‘I Could’—Pep Guardiola Offers Cryptic Response to Man City Exit Speculation

Pep Guardiola has refused to confirm reports of his imminent departure from his post as Manchester City manager, insisting he will hold talks with club officials to discuss his future in the coming days.

Despite regularly highlighting the fact his contract still has 12 months left to run, it was widely reported earlier this week that Guardiola is planning to step down from his post at the end of the season, with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca lined up at his replacement.

No public comment was expected while City were still chasing down Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but with the Gunners now confirmed as champions, Guardiola was asked to confirm the speculation on Tuesday evening.

“I could say I have one year of contract—the conversation we have had for many years,” he said.

“Always from my experience, when you [media] announce whatever you announce during a competition, it is a bad, bad result.

“The first person I have to talk to is my chairman because we both decide—we will talk, it is simple as that and after that we will take the decision.

“Listen, I have one more year. I will not tell you here as I have to talk to my chairman, with my players and with my staff. I am the happiest man on the planet to be in this club. This club is extraordinary.

“I always said that when you are fighting for the titles or Premier Leagues or FA Cups, in the first moment there is a problem the players don’t follow you any more.

“Now is a moment with Ferran [Soriano, chief executive] and my chairman to talk and after that we will see what happens ... taking nothing for granted. Next season we will be back, City will be back.”

Is Guardiola Actually Going to Leave Man City?

Guardiola is widely expected to leave. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

As Guardiola has repeatedly pointed out, his contract does have one year left to run. When he signed his latest contract in 2024, he admitted he had been leaning towards an exit before being drawn back in by the allure of fixing City’s slump.

It’s an eerily similar situation two years later, with City now confirmed to have missed out on a second straight Premier League title as former assistant Mikel Arteta claimed the glory at Arsenal this season instead.

Could Guardiola stick around to try and take City back to the top next season? At this point, that cannot be formally ruled out, although all the signs suggest the 55-year-old is ready to bring the curtain down on his Etihad chapter.

Behind the scenes, City have been doing more work than ever preparing for Guardiola’s imminent exit. While reports once discussed club officials’ concerns over not knowing his next move, they have now focused on City’s talks with Maresca as a replacement.

Maresca, another former assistant to Guardiola at City, is understood to have agreed a contract to replace the current boss this summer—a deal complicated by potential legal obligations to former employers Chelsea stemming from his January departure.

A lot of progress would have to be reversed if Guardiola did ultimately choose to stay on, making that highly unlikely, although nothing can be ruled out until formal confirmation from the club arrives.

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC