Paraguay vs. France—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

On paper, France should have too much for Paraguay in the World Cup round of 16.

Paraguay has never beaten Les Bleus in five previous meetings, but France’s current form is the bigger story. Didier Deschamps’ side has swept aside Senegal, Iraq, Norway and Sweden by three-goal margins, scoring more goals than any team at the tournament while posting an impressive 7.86 xG.

With Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembéle and Michael Olise leading the attack, France has looked relentless, while its defense has also conceded just once.

Paraguay, however, has already shown it can spring an upset by eliminating Germany. Its aggressive defensive approach has produced tournament-high totals of 209 forced turnovers and 1,421 defensive pressures, giving it a fighting chance against the tournament favorite.

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