Paris Saint-Germain Reign Supreme As 2026 Men’s Club of the Year

For the second consecutive year, reigning French and European champions Paris Saint-Germain took home Men’s Club of the Year at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The Parisians were one of the few surefire bets of the night after putting together a sensational 2025–26 campaign. Luis Enrique’s men hoisted a staggering five trophies last season, including the most prestigious prize in club soccer.

PSG became just the second team in the modern era to win back-to-back Champions League titles; they defended their crown against Arsenal at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary and walked away with a 4–3 penalty shootout victory.

By then, Ousmane Dembélé and Co. had already won the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the Trophée des Champions and Ligue 1. None compared to the euphoria, though, of lifting the club’s second-ever Champions League title.

It was no surprise PSG earned a nomination for 2026 Men’s Club of the Year. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Bodø/Glimt and Flamengo also got the nod, but there was only ever going to be one winner.

Every Men’s Club of the Year Winner

Paris Saint-Germain took home Men’s Club of the Year last year as well. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Year Winner 2026 Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Real Madrid 2023 Manchester City 2022 Manchester City 2021 Chelsea

The first iteration of the award was handed out at the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony. It is based not just on performances, but also trophies won, memorable moments, overachievements and fair play.

Chelsea lifted the inaugural award after they won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel. Premier League rivals Manchester City snatched the honor the following year, becoming the first and only team to win the award without winning the Champions League.

The Cityzens made up for it by topping Europe’s premier club competition in 2022–23, completing a historic treble that also included the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

Real Madrid were the next club etched in the record books for winning their record-extending 15th Champions League title, as well as La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. Except not a single representative from the club was in Paris to collect the award after Los Blancos boycotted the ceremony in solidarity with Vinícius Júnior, who they believed should have beaten Rodri for the Ballon d’Or.

There was much less controversy in 2025 when PSG added the prize to their trophy cabinet for winning their first-ever Champions League title, Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions. The club then waltzed back on stage a year later to go back-to-back.