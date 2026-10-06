'No Other Football Club’—Wrexham’s Unique Success Factor Explained by CEO

It is difficult to discuss Wrexham Football Club without mentioning Hollywood owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds in some form.

The Welsh club has been transformed under the ownership of the pair, who have taken the Red Dragons from the National League to the Championship via an unprecedented three successive promotions and the highest finish in the club's 162-year history.

Wrexham will never be able to escape the role money has played in their rise either, though it is too simplistic to say they have simply bought their success. Phil Parkinson has masterminded their remarkable rise across five seasons and ensured money has been invested wisely in a competitive playing squad whose members all share the same determination to win and work ethic to make it possible.

How Wrexham Ownership Model Works

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac bring huge appeal to Wrexham sponsors. | Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

It all comes back to Mac and Reynolds, though. The pair remain firmly in control of Wrexham, with an estimated combined ownership stake of between 70% and 75%, while the Allyn family, the former owners of Welch Allyn, became minority investors in October 2024 with a stake of roughly 15%.

Apollo Sports Capital acquired another minority stake—believed to be just under 10%—in December 2025, while an additional 5% stake was sold to a U.S.-based investment group led by ASC Chief Executive Al Tylis and Chief Strategy Officer Sam Porter.

Mac and Reynolds maintain their stance as “custodians” of the club rather than co-owners, but there is no ignoring the fact that they would both benefit enormously should they ever decide to sell.

Wrexham AFC was valued at roughly $2.5 million when Mac and Reynolds completed their takeover in February 2021. The Hollywood pair paid a nominal $1.40 to acquire the club while committing to invest an additional $2.5 million into the playing squad and club infrastructure. Following Apollo Sports Capital's investment, Wrexham is now valued at approximately $475 million—an increase of around 18,900% from the club's reported valuation at the time of the takeover.

That doesn't mean they aren't spending money, though. Work is underway on a new $95 million Kop Stand that will increase the Racecourse Ground's capacity to 18,000, while the club spent a further $48 million on new players over the summer. A new training pavilion was built at Colliers Park for roughly $9 million, and another $2.5 million was spent on a new pitch.

It means Wrexham are still operating at a loss, though they appreciate they must speculate to accumulate and are preparing the club for their expected rise to the Premier League. That isn't a given, though, and there is always risk attached to such investment, with no guarantees of success.

The Unique Factor Behind Wrexham Success

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds poked fun at Southampton's involvement in the “Spygate” scandal in a recent viral advert. | Wrexham AFC

A key part of their growth has been sponsorship, which grew by 31.5% in the last financial year, covering their League One promotion season. A staggering 57.7% of revenue comes from the rest of the world, the majority of which is North America, while total kit sales have jumped from just a few thousand per season to roughly 100,000 a year.

“We definitely punch above our weight class when it comes to sponsorships,” club CEO Michael Williamson told The Financial Times. “Because of the documentary, because of Rob and Ryan and because of our approach, [advertisers] get something really, really special that no other football club can provide.”

Just last month, Wrexham went viral when Mac and Reynolds starred in a new advert for Firefox that mocked the Southampton “Spygate” scandal, while the co-chairman also featured in a recent advert for Royal Bank of Canada, which has become the club's new back-of-shirt sponsor.

Those who partner with the club not only get unique coverage in the hugely successful Welcome to Wrexham docuseries, but also get to be part of a story about a revitalized community that has rediscovered its confidence and is now a thriving tourist destination.

Williamson added: “Their passion and their commitment are remarkable. But they aren’t just here for the football club, they’re here for the community. They understand the sustainability of the football club long term is ultimately dependent on the journey of the community coming along with us.

“Before Rob and Ryan there was uncertainty about brighter days ahead. And so people maybe didn’t go and get a loan [or take out] a mortgage because they didn’t know if they were going to have a job or not in the future. Now, people see hope.”

The next step in that journey could be the Premier League. The Red Dragons sit 14th in the Championship table after the first eight matches of the new season, having finished agonizingly short of the playoff positions last season. Had they defeated Middlesbrough on the final day, they would have finished sixth. Instead, they drew, Hull City finished sixth, won the playoffs and now sit eighth in the top flight.

“That really stung because I felt we were so close,” Williamson added.

With the continued support of Mac and Reynolds, Wrexham are getting closer to that ambition every day.