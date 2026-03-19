Four Potential Pep Guardiola Replacements at Man City—Ranked

There’s an intangible sense that we are witnessing Pep Guardiola’s final season in the Manchester City dugout.

Last season’s surprise underperformance prompted a rebuild and while the Cityzens have improved since reconfiguring their squad and bidding farewell to several of the stalwarts of their success under Guardiola, they remain some distance from the all-conquering force that has not only dominated English soccer, but been feared across the globe.

Another early Champions League knockout exit at the hands of Real Madrid has reinforced their status as mere mortals, with Guardiola forced to make a decision over whether he possesses the energy to guide City back to their perch.

The eight-time Premier League champions have pivoted from a possession-heavy side stacked with genius technicians to something more direct laced with dribblers. Many believe their tactical shift points to preparations for life without their master tactician on the touchline. After a decade in Manchester, it would be little surprise to see the Premier League’s longest-serving manager call it quits.

But who could possibly replace the architect of City’s astonishing transformation? Here are the candidates to fill the Catalan’s enormous shoes—ranked by likelihood and suitability, of course.

4. Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has enjoyed great success in Paris. | Juanma/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

A theme is emerging among the leading contenders for the City post—candidates must know City or Guardiola intimately. Luis Enrique, currently working wonders at Paris Saint-Germain, certainly ticks that box having played alongside Guardiola at Barcelona and then replaced the City boss as Barcelona B manager in 2008.



Enrique has moved out of Guardiola’s shadow over the past decade to become one of the most respected coaches on the planet, successful periods with Barcelona, Spain and PSG having seen him ascend to another level.



Enrique’s achievements with PSG last season were particularly notable, guiding the French giants to the Champions League title and crafting them into Europe’s best team. Their electrifying attacking sequences proved too much for their continental competitors, helped by PSG moving away from their ‘galacticos’ transfer model.



Whether Enrique would leave what he’s forged in Paris for the City position is unclear, but he will certainly be in the conversation to succeed Guardiola. Few can argue against him being the world’s best manager over the past two years.

3. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has been linked with replacing former mentor Guardiola. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

An underwhelming seven-month spell with Real Madrid has affected Xabi Alonso’s previously glistening reputation, but there is little shame in succumbing to the often unbearable pressure that comes with the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabéu.



Alonso’s transformative success with Bayer Leverkusen remains a better measure of his talents and that particularly extraordinary 2023–24 campaign still earns him renown as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches.



There are stylistic differences between Alonso and Guardiola, notably the former’s preferred use of a 3-4-2-1 formation, but both demand precise, aesthetically pleasing football. He’s also earned acclaim for his unflappable attitude, especially when it comes to handling the media—a necessary skill for Premier League managers.



Alonso has taken inspiration from Guardiola into his managerial career, working under his compatriot during his playing days at Bayern Munich. Also familiar with the rough and tumble of the Premier League from his time at Liverpool, he understands exactly what is required in England.

2. Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany is a Man City icon. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Few understand the inner workings at City better than Vincent Kompany. The former club captain spent over a decade in Manchester, winning four Premier League titles at the Etihad—two of which came during the Guardiola era—and blossoming into a legendary figure.



There is an expectation that Kompany will return to City at some point in the future and there might be no time like the present. Having flourished at Bayern Munich after an up-and-down spell with Burnley, the Belgian has already proven he’s capable of handling the pressures that come with managing one of Europe’s elite.



Kompany has developed a well-rounded squad at Bayern littered with superstars. The brand of football is exciting, dynamic and attack-minded, which is why they have blitzed all in their path during the current Bundesliga campaign and stand among the favorites to win the Champions League.



The arrival of Kompany would certainly be celebrated wildly by those of a City persuasion, and they would be in safe hands under the 39-year-old.

1. Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca has worked with Guardiola previously. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

One of the reasons Chelsea parted ways with Enzo Maresca was reportedly because the Italian held conversations with former club City about potentially replacing Guardiola one day. Having worked with City’s Elite Development Squad and then as assistant to Pep, he remains highly regarded by those at the Etihad Stadium.



Maresca is an obvious Guardiola disciple, prioritizing a possession-first approach that demands control, and he would be a natural successor to his previous mentor despite his unceremonious exit at Stamford Bridge.



With Maresca currently on the market and almost certainly eager to take any vacant position at City, negotiating terms would be straightforward. Tactical similarities with Guardiola would help the transition process, as would his significant Premier League experience.



It’s easy to forget that Maresca won two titles with a youthful Chelsea squad in challenging circumstances, including an impressive Club World Cup campaign last summer. The 46-year-old still has a bright future at the elite level and City could prove the perfect home for him.

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