Noni Madueke’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Arsenal
Arsenal have been busy reinforcing their squad over the past fortnight and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke will be their newest addition.
The Gunners have agreed a £52 million ($70.6 million) fee for the England international, who will become the second player to trade Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium this summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s recent switch.
Forward injuries hampered Arsenal’s progress during the second half of last season but Madueke’s arrival promises to provide some much-needed depth in wide positions. He’s arrived in time to undergo pre-season with the Gunners and could be involved in their opening friendly against AC Milan on July 23 depending on how much recovery time he requires after the FIFA Club World Cup.
Gooners will be excited to witness their first sight of Madueke in an Arsenal kit but what number will be on the back of his shirt?
Noni Madueke Shirt Number History
Madueke started his senior career at PSV Eindhoven having made the unorthodox move from England to the Netherlands as a youth player. Having made a positive impression during cameos in the 2019–20 season, the winger swapped his 56 jersey for 23 the following campaign as his first-team responsibilities increased.
Madueke’s exceptional performances earned him an upgrade in 2021–22 as he was gifted the 10 shirt, which he wore until he departed the club midway through the following campaign.
Given the nature of Chelsea’s bloated squad at the time, they were unable to give Madueke a particularly exciting number on arrival. The former Tottenham Hotspur youth product wore the 31 but made just 12 competitive appearances in the jersey before taking on 11 for the 2023–24 season. He’s not changed number since.
In an England shirt, Madueke has donned several different numbers, including the 23 he wore at PSV. However, most recently he’s featured with the 19 on his back.
Arsenal Available Shirt Numbers
While there are not an abundance of high-profile numbers available to Madueke, there are some excellent options. The 10, previously worn by him in Eindhoven, is free after Emile Smith Rowe’s move to Fulham last summer. Dennis Bergkamp, Robin van Persie and Mesut Özil are previous incumbents of the shirt.
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry immortalised the 14 in north London and Madueke could take on that honour. Eddie Nketiah is the most recent player to have donned the jersey, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Theo Walcott coming before him.
The 3 and 5 are free but would be incredibly surprising choices for a forward, with 18 and 20 more feasible options. 25, 26, 27, 28 and 30 are also vacant.
Arsenal’s other summer signings have already confirmed their shirt numbers, with statement addition Martín Zubimendi taking on the No.36 shirt—the shirt he first wore at Real Sociedad. Ex-Chelsea man Kepa has taken the No.13—a popular choice for back-up goalkeepers—and Christian Nørgaard has opted for the No.16.