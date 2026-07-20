Newcastle, Liverpool and England Legend Kevin Keegan Dies Aged 75

Former England manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, seven months after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” Keegan’s family said in a statement released to Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves.

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments. Kevin, a double Ballon d’Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

Keegan’s family confirmed in January that the Newcastle United and Liverpool legend had been diagnosed with cancer through scans before an operation on an injury suffered in a car accident. In June, he revealed a Stage IV diagnosis.

He is perhaps best-known for a glittering spell with Liverpool between 1971 and 1977. Keegan helped win three First Division titles alongside the 1976–77 European Cup, etching his place in Reds history as a result.

Keegan won back-to-back Ballons d’Or in 1978 and 1979—one of seven men to ever do so—and later established himself as an icon at another club, Newcastle. He retired on a high during his time with the Magpies in 1984 and returned to the dugout as manager eight years later.

Spells with Fulham, the England national team and Manchester City followed, before a final return to Newcastle in 2008.

Newcastle Pay Tribute to ‘King Kev’

Kevin Keegan made a huge impact on Newcastle. | Allsport/Getty Images

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history,” Newcastle said. “Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.

“As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St. James’ Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be.

“As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an Entertainer.

“Above all that, Kevin forged an extraordinary bond with Newcastle, built on the roots of his father, Joe. He understood our people. He embraced the North East with a passion that was genuine and unwavering, and in return, he earned his rightful place in the hearts of millions.

“Kevin’s impact will not be measured by appearances or results. It will live on in the memories he created with club and country, the dreams he inspired wherever he went, and the generations of supporters around the world who fell in love with football because of him.

“At this profoundly sad time, we send our love and deepest sympathy to Kevin’s wife Jean, his family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a true giant of our history, and at the appropriate moment, we will carefully consider how we shape a lasting tribute to Kevin’s remarkable life and legacy.

“Rest in peace, King Kev.”

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