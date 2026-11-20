Vancouver Whitecaps star Thomas Müller confessed that “there’s no big pressure” in MLS because there’s no relegation system in place, making it impossible for the league to be compared to the level of the biggest leagues in European soccer.

The 2014 World Cup champion and Bayern Munich legend is thriving in his second season in MLS, helping Vancouver secure the top spot in the Western Conference regular season standings. But when asked if he could rank MLS among other leagues in Europe, the German attacking midfielder had a telling answer.

“It’s difficult to compare because of the system,” Müller told Global News. “There is no relegation, there is no big pressure. There is, ‘Oh yeah, we do a rebuild.’ Nobody’s happy to lose, but it’s totally different when you fight [against] getting relegated.

“Maybe you [relegated teams] lose budget for the next year. You lose people working at the club. It’s totally different for fans. The pressure. The players maybe have no contracts for next year when you go down. So the playing style changes when you play a bottom of the league team in Europe, they fight for their lives.

“And sometimes I have the feeling, because of the system [in MLS], the playing style is a little more, let’s say, optimistic or careless defensively. Just a little bit, the French would say, ‘laissez faire’. That’s maybe good for seeing some nice offensive plays when the games are opening up.

A promotion-relegation system, though, isn’t something MLS is expected to adopt anytime soon.

Why There’s No Relegation in MLS

Sporting Kansas City finished last in the 2026 MLS Western Conference standings. | Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The lack of a relegation system isn’t a wrinkle exclusive to MLS. It’s simply part of American sports culture as a whole. None of the major U.S. sports leagues have a relegation system in place.

There are many factors that contribute to this, but by far the biggest one is financial. MLS doesn’t have “teams,” but rather, it has franchises. These franchises are lucrative assets, and in order to grow, they require the stability that guaranteed permanence in the league offers.

If a promotion-relegation system was put in place, the risk of dropping out of MLS—devaluing the franchise and the ramifications that brings forth—could scare away new investors. This is a primary concern especially because MLS is competing for attention with more popular leagues in the nation’s sports landscape, something leagues in Europe aren’t concerned about.

Since it’s inception, MLS’s efforts have been centered on growing the league both financially and sporting wise. That continues to be the main agenda. It would require a complete league overhaul to adopt a relegation system, and, most importantly, owners (or investors) would have to approve the new format—something that is unlikely to happen given they would be agreeing to add significant risk to their investments.

Over the summer, incoming MLS commissioner Larry Berg ruled out the possibility of establishing a relegation system, arguing that it’s not “a way to get stadiums built, get training facilities built and to have owners invest in rosters and all the other things you need to do.”

The Negative Consequences of No Relegation in MLS

Mauricio Pochettino famously criticized American sports culture. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Former U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino was severely criticized after he took aim at American sports culture and said, “American sports reward losers,” prior to the 2026 World Cup.

They were harsh words but not entirely untrue. MLS, at the very least, rewards mediocrity. Take the MLS playoffs, where 18 of the 30 teams in the league qualify and have a shot at the title.

FC Cincinnati, for example, will face Nashville SC in the round of 16 of the 2026 Eastern Conference playoffs. Nashville finished the regular season as the top seed with 77 points, meanwhile, Cincinnati won only 12 of 34 regular season games and finished 31 points behind Nashville.

Back in 2024, Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the best regular season record, but the Herons lost to Atlanta United—who finished 34 points back and won just 10 regular season games—in the opening round of the playoffs.

Furthermore, as is the case in other American sports leagues, teams that finish at the bottom of the standings are also rewarded with high draft picks to have the best chance of infusing their rosters with the best talent available. There’s a concentrated effort within MLS to secure parity between teams—having only a certain amount of designated player spots available is another piece of evidence.

Although league parity isn’t necessarily bad and it does reduce instability, MLS perhaps doesn’t “reward losers,” but it also doesn’t significantly punish them.

Having no relegation protects stability and franchise value, but it also reduces the stakes and pressure of the competition, as Müller so clearly pointed out.