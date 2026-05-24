‘The Resolution’—Pep Guardiola Gives Parting Verdict on Man City’s 115 Charges

Pep Guardiola insists he still has complete faith that Manchester City will be cleared of all wrongdoing once the lengthy legal battle with the Premier League eventually comes to an end.

It was back in February 2023 that City were first hit with 115 charges of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules. A hearing was held the following year and fans are growing increasingly frustrated over the lengthy wait for an outcome.

City have always denied the accusations against them and Guardiola has backed his employers from the first day right up until his final game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

“I trust them,” Guardiola stressed before the game.

“Because I spoke with them and I trust how they behave and how they did. So what happened ... there will be the resolution.

“Nobody [from] the staff, the backroom staff or mainly the players and manager was here. So it’s a long, long time ago. And I trust them. I said before what happened and I said no.”

When Will Man City Learn the Outcome?

Guardiola will leave before a verdict is reached. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

This is the question that has been on fans’ lips for the past three years.

An investigation into City’s finances began as far back as March 2019 following leaks of internal club emails and it took almost four years for charges to be brought. Among the 115 charges are 35 separate accusations of failing to comply with the investigation.

City have publicly denied all wrongdoing and have fought the case in court. Initially, a verdict was expected before the end of last season, but the complexity of the allegations has seen things drag on and on.

Because this is now a legal issue, public comments from anybody involved in the process have been scarce. Requests for a timeline have been regularly brushed off by Premier League CEO Richard Masters, who has repeatedly declined to comment on what is still an active case.

As a result, there is no way of predicting when a verdict will be reached. Even once that conclusion comes, the unsuccessful party is expected to launch an appeal that could require its own lengthy hearing, further delaying any potential consequences if City are found guilty.

The subject will likely be among the first posed to whoever replaces Guardiola, likely former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, in the Etihad dugout this summer.

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