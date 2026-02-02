‘Objectively’—Gianni Infantino Takes Firm Stance on President Trump Peace Prize Backlash

FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisted U.S. President Donald Trump “deserves” the FIFA Peace Prize despite widespread criticism surrounding the award and its first-ever recipient.

President Trump was honored with the new Peace Prize at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw back in December. Infantino thanked the American for being a leader who he believes is determined to “make peace and make the world prosper,” aligning with FIFA’s push for “peace, unity and togetherness” through soccer.

The award came with heavy backlash across the globe, only heightened by President Trump’s recent desire to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, and his immigration crackdown across the United States.

Infantino, though, doubled down on making President Trump the inaugural winner of the Peace Prize. “Objectively, he deserves it,” the FIFA president told Sky News’s Yalda Hakim.

“It’s not just Gianni Infantino who said it ... [there’s] a Nobel Peace Prize winner who said this,” Infantino continued, referring to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s support of President Trump. “He was instrumental in resolving conflicts and saving lives and saving thousands of lives.”

Infantino Responds to 2026 World Cup Boycott Threats

Gianni Infantino weighed in on growing discourse surrounding the 2026 World Cup. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Infantino’s comments come amid growing calls for a boycott of the 2026 World Cup, unfolding across the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer. As political tensions continue to rise with each passing day of the Trump administration, prominent voices are calling into question FIFA’s decision to host the biggest tournament in the sport predominately on U.S. soil.

France sports minister Marina Ferrari revealed there is currently “no desire” from the ministry for a boycott, though she admitted she cannot “anticipate what could happen” in the future. Vice-president of the German soccer federation Oke Göttlich, meanwhile, insisted that “we need to have this [boycott] discussion” given the “potential threat.”

Infantino unsurprisingly spoke out against the growing sentiment. “I think, in our divided world, in our aggressive world, we need occasions where people can come, can meet around the passion [for soccer].”

U.S. men’s national team boss Mauricio Pochettino had a similar take last week when he urged his players to focus only on soccer and talking about soccer in the build-up to the World Cup. “We are not politicians. We are sport people that only we can talk about our job.”

Is There a Future Where FIFA Lifts Russia’s Ban?

Gianni Infantino addressed a possible ban for Israel. | Buda Mendes/FIFA/Getty Images

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, UEFA and FIFA responded by banning Russia from participating in international competitions. Infantino, though, is in favor of lifting those restrictions at least at the youth level.

“We have to [look at readmitting Russia]. Definitely,” he said. “This ban has achieved nothing; it has only created more frustration and hatred. Allowing boys and girls from Russia to play football in other parts of Europe could help. It's something we have to do, definitely, at least in the youth categories."

Infantino also admitted he is against a ban on Israel amid the country’s withstanding conflict with Palestine. The 55-year-old believes FIFA “should actually never ban any country from playing soccer because of the acts of their political leaders.”

The strong comments will only add to the growing political discourse surrounding the sport and its governing body with the 2026 World Cup just five months away.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION