USMNT Player Ratings vs. Australia: Different Kind of Dominance Matches 96-Year Feat

The U.S. men’s national team is two for two. The one and only previous time the nation won both opening matches of a World Cup was back in 1930, while the Stars and Stripes hadn’t—until now—won more than a single game during a group stage over the past 96 years.

Following last week’s 4–1 demolition of Paraguay, Mauricio Pochettino’s team put Australia to the sword, winning 2–0 at Lumen Field in the afternoon Seattle sunshine.

Again, it was an early own goal that put the host ahead. The breakthrough was the work of Folarin Balogun, whose speed on the left flank and cutback into the penalty box resulted in Australian defender Cameron Burgess inadvertently scoring in his own net.

Australia tried to respond, but the U.S. dominated the key stats, pressing well from the front. Chances weren’t being created in the traditional sense but it doesn’t matter how the ball ends up in the net and the second goal right before halftime was a little unconventional.

After a free kick was only partially cleared, the loose ball fell to Sergiño Dest on the edge of the box. His shot was deflected up into the air, with Alex Freeman reaching the looping ball with his head before goalkeeper Patrick Beach got there. An offside flag was initially raised, but VAR confirmed that Freeman was actually onside and ruled the goal should be allowed.

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Australia had three substitutions at halftime just to try and switch things up, but not much changed. Balogun missed a strong chance to score a goal of his own shortly after the interval that would have made the scoreline even more comfortable.

U.S. momentum died a little as the game continued, although it ultimately mattered very little because of how limited Australia continued to be as an opponent. There was perhaps no need for the USMNT to play any better after more or less killing the match as a contest inside the first half.

One of the more entertaining things that happened in the second half was the referee going down with cramp, being stretched out by one assistant and fed a gel pouch by another—a sight to behold.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Mauricio Pochettino used his tactical brain to great effect. | John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The enforced injury absence of Christian Pulisic and the clear threats that Australia demonstrated against Türkiye—ceding possession, absorbing pressure and ruthlessly counterattacking—prompted a tactical switch from Mauricio Pochettino.

Even though Ricardo Pepi for Pulisic was the only personnel change, the 4-2-3-1 on display against Paraguay was adapted into a 3-5-2. Aside from greater defensive numbers to combat Australia’s desire to hit breakaways, the two-striker system also gave the U.S. greater pressing capacity in the offensive third against Australia’s three center backs.

USMNT Player Ratings vs. Australia (3-5-2)

Folarin Balogun did a lot of work off the ball. | John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Matt Freese—7.9: Not very busy. Two saves, shutout, job done.

CB: Alex Freeman—8.5: Celebrated his third national team goal after being brave enough to challenge Australia’s goalkeeper in the air. Patrolled the right side of the pitch and progressed the ball into the attacking third many, many times.

CB: Chris Richards—7.6: Repelled any sniff of an Australian attack that came his way and completed more defensive contributions (12) than anyone else.

CB: Tim Ream—7.3: Not that strong aerially, losing more duels than he won (one to three), but never really under much threat.

RM: Sergiño Dest—7.4: Adventurous on the right flank. Eyes lit up when the ball fell to him on the edge of the box, but at least the blocked shot directly led to a U.S. goal.

CM: Weston McKennie—7.8: The most consistent creator in the team. Pulled a lot to the right to get out of the congestion in the middle and into more space.

CM: Tyler Adams—7.7: Controlled the tempo of U.S. passing in the center of the pitch and swept up danger before it was allowed to materialize. Did the dirty work that gave his midfield partners a platform on which to play.

CM: Malick Tillman—7.4: Similar performance to McKennie, but on the opposite side of the central midfield trio. Combative off the ball, too.

LM: Antonee Robinson—7.7: Dribbled past multiple times and was cautioned for a poor tackle early in the second half, which left him at risk of being sent off until being subbed. But he was a strong presence and wide outlet for the ball.

ST: Ricardo Pepi—6.7: Didn’t get a lot of the ball in very dangerous areas but was usually the first point of defense by pressing high.

ST: Folarin Balogun—6.6: Played a slightly different role due to the formation adaptation, but the ability to pull into the left channel was where the opening goal came from. His impressive work off the ball wasn’t necessarily reflected in the stats.

SUB: Sebastian Berhalter (74’ for Pepi)—6.4: Didn’t have a lot of the ball.

SUB: Joseph Scally (80’ for Dest)—6.3: Like for like swap for Dest late on.

SUB: Auston Trusty 80’ for Robinson)—6.2: On to take away the risk of Robinson getting a red card.

SUB: Gio Reyna (90+6’ for McKennie)—N/A

SUB: Haji Wright (90+6’ for Balogun)—N/A

Subs not used: Matt Turner (GK), Chris Brady (GK), Mark McKenzie, Miles Robinson, Brenden Aaronson, Cristian Roldan, Max Arfsten, Timothy Weah, Alex Zendejas.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Two-thirds of a great midfield. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Alex Freeman excels on both sides of the ball , defensively strong, close to flawless in possession and chipped in with a crucial goal at an important time.

, defensively strong, close to flawless in possession and chipped in with a crucial goal at an important time. The USMNT’s midfield trio work really well together , balanced in a way that provides defensive solidity and offensive creativity.

, balanced in a way that provides defensive solidity and offensive creativity. Life goes on without Christian Pulisic. The team lacked a refined attacking edge without its talisman, but confidence will come from coping so well in the circumstances.

The Numbers That Explain a Second Straight U.S. Win

Efficiency in front of goal was important. The U.S. only had two shots on target and scored twice. Creatively, it was only one ‘big chance’ in 90 minutes.

was important. The U.S. only had two shots on target and scored twice. Creatively, it was only one ‘big chance’ in 90 minutes. Pochettino’s team was much more careful with the ball than Australia, finding a white and red shirt with 85% of passes, compared to only 72% from the Socceroos.

Statistic USMNT Australia Possession 62% 38% Expected Goals (xG) 1.30 0.44 Total Shots 10 5 Shots on Target 2 2 Big Chances 1 0 Passing Accuracy 85% 72% Fouls Committed 12 16 Corners 7 4

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