Panama vs. England—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Panama and England’s 2026 World Cup campaigns have been polar opposites to date.

The de facto home team has lost to both Ghana and Croatia—the former substantially below it in FIFA’s official world rankings—and an early trip home is already sealed. Defeat here would cap a miserable campaign that has even seen tempers flare at training.

England is in pole position to secure top spot in Group L, but Thomas Tuchel’s only really seen 45 minutes of good play from his side—the second-half performance that saw the Three Lions pull away from Croatia. It is expected to dominate the ball against Panama, as it did against Ghana, and there’s high hopes that the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham can unlock the door against what is sure to be another low block.

The prize for winning is a trip to Atlanta and a round of 32 game against a currently unknown third-place finisher.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Lineups

Match Summary

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC