‘Just Opinions’—Mikel Arteta Hits Back at Criticism of Arsenal’s Transfer Window

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal “100% ticked” the boxes the club needed to during the summer transfer window, even with nagging criticisms about a potential lack of attacking depth.

The Gunners recruited in positions all over the pitch, first making Piero Hincapié a permanent member of the squad after last season’s loan, then recruiting Illan Meslier, Christos Tzolis, Bruno Guimarães and Ezri Konsa.

Money also came back into the club by selling seven players for around $157 million (£116 million) before add-ons—which included a new Arsenal record sale for Gabriel Martinelli.

Arteta Hints at Frustration Beneath Surface

Vinícius Júnior turned Arsenal down. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

But the takeaway from the summer was arguably Arsenal’s inability to land a new elite left winger, having shown interest in Morgan Rogers, Bradley Barcola and Vinícius Júnior. Striker Julián Alavrez also made clear his desire to join Barcelona, rather than the Gunners.

Arteta appeared to allude to missing out on that kind of player in his first press conference since the transfer deadline passed. Even if everything was “100% ticked … the outcome can be different to what you expect, but the intention is certainly there, which is what I value most.”

The effort was made, even if that effort was not successful. Do or do not, there is no try.

On the subject of Arsenal not getting a winger, Arteta said “these are just opinions.” The manager is not prepared to dwell, it seems. “The window is closed, and I prefer to look at all the incredible things that we have in this squad and not to spend any more time on the things that are not part of us right now. That's it, and that's my main responsibility.”

Underneath, it hints at least a degree of hurt.

Do Arsenal Have Enough Attackers?

Christos Tzolis stands alone as the sole left winger. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Martinelli is gone, sold to Al Hilal. It leaves Tzolis as the sole left winger in the squad, having replaced Leandro Trossard. On the face of it, Arsenal are short in attack, although Eberechi Eze has been known to play on the left. Noni Madueke can in a pinch, while new academy-level recruit James Scanlon will be licking his lips at a suddenly clearer pathway.

“I understand the point of view as well, but we have to understand as well the amount of minutes that those players played and the ones that were injured last year, especially in the first six months,” Arteta said. “The data shows something completely different.”

Bukayo Saka missed games last season injured, as did Madueke. Kai Havertz was ruled out most of the campaign until March, while Mikel Merino—effective as an emergency striker—had his season curtailed. Arteta will hope his squad stays healthier.

“But it is what it is,” he said. “It’s what we have. We already have some very, very good players.”