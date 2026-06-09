Neymar Injury: Brazil Drop New Availability Hint Ahead of World Cup Opener

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Monday that Neymar continues to make good progress in his recovery from a calf injury, although his involvement in Brazil’s opening World Cup fixture remains far from certain.

Neymar picked up a calf injury on May 17. Fears of a serious issue keeping him out of the entire World Cup this summer were quickly dismissed after tests 10 days later which predicted the 34-year-old would need another two-to-three weeks on the sidelined to recover.

A new MRI scan was conducted on Monday. “The examination showed good progress in his treatment, within the expected parameters,” a CBF statement read. “He will continue the recovery and physical preparation process planned by the medical commission of the Brazilian National Team’s medical staff.”

Crucially, Neymar is not yet training with the Brazil squad just four days before the team’s World Cup opener.

When Will Neymar Return From Injury?

Neymar went down in action for Santos. | Bruno Escolastico Sousa Silva/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Doctors are expected to monitor Neymar daily in the hope of clearing him for training as soon as possible. The reality is, however, that clearance is unlikely to come in time for the meeting with Morocco on June 13.

That date falls directly in the middle of the initial recovery estimate, and clearly Neymar is now leaning towards three weeks on the sidelines instead of an optimistic two.

A return to training is expected in the coming days but the Morocco game is expected to come too soon for Neymar. Instead, the general belief is that a comeback against Haiti on June 19 is a realistic target.

Brazil’s group stage concludes against Scotland on June 24, when Neymar is expected to be fully fit.

How Can Brazil Replace Neymar?

Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of options to consider. | Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti has turned down the chance to name a replacement for Neymar in his roster, clearly backing the veteran to recover in time to play a significant role this summer.

In Neymar’s absence, Ancelotti will have to rely on those already named in his squad. Igor Thiago and Matheus Cunha have shared the attacking duties alongside star forwards Vinicius Junior and Raphinha, with Flamengo’s Lucas Paquetá and Zenit’s Luiz Henrique the preferred deputies.

Ancelotti does have impressive attacking depth at which to look. Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, Bournemouth’s Rayan and Real Madrid striker Endrick complete a forward unit which is so bloated that the boss, controversially, could not find space to call-up Chelsea’s João Pedro after a stellar domestic campaign.

With an abundance of options available, Ancelotti has changed between one- and two-striker formations during Brazil’s warm-up friendlies, keen to see as many of his players in action as possible before the World Cup kicks off.

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