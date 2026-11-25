Pep Guardiola revealed he turned down an approach to become the Italy national team manager over the summer due to exhaustion. However, he admitted taking a national team job is the “next step” in his career amid links with the U.S. men’s national team.

Guardiola departed Manchester City at the end of the 2025–26 season, after just weeks shy of a decade at the club.

He was initially tipped to take over as the new Italy manager, though the country’s federation ultimately ended up appointing Roberto Mancini, who had previously led the team to success at Euro 2020.

‘A Great Honor’—Why Guardiola Said No to Italy

Guardiola spoke with Italy about the national team job. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

In a YouTube interview with Brazil legend and former Barcelona teammate Romário, Guardiola admitted he was approached by the Italian federation.

“This is the first time I speak about this, but yes, I did talk to them,” Guardiola revealed. “I felt embarrassed to say ‘no’ to Italy, a country like Italy, it would have been one of the greatest honors of my career to coach the Italian national team. But I realized I needed to stop.

“If they had called two years earlier, I probably would have accepted. But when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop.

“I needed some time for myself. After 18 years as a coach, with matches every three days, week in and week out, there comes a moment when you just have to say ‘phew.’”

With Italy, Guardiola would have faced the task of restoring the nation to its former glory, after an unprecedented run of failing to qualify for the last three World Cups.

Mancini has led Italy to three wins in six matches played since his re-appointment, but failed to secure a spot in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals, losing to Belgium 4–1 in its most recent outing.

Guardiola Remains USMNT Target

The USMNT is looking for a manager following Mauricio Pochettino’s exit. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

Currently on a sabbatical, Guardiola has not ruled out a return to management when “someone wants me.”

That someone could well be the USMNT, which is rumored to have made Guardiola a target after Mauricio Pochettino left to join Manchester United this month. Guardiola called taking a national team job “the next step” in his interview with Romário, but did not elaborate on the United States links specifically.

Bookmakers have Guardiola among the frontrunners to take the job, and would be—by some distance—the popular choice to succeed Pochettino. The $10 million windfall from Manchester United means U.S. Soccer has latitude to make an ambitious play for one of the all-time great managers.

Speaking in his final press conference, the outgoing Pochettino called on the three-time Champions League winner to succeed him in the hot seat.

“Everything is [heading] in the right direction. I think, of course, take [it],” Pochettino said. “[Guardiola is] going to find really good people, good players. The players can fit his style.”

The Telegraph, however, claims that Guardiola may be about to feel embarrassed all over again, as the report insists he will reject any overtures from the United States.