inter Milan) Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton)

(Brighton) Micky van de Ven (Tottenham)

(Tottenham) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Marten de Roon (Atalanta)

(Atalanta) Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus)

(Juventus) Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Guus Til (PSV)

(PSV) Quinten Timber (Marseille)

(Marseille) Mats Wieffer (Brighton)

Forwards

Brian Brobbey (Sunderland)

(Sunderland) Memphis Depay (Corinthians)

(Corinthians) Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Noa Lang (Galatasaray)

(Galatasaray) Donyell Malen (Roma)

(Roma) Crysencio Summerville (West Ham)

(West Ham) Wout Weghorst (Ajax)

Surprise Inclusions Force Tough Decisions

Jeremie Frimpong will miss out on the 2026 World Cup. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

There are not many controversial selections in Koeman’s squad. Veterans like Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries, as well as the talented Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders were always going to be representing the Netherlands this summer.

There were a couple of head-turning inclusions, though, mainly Crysencio Summerville. The 24-year-old has not even made his senior debut for the Oranje, but he still earned a call-up for the showpiece event after tallying seven goals and three assists for West Ham this season.

Jurriën Timber is another player taking up a spot on Koeman’s roster. The Arsenal fullback has not featured since March due to a complex groin injury, and there are still plenty of question marks surrounding his recovery and fitness. Yet his impressive body of work for the Gunners was enough for Koeman to include him despite the long-term injury.

To make room for the players meant there would likely be a big name left out, and that unlucky reality fell to right back Jeremie Frimpong. Between injuries and underwhelming performances, the Dutchman had a Liverpool debut campaign to forget, so much so that he didn’t make the cut for the 2026 World Cup.

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