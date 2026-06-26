Neymar Shuts Down MLS Club But Could Still Make U.S. Move—Report

The dream of seeing soccer legend Neymar lace up with FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer after the 2026 World Cup seems to be over.

The Brazilian veteran has pulled out of negotiations with the Ohio club, frustrated by how drawn-out the process had become despite initially positive conversations, per reports from The Athletic on Thursday.

According to the report, Cincinnati never made a formal offer to Neymar’s camp, but the former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star wanted to join the team if financial terms were agreed upon. Sporting director Chris Albright and president Jeff Berding had met with Neymar and the star’s father in the spring before he pulled out of negotiations.

The dream of Neymar in MLS isn’t over, though. While he is signed with Brazilian side Santos through the end of the year, the report suggests he could be open to another MLS team, should the situation and financial terms prove right.

He has six goals and four assists so far this season across 1,265 minutes with Santos; however, the 34-year-old has dealt with numerous injuries as his health has dwindled in recent years. After missing the first two matches of Brazil’s World Cup campaign with a calf injury, he made his tournament debut in the third game, hitting the pitch in a 3–0 win over Scotland to help clinch a spot in the knockout stages.

FC Cincinnati Strike Out Again

Neymar isn’t going to Cincinnati, but the club could make other approaches to superstars. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Missing out on Neymar marks the second time in as many summers that FC Cincinnati has fallen short of a marquee signing. Last summer, the club held the MLS discovery rights to German legend Thomas Müller and reportedly attempted to sign him, but fell short before Müller eventually signed with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The failure to secure Neymar was on largely different terms. Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer (79) seemed ready for the move but became frustrated with the process, compared to Müller’s outright decline of the Ohio club.

It doesn’t end Cincinnati’s hopes of a star signing, though. Having been in contention for two of the greatest players of the generation, the club is clearly big fish hunting and will hope to add to their firepower, currently headlined by Brazilian midfielder Evander and star striker Kévin Denkey.

Cincinnati are back in MLS action on July 22 against Vancouver and Müller, but will play a friendly against EFL Championship side Burnley on July 10.

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