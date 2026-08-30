Why Two Man Utd Talents Have Joined Arsenal in the Last Two Days

This weekend, Arsenal signed James Scanlon from Manchester United on Saturday and then announced the capture of Habeeb Ogunneye, also from the Red Devils, on Sunday.

It is part of a targeted approach from the Gunners this summer to strengthen at the academy level, with five such players recruited in the last five days alone.

Scanlon, who turns 20 next month, and Ogunneye, 21 in November, are talents who will hope to join on the fringes of the first team and soon make that breakthrough. Neither ever made a first-team appearance for Manchester United, although both did get on the senior bench and both gained first-team experience in the EFL League Two during loans last season.

It is a reversal of the transfer that saw an 18-year-old Ayden Heaven leave Arsenal for Manchester United in January 2025 in the hope of a clearer pathway. The center back has since played 25 senior matches and appears to have a bright future, which so far vindicates the decision to switch clubs in the hope of furthering his career.

Arsenal Sign Left-Wing Prospect

James Scanlon has considerable international experience for his age. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Scanlon was born and raised in England’s East Midlands, having been in Derby County’s academy before moving to Manchester aged 14, but appears to be motivated by Arsenal’s recent Premier League success and the upward trajectory of the club.

“I think you can see where the club’s at, [it’s] really positive and I think it’s only going to get better,” the teenager told Arsenal’s in-house media.

“You can see that everyone here is hungrier for more, hungrier to get better and I think that’s something I believe I can add to and want to be a part of as well.”

With Arsenal struggling to recruit another left winger this summer but in the process of selling Gabriel Martinelli to Al Hilal, there is potentially a direct path into the first team for Scanlon, who plays on the left or as a No. 10. The youngster, who already has 24 international caps for Gibraltar, describes himself as a “creative player” who likes to “score goals, assist.”

Arsenal’s Recent Youth Development Stands Out

Habeeb Ogunneye spent last season with League Two team Newport County. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ogunneye is originally from London and so has a clear family connection to the city, although his association with Manchester United lasted 15 years—most of his young life.

The defender is specifically a right back and said upon joining the club that he hopes Arsenal’s production line will serve him as it has done others in recent years.

"When I heard [Arsenal] were interested in me, I said to my agents it’s a no-brainer,” Ogunneye explained. “Seeing all the young players that are coming through as well, I just wanted to come straight away. I just wanted to be part of that group, and win games together. It’s good playing with good players, good defenders; it’s only going to better you.”

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri have all made the jump from Arsenal’s Hale End academy to the first team in the past few seasons. Bukayo Saka was also only 18 years old when he started regularly playing for the senior squad in 2019.

In Ogunneye’s position there initially appears to be more immediate competition than Scanlon might face, with Jurriën Timber and Ben White the primary right backs. Cristhian Mosquera and Ezri Konsa can also play the position, although both are seen as center backs first.

It’s worth noting, however, that Timber is currently sidelined and has been injured for a cumulative 443 days since joining in 2023. White has also often been linked with an exit since losing his starting place, and Ogunneye might not be that far away from an opportunity.