Panama vs. England—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Panama and England’s 2026 World Cup campaigns have been polar opposites to date.
The de facto home team has lost to both Ghana and Croatia—the former substantially below it in FIFA’s official world rankings—and an early trip home is already sealed. Defeat here would cap a miserable campaign that has even seen tempers flare at training.
England is in pole position to secure top spot in Group L, but Thomas Tuchel’s only really seen 45 minutes of good play from his side—the second-half performance that saw the Three Lions pull away from Croatia. It is expected to dominate the ball against Panama, as it did against Ghana, and there’s high hopes that the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham can unlock the door against what is sure to be another low block.
The prize for winning is a trip to Atlanta and a round of 32 game against a currently unknown third-place finisher.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.