Paraguay vs. Australia—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Paraguay’s match against Australia in Matchday 3 of the World Cup group stage is, on paper, a straight shootout for second place.

In tournament formats gone by, this might’ve been edge-of-your seat, appointment viewing, with only the top two progressing to the knockouts. In the new expanded format, the probability is that both teams will still progress regardless of what happens.

The permutations are too numerous to list, but neither side can overtake the USMNT atop Group D, with head-to-head the preferred method of separation over goal difference at this tournament. A win for Australia or Paraguay will guarantee second place, while a draw would see both go through—with Australia in second. Even defeat might not be enough to finish off either side’s campaign this summer depending on the quality of the other third-placed teams.

Australia comes into this match in San Francisco having had the early optimism of a surprise 2–0 victory over Türkiye somewhat deflated by a defeat of the same scoreline to the USMNT. Paraguay has been equally hard to get an accurate read on, having been little more than a prop in the U.S.’s parade, before rallying to beat a disappointing Türkiye.

The strange circumstances of this game mean we may have to wait until the World Cup knockouts to see how good (or bad) these teams actually are.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Paraguay vs. Australia Score Prediction

A Draw Suits All Parties

It’s likely to be safety first when Australia and Paraguay meet. | Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Paraguay showed character to hold onto its lead and take the win against Türkiye on Matchday 2, even after seeing Miguel Almirón sent off shortly after the break.

Manager Gustavo Alfaro will hope that match was a truer reflection of his side’s quality, and that they were simply overawed in the opener against the hosts. Australia represents another beatable opponent, but Paraguay may not see the need to go for the kill in this one.

Australia manager Tony Popovic was criticized for being overly cautious in defeat to the U.S., but he is unlikely to go all-out attack in San Francisco, knowing that a draw sees his team through in second place.

Goal difference the difference : Though head to head is being used as a first port of call to separate teams who finish on the same points, if the two sides drew against each other, goal difference is taken into account next. Should this game end as a draw, it is Australia who would take second place with a GD of 0 to Paraguay’s -2.

: Though head to head is being used as a first port of call to separate teams who finish on the same points, if the two sides drew against each other, goal difference is taken into account next. Should this game end as a draw, it is Australia who would take second place with a GD of 0 to Paraguay’s -2. History favors Australia: In five previous meetings (all friendlies) Paraguay has never beaten Australia, losing two and drawing three. The most recent meeting between the two came back in 2010.

Prediction: Paraguay 0–0 Australia

Paraguay Predicted Lineup vs. Australia

Miguel Almirón is suspended for Paraguay. | Sports Illustrated

Paraguay will have to make do without Almiron after he became the first player in World Cup history to be sent off for covering his mouth during a confrontation against Türkiye. He is expected to be replaced by Mauricio on the wing.

Diego Gomez and Matias Galarza could be fit to start despite picking up knocks, with Alfaro likely to line up his team in a familiar-looking 4–4–2 once again.

Paraguay predicted lineup vs. Australia (4-4-2): Gill; Cáceres, Gómez, Alderete, Alonso; Mauricio, Gómez, Cubas, Galarza; Pitta, Enciso

Australia Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay

Nestory Irankunda could earn a start. | Sports Illustrated

Mathew Leckie is a major doubt after sustaining an injury in his last outing. The 35-year-old’s absence gives Popovic an excuse to re-introduce Nestory Irankunda from the start. The 20-year-old Watford star was impressive against Türkiye, bagging a goal. Surprisingly, he was then left out of the starting lineup against the USMNT.

Whatever the selection, Popovic won’t deviate from his preferred 5–4–1 system, knowing that defense is the priority in this match.

Australia predicted lineup vs. Paraguay (5-3-2): Beach; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Burgess, Bos; Metcalfe, O’Neill, Okon-Engstler; Touré, Irankunda

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What Time Does Paraguay vs. Australia Kick Off?

Location : San Francisco, United States

: San Francisco, United States Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Thursday, June 25 / Friday, June 26

: Thursday, June 25 / Friday, June 26 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 26)

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 26) Referee: Clément Turpin (ARG)

How to Watch Paraguay vs. Australia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, Fox One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX

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